Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Ryder Cup
At Whistling Straits
At Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1
Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.
Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 2
Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.
Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.
LPGA
WALMART NW ARKANSAS
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Pinnacle Country Club
At Rogers, Ark.
Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71
Second Round
|Minjee Lee
|67-63—130
|Nasa Hataoka
|65-65—130
|Eun-Hee Ji
|63-68—131
|Jeongeun Lee6
|69-63—132
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|66-66—132
|Jennifer Kupcho
|67-66—133
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|65-68—133
|Sarah Burnham
|64-69—133
|Yuka Saso
|69-65—134
|Jackie Stoelting
|68-66—134
|Austin Ernst
|68-66—134
|Danielle Kang
|68-66—134
|Jin Young Ko
|68-66—134
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|68-66—134
|Dana Finkelstein
|67-67—134
|Klara Spilkova
|65-69—134
|Katherine Kirk
|63-71—134
|A Lim Kim
|63-71—134
|Matilda Castren
|71-64—135
|Maria Fassi
|68-67—135
|Stacy Lewis
|67-68—135
|Jenny Shin
|67-68—135
|Aditi Ashok
|65-70—135
|Madelene Sagstrom
|70-66—136
|Dani Holmqvist
|69-67—136
|Lauren Kim
|67-69—136
Champions
PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONIP
At Spyglass Hill Golf Course
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71
Second Round
|K.J. Choi
|67-68—135
|Alex Cejka
|66-71—137
|Bernhard Langer
|71-66—137
|Jeff Maggert
|72-66—138
|Doug Barron
|69-69—138
|Marco Dawson
|69-69—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-69—138
|Kirk Triplett
|68-71—139
|Willie Wood
|71-68—139
|Paul Stankowski
|70-69—139
|Woody Austin
|70-69—139
|Esteban Toledo
|68-72—140
|Tom Lehman
|67-73—140
|Dicky Pride
|72-68—140
|Scott Dunlap
|72-68—140
|Ernie Els
|71-69—140
|Steven Alker
|71-69—140
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70—141
|Kent Jones
|72-69—141
|Cameron Beckman
|71-70—141
|Tom Gillis
|72-69—141
|Scott Parel
|72-69—141
|Tim Petrovic
|73-68—141
|Stephen Leaney
|69-72—141
|Lee Janzen
|71-70—141
|Glen Day
|68-73—141
|Larry Mize
|68-74—142
|Rocco Mediate
|73-69—142
