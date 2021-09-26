The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Ryder Cup

    At Whistling Straits

    At Sheboygan, Wis.

    Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

    UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5

    Foursomes

    United States 3, Europe 1

    Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

    Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

    Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

    Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

    Fourballs

    Europe 2, United States 2

    Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

    Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.

    Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.

    Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.

    LPGA

    WALMART NW ARKANSAS

    CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Pinnacle Country Club

    At Rogers, Ark.

    Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

    Second Round

    Minjee Lee 67-63—130
    Nasa Hataoka 65-65—130
    Eun-Hee Ji 63-68—131
    Jeongeun Lee6 69-63—132
    Ariya Jutanugarn 66-66—132
    Jennifer Kupcho 67-66—133
    Pajaree Anannarukarn 65-68—133
    Sarah Burnham 64-69—133
    Yuka Saso 69-65—134
    Jackie Stoelting 68-66—134
    Austin Ernst 68-66—134
    Danielle Kang 68-66—134
    Jin Young Ko 68-66—134
    Moriya Jutanugarn 68-66—134
    Dana Finkelstein 67-67—134
    Klara Spilkova 65-69—134
    Katherine Kirk 63-71—134
    A Lim Kim 63-71—134
    Matilda Castren 71-64—135
    Maria Fassi 68-67—135
    Stacy Lewis 67-68—135
    Jenny Shin 67-68—135
    Aditi Ashok 65-70—135
    Madelene Sagstrom 70-66—136
    Dani Holmqvist 69-67—136
    Lauren Kim 67-69—136

    Champions

    PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONIP

    At Spyglass Hill Golf Course

    At Pebble Beach, Calif.

    Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71

    Second Round

    K.J. Choi 67-68—135
    Alex Cejka 66-71—137
    Bernhard Langer 71-66—137
    Jeff Maggert 72-66—138
    Doug Barron 69-69—138
    Marco Dawson 69-69—138
    Ken Tanigawa 69-69—138
    Kirk Triplett 68-71—139
    Willie Wood 71-68—139
    Paul Stankowski 70-69—139
    Woody Austin 70-69—139
    Esteban Toledo 68-72—140
    Tom Lehman 67-73—140
    Dicky Pride 72-68—140
    Scott Dunlap 72-68—140
    Ernie Els 71-69—140
    Steven Alker 71-69—140
    Kevin Sutherland 71-70—141
    Kent Jones 72-69—141
    Cameron Beckman 71-70—141
    Tom Gillis 72-69—141
    Scott Parel 72-69—141
    Tim Petrovic 73-68—141
    Stephen Leaney 69-72—141
    Lee Janzen 71-70—141
    Glen Day 68-73—141
    Larry Mize 68-74—142
    Rocco Mediate 73-69—142

