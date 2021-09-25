The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 25, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Yairo Munoz to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

    CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

    HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

    TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

    National League

    ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo’s contract.

    CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

    SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).

    PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.

    HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Matt Hurt.

    MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Carsen Edwards and C Daniel Oturu.

    MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Mamadi Diakite.

    PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.

    PHOENIX SUNS — Named Michael Ruffin assistant coach and Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson player development coaches/video coordinators.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.

    LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Jake Gervase to the practice squad.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Justin Sourdiff to a three-year entry level contract.

