St. Louis Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi Edman 2b 5 0 0 0 Contreras c 5 1 2 2 Gldschmdt 1b 3 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 5 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 1 I.Happ rf 4 1 2 3 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 Wsdm lf-3b 3 0 0 0 Molina c 4 1 1 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 2 0 Bader cf 4 3 4 2 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 4 1 1 1 Nance p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 1 1 3 Bote 2b 3 1 2 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0 Thmpsn cf 3 0 0 0 Kim p 0 0 0 0 Alcántra ss 4 2 2 0 Carlson ph 1 0 0 0 Sampson p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Romine ph 1 0 1 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Effross p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 8 9 7 Totals 33 5 11 5 St. Louis 010 100 303—8 Chicago 002 200 001—5

E—Arenado (11). DP—St. Louis 4, Chicago 1. LOB—St. Louis 2, Chicago 8. 2B—Arenado (34), Bader (21), Duffy (10), Contreras (17). 3B—Bote (2). HR—Bader (14), O’Neill (32), DeJong (19), I.Happ (24). SB—Bader 2 (8). SF—DeJong (2). S—Sampson 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Lester 5 8 4 3 3 6 Kim W,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 McFarland H,13 2 1 0 0 2 1 García 1 1 1 1 0 1

Chicago

Sampson 6 3 2 2 0 4 Heuer L,3-2 0 4 3 3 0 0 Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 Nance 1 2 3 3 0 2

Heuer pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. WP—Sampson, Nance. Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T—3:18. A—32,918 (41,649).

CINCINNATI 7,

WASHINGTON 6