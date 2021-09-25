Saturday, September 25, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Yairo Munoz to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo’s contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).
BASKETBALL
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Matt Hurt.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Carsen Edwards and C Daniel Oturu.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Mamadi Diakite.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.
PHOENIX SUNS — Named Michael Ruffin assistant coach and Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson player development coaches/video coordinators.
FOOTBALL
NFL
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Jake Gervase to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOCKEY
NHL
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Justin Sourdiff to a three-year entry level contract.
