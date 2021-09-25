The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    St. Louis -162 at Chicago Cubs +148
    at Philadelphia -254 Pittsburgh +215
    at Cincinnati -162 Washington +148
    at Milwaukee -260 N.Y. Mets +210
    Atlanta -176 at San Diego +156
    San Francisco -154 at Colorado +139
    L.A. Dodgers -256 at Arizona +215

    American League

    Houston -107 at Oakland -107
    at Boston -113 N.Y. Yankees -102
    at Detroit -130 Kansas City +115
    at Baltimore -142 Texas +127
    Toronto -195 at Minnesota +165
    Chicago WS -176 at Cleveland +156
    Seattle -155 at L.A. Angels +135

    Interleague

    at Tampa Bay -215 Miami +185

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Minnesota 31 31 (51) Bo. Green
    at N’western 15 15 (47½) Ohio
    Georgia 32½ 36 (52½) at Vanderbilt
    at Texas 11 8 (61½) Texas Tech
    LSU 4 3 (56) at Miss. St.
    at C. Michigan 10½ 10 (56) FIU
    at Army 9 (48½) Miami (OH)
    Missouri 2 2 (58½) at Bost. Coll.
    at Wisconsin 7 (46½) Notre Dame
    at Coastal Car. 35 36 (65½) UMass
    Toledo 4 5 (56½) at Ball St.
    at W. Mich. 3 (63) San Jose St.
    at Utah 13½ 14 (54½) Wash. St.
    at Michigan 18½ 21 (49½) Rutgers
    at Iowa 23 23 (44½) Colorado St.
    at Memphis 3 (67) UTSA
    at Maryland 14½ 15 (69½) Kent St.
    at Purdue 11 11 (53) Illinois
    Louisville 2 (62½) at Florida St.
    Iowa St. 7 (47½) at Baylor
    Clemson 10 10 (47½) at NC State
    Texas A&M 6 (47½) at Arkansas
    at Auburn 26½ 27 (57) Georgia St.
    at Duke 13 16 (57½) Kansas
    at Tulsa 13½ 14 (62½) Arkansas St.
    UCLA 5 (58½) at Stanford
    Buffalo 12 14 (51½) at Old Dom.
    at Michigan St. 4 5 (51½) Nebraska
    at Houston 20 20 (48) Navy
    at Okla. St. 6 (46) Kansas St.
    at Florida 20 19 (63) Tennessee
    Kentucky 5 (48½) at S. Carolina
    at Alabama 44½ 46 (58½) So. Miss.
    at Ohio St. 49 50 (67½) Akron
    at Oklahoma 16½ 17 (56) W. Virginia
    N. Carolina 12 13 (63) at GA Tech
    at Air Force 5 5 (54½) FAU
    Indiana 10 9 (63½) at W. Kent.
    at Washington 8 (46) California
    at BYU 23½ 23 (53½) S. Florida
    at Arizona St. 14 15 (44½) Colorado
    at Oregon 27½ 29 (58½) Arizona
    at USC 13 11 (62) Oregon St.

    NFL

    Sunday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Tennessee 5 5 (48) Indianapolis
    at NY Giants 3 3 (47½) Atlanta
    at Kansas City 7 (55) LA Chargers
    at Pittsburgh 3 (43½) Cincinnati
    at Cleveland 7 (45½) Chicago
    Baltimore 9 8 (50) at Detroit
    at New England 3 3 (42) New Orleans
    Arizona 7 8 (52) at J’ville
    at Buffalo 8 (45) Washington
    at Denver 10½ 11 (41) NY Jets
    at Las Vegas 4 (45) Miami
    Seattle 1 2 (55½) at Minnesota
    Tampa Bay +2 (55½) at LA Rams
    at San Fran. 4 (49½) Green Bay

    Monday

    at Dallas 4 (51½) Philadelphia

