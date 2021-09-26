Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CLEVELAND 6,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 0
|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cleveland
|201
|003
|00x—6
E—Moncada (14), Ramírez (15). DP—Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Cleveland 2. 2B—Moncada (30), Jiménez (10), Straw (25). HR—Ramírez (36), Giménez (5). SB—Ramírez (26). SF—Bradley (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Lynn L,10-6
|6
|7
|6
|6
|0
|6
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Cleveland
|Morgan W,4-7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Hentges
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alex Tosi. T—2:40. A—24,082 (34,788).
DETROIT 5,
KANSAS CITY 1
|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo of
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schoop 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossmn of
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|W.Cstro dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|H.Castro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Godrum ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|Detroit
|000
|003
|02x—5
DP—Kansas City 2, Detroit 0. LOB—Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B—Dozier (27), Lopez (20), H.Castro (11), Cabrera (15), Candelario (42), Schoop (29). 3B—Dozier (5). SB—Lopez (21). SF—Dozier (6). S—Mondesi (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Heasley
|5 1/3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Tapia L,4-1
|1/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Brentz
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.Santana
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Detroit
|Skubal
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Htchsn W,3-1
|2 2/3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Fnkhousr H,9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Flmr S,12-16
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T—3:00. A—16,424 (41,083).
N.Y. YANKEES 5,
BOSTON 3
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hrnándz cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Odor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshla ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Iglesias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|5
|4
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|New York
|000
|001
|040—5
|Boston
|001
|010
|001—3
DP—New York 0, Boston 1. LOB—New York 3, Boston 7. 2B—Gardner (15). HR—Stanton (33), Plawecki (3), Dalbec (24). SB—Gardner (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Cortes Jr.
|4 1/3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|King
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luetge
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sevrino W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Chapman S,29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Boston
|Pivetta
|5 1/3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Robles H,17
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houck L,1-5
|1 2/3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Hrnandz BS,4
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Hernandez (Rizzo), Severino (Devers), Chapman (Plawecki). WP—King, Robles. Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Joe West; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz. T—3:33. A—36,103 (37,755).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|96
|59
|.619
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|51-29
|45-30
|Boston
|88
|67
|.568
|8
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|49-31
|39-36
|New York
|88
|67
|.568
|8
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|45-33
|43-34
|Toronto
|85
|69
|.552
|10½
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|43-31
|42-38
|Baltimore
|50
|105
|.323
|46
|38
|4-6
|W-1
|25-52
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|87
|68
|.561
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|49-27
|38-41
|Cleveland
|76
|78
|.494
|10½
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-40
|37-38
|Detroit
|75
|79
|.487
|11½
|12½
|7-3
|W-1
|42-37
|33-42
|Kansas City
|70
|84
|.455
|16½
|17½
|4-6
|L-1
|36-39
|34-45
|Minnesota
|69
|85
|.448
|17½
|18½
|6-4
|W-4
|36-40
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|64
|.587
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-3
|47-28
|44-36
|Seattle
|85
|69
|.552
|5½
|2½
|7-3
|W-6
|42-33
|43-36
|Oakland
|84
|71
|.542
|7
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|42-38
|42-33
|Los Angeles
|73
|81
|.474
|17½
|14½
|3-7
|L-1
|39-41
|34-40
|Texas
|56
|99
|.361
|35
|32
|2-8
|L-1
|33-42
|23-57
Today
Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.
Saturday
Oakland 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
Toronto at Minnesota, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Monday
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|81
|72
|.529
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|37-37
|44-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|74
|.523
|1
|5
|8-2
|W-5
|47-33
|34-41
|New York
|73
|81
|.474
|8½
|12½
|1-9
|L-4
|44-33
|29-48
|Miami
|64
|90
|.416
|17½
|21½
|3-7
|L-4
|40-38
|24-52
|Washington
|64
|91
|.413
|18
|22
|4-6
|L-2
|35-43
|29-48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|93
|62
|.600
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-2
|44-36
|49-26
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|7
|—
|10-0
|W-15
|42-33
|44-36
|Cincinnati
|80
|75
|.516
|13
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|42-37
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|88
|.432
|26
|19
|1-9
|L-5
|39-41
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|57
|97
|.370
|35½
|28½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-41
|23-56
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|100
|54
|.649
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|49-26
|51-28
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|55
|.643
|1
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|52-23
|47-32
|San Diego
|78
|76
|.506
|22
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|45-34
|33-42
|Colorado
|71
|82
|.464
|28½
|14
|6-4
|L-2
|46-30
|25-52
|Arizona
|49
|105
|.318
|51
|36½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-47
|20-58
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Today
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Saturday
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 7, Washington 6
Atlanta at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Monday
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ST. LOUIS 8,
CHICAGO CUBS 5
|St. Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Gldschmdt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|I.Happ rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wsdm lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpsn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántra ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Carlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sampson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romine ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
St. Louis
E—Arenado (11). DP—St. Louis 4, Chicago 1. LOB—St. Louis 2, Chicago 8. 2B—Arenado (34), Bader (21), Duffy (10), Contreras (17). 3B—Bote (2). HR—Bader (14), O’Neill (32), DeJong (19), I.Happ (24). SB—Bader 2 (8). SF—DeJong (2). S—Sampson 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Lester
|5
|8
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Kim W,7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland H,13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|García
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Chicago
|Sampson
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Heuer L,3-2
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nance
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
Heuer pitched to 4 batters in the 7th. WP—Sampson, Nance. Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T—3:18. A—32,918 (41,649).
CINCINNATI 7,
WASHINGTON 6
|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schrock lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllanos rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Stphnsn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ruiz c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mercer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fedde p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeShlds ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|31
|7
|11
|7
Washington
E—Soto (6). DP—Washington 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB—Washington 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B—García (16), Farmer 2 (22), Suárez (19), India (31). HR—Thomas (7), Ruiz (3), Castellanos (31). SF—Castellanos (3), Schrock (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|Fedde
|4 2/3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Thompson
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baldonado
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romero
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mchdo BS,0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Murphy L,0-2
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
Cincinnati
|Gutierrez
|2 2/3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Santillan
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wilson
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens W,4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Fedde (Farmer), Hoffman (Stevenson). WP—Hoffman(2). Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon. T—3:41. A—18,293 (42,319).
High-A Central
PLAYOFFS
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 2
Sept. 21: Cedar Rapids 2, Quad Cities 1
Sept. 22: Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0
Sept. 24: Cedar Rapids 8, Quad Cities 4
Sept. 25: Quad Cities 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Today: Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story