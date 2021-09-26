The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    CLEVELAND 6,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 0

    Chicago Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 2 2 0
    Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 1 2 0
    Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 3
    Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1
    Jiménez lf 3 0 1 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 1
    Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez lf 3 0 0 0
    García rf 3 0 0 0 Zimmer rf 3 0 0 0
    Vaughn dh 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
    Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 1 1 1
    Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 31 6 8 6
    Chicago 000 000 000—0
    Cleveland 201 003 00x—6

    E—Moncada (14), Ramírez (15). DP—Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Cleveland 2. 2B—Moncada (30), Jiménez (10), Straw (25). HR—Ramírez (36), Giménez (5). SB—Ramírez (26). SF—Bradley (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Lynn L,10-6 6 7 6 6 0 6
    Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Burr 1 1 0 0 0 3

    Cleveland

    Morgan W,4-7 6 1 0 0 1 6
    Hentges 2 1 0 0 1 2
    Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alex Tosi. T—2:40. A—24,082 (34,788).

    DETROIT 5,

    KANSAS CITY 1

    Kansas City Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 Baddoo of 3 1 1 0
    Lopez ss 4 0 2 0 Schoop 1b 3 2 2 0
    Perez c 4 0 0 0 Grossmn of 3 1 1 0
    Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 3 4
    C.Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 W.Cstro dh 0 0 0 0
    Mondesi dh 2 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 4 0 2 1
    Dozier rf 3 0 2 1 H.Castro ss 2 0 1 0
    Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 Godrum ss 2 0 0 0
    Isbel ph 1 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0
    Olivares cf 3 0 2 0 Garneau c 4 0 0 0
    Reyes cf 1 0 1 0
    Cameron rf 2 0 0 0
    Totals 30 1 7 1 Totals 32 5 11 5
    Kansas City 000 010 000—1
    Detroit 000 003 02x—5

    DP—Kansas City 2, Detroit 0. LOB—Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B—Dozier (27), Lopez (20), H.Castro (11), Cabrera (15), Candelario (42), Schoop (29). 3B—Dozier (5). SB—Lopez (21). SF—Dozier (6). S—Mondesi (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Kansas City

    Heasley 5 1/3 3 0 0 2 3
    Tapia L,4-1 1/3 4 3 3 0 0
    Brentz 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    G.Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
    E.Santana 0 3 2 2 1 0
    Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Detroit

    Skubal 4 1 0 0 0 1
    Htchsn W,3-1 2 2/3 3 1 0 2 0
    Fnkhousr H,9 1 2 0 0 1 1
    Flmr S,12-16 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

    Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T—3:00. A—16,424 (41,083).

    N.Y. YANKEES 5,

    BOSTON 3

    New York Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 Hrnándz cf 5 0 0 0
    Judge rf 3 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
    Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0
    Stanton dh 3 1 2 4 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0
    Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0
    Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwrber lf 4 1 1 0
    Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 1
    Odor 3b 3 0 0 0 Plawecki c 2 1 2 1
    Wade ss 1 0 0 0 Vázquez pr 0 0 0 0
    Urshla ss-3b 3 1 1 0 Iglesias 2b 4 0 1 0
    Totals 30 5 4 4 Totals 34 3 7 2
    New York 000 001 040—5
    Boston 001 010 001—3

    DP—New York 0, Boston 1. LOB—New York 3, Boston 7. 2B—Gardner (15). HR—Stanton (33), Plawecki (3), Dalbec (24). SB—Gardner (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Cortes Jr. 4 1/3 4 2 2 0 4
    King 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Luetge 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Sevrino W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
    Chapman S,29 1 1 1 1 0 1

    Boston

    Pivetta 5 1/3 3 1 1 0 7
    Robles H,17 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Houck L,1-5 1 2/3 0 2 2 4 3
    Hrnandz BS,4 1/3 1 2 2 0 1
    Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1

    HBP—Hernandez (Rizzo), Severino (Devers), Chapman (Plawecki). WP—King, Robles. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz. T—3:33. A—36,103 (37,755).

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Tampa Bay 96 59 .619 6-4 W-3 51-29 45-30
    Boston 88 67 .568 8 7-3 L-2 49-31 39-36
    New York 88 67 .568 8 7-3 W-5 45-33 43-34
    Toronto 85 69 .552 10½ 4-6 L-3 43-31 42-38
    Baltimore 50 105 .323 46 38 4-6 W-1 25-52 25-53

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Chicago 87 68 .561 4-6 L-1 49-27 38-41
    Cleveland 76 78 .494 10½ 11½ 5-5 W-1 39-40 37-38
    Detroit 75 79 .487 11½ 12½ 7-3 W-1 42-37 33-42
    Kansas City 70 84 .455 16½ 17½ 4-6 L-1 36-39 34-45
    Minnesota 69 85 .448 17½ 18½ 6-4 W-4 36-40 33-45

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 91 64 .587 6-4 L-3 47-28 44-36
    Seattle 85 69 .552 7-3 W-6 42-33 43-36
    Oakland 84 71 .542 7 4 6-4 W-2 42-38 42-33
    Los Angeles 73 81 .474 17½ 14½ 3-7 L-1 39-41 34-40
    Texas 56 99 .361 35 32 2-8 L-1 33-42 23-57

