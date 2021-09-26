Ryder Cup

At Whistling Straits

At Sheboygan, Wis.

Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5

Foