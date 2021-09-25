TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Yairo Munoz to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo’s contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

NBA

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Matt Hurt.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Carsen Edwards and C Daniel Oturu.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Mamadi Diakite.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Michael Ruffin assistant coach and Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson player development coaches/video coordinators.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Jake Gervase to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Justin Sourdiff to a three-year entry level contract.