    Today

    Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

    Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

    Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

    Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

    Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

    Saturday

    Oakland 2, Houston 1

    N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

    Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

    Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

    Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0

    Baltimore 3, Texas 2

    Toronto at Minnesota, late

    Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

    Monday

    Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

    Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 81 72 .529 5-5 W-1 37-37 44-35
    Philadelphia 81 74 .523 1 5 8-2 W-5 47-33 34-41
    New York 73 81 .474 12½ 1-9 L-4 44-33 29-48
    Miami 64 90 .416 17½ 21½ 3-7 L-4 40-38 24-52
    Washington 64 91 .413 18 22 4-6 L-2 35-43 29-48

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-Milwaukee 93 62 .600 4-6 W-2 44-36 49-26
    St. Louis 86 69 .555 7 10-0 W-15 42-33 44-36
    Cincinnati 80 75 .516 13 6 5-5 W-2 42-37 38-38
    Chicago 67 88 .432 26 19 1-9 L-5 39-41 28-47
    Pittsburgh 57 97 .370 35½ 28½ 4-6 L-3 34-41 23-56

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-San Francisco 100 54 .649 6-4 W-1 49-26 51-28
    z-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 1 8-2 W-2 52-23 47-32
    San Diego 78 76 .506 22 4-6 L-1 45-34 33-42
    Colorado 71 82 .464 28½ 14 6-4 L-2 46-30 25-52
    Arizona 49 105 .318 51 36½ 2-8 L-1 29-47 20-58

    x-clinched division

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Today

    Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

    Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

    Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

    San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

    Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

    Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

    Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

    Cincinnati 7, Washington 6

    Atlanta at San Diego, late

    L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

    San Francisco at Colorado, late

    Monday

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

    Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    ST. LOUIS 8,

    CHICAGO CUBS 5

    St. Louis Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Edman 2b 5 0 0 0 Contreras c 5 1 2 2
    Gldschmdt 1b 3 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 5 0 0 0
    O’Neill lf 4 1 1 1 I.Happ rf 4 1 2 3
    Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 Wsdm lf-3b 3 0 0 0
    Molina c 4 1 1 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 2 0
    Bader cf 4 3 4 2 Wick p 0 0 0 0
    Nootbaar rf 4 1 1 1 Nance p 0 0 0 0
    DeJong ss 3 1 1 3 Bote 2b 3 1 2 0
    Lester p 2 0 0 0 Thmpsn cf 3 0 0 0
    Kim p 0 0 0 0 Alcántra ss 4 2 2 0
    Carlson ph 1 0 0 0 Sampson p 0 0 0 0
    McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Romine ph 1 0 1 0
    Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0
    García p 0 0 0 0 Effross p 0 0 0 0
    Ortega lf 1 0 0 0
    Totals 35 8 9 7 Totals 33 5 11 5

    St. Louis 010 100 303—8 Chicago 002 200 001—5

    E—Arenado (11). DP—St. Louis 4, Chicago 1. LOB—St. Louis 2, Chicago 8. 2B—Arenado (34), Bader (21), Duffy (10), Contreras (17). 3B—Bote (2). HR—Bader (14), O’Neill (32), DeJong (19), I.Happ (24). SB—Bader 2 (8). SF—DeJong (2). S—Sampson 2 (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    St. Louis

    Lester 5 8 4 3 3 6
    Kim W,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 0
    McFarland H,13 2 1 0 0 2 1
    García 1 1 1 1 0 1

    Chicago

    Sampson 6 3 2 2 0 4
    Heuer L,3-2 0 4 3 3 0 0
    Effross 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Nance 1 2 3 3 0 2

    Heuer pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. WP—Sampson, Nance. Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

    T—3:18. A—32,918 (41,649).

    CINCINNATI 7,

    WASHINGTON 6

    Washington Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Thomas cf 5 1 2 1 India 2b 5 2 2 0
    Escobar ss 5 1 1 0 Schrock lf 4 0 0 1
    Soto rf 3 1 1 0 Cstllanos rf 3 2 2 3
    Bell 1b 5 1 2 1 Stphnsn 1b 3 1 1 0
    García 2b 5 0 2 1 Farmer ss 3 1 2 1
    Ruiz c 4 2 1 1 Suárez 3b 3 0 2 2
    Mercer 3b 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0
    Stevenson lf 3 0 1 2 Friedl cf 4 1 2 0
    Fedde p 3 0 0 0 Gutierrez p 1 0 0 0
    Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Santillan p 0 0 0 0
    Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
    Romero p 0 0 0 0 Pérez p 0 0 0 0
    Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 DeShlds ph 0 0 0 0
    Machado p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
    Murphy p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0
    Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
    Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
    Aquino ph 1 0 0 0
    Givens p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 31 7 11 7

    Washington 103 100 100—6 Cincinnati 021 020 101—7

    E—Soto (6). DP—Washington 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Washington 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B—García (16), Farmer 2 (22), Suárez (19), India (31). HR—Thomas (7), Ruiz (3), Castellanos (31). SF—Castellanos (3), Schrock (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Washington

    Fedde 4 2/3 7 5 5 3 1
    Thompson 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Baldonado 1/3 2 0 0 1 0
    Romero 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Mchdo BS,0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1
    Murphy L,0-2 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 2

    Cincinnati

    Gutierrez 2 2/3 5 4 4 4 3
    Santillan 2/3 2 1 1 0 1
    Wilson 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
    Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Sims 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 1
    Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Givens W,4-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

    HBP—Fedde (Farmer), Hoffman (Stevenson). WP—Hoffman(2). Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon. T—3:41. A—18,293 (42,319).

    High-A Central

    PLAYOFFS

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 2

    Sept. 21: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1

    Sept. 22: Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0

    Sept. 24: Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 4

    Sept. 25: Quad Cities 2, Cedar Rapids 1

    Today: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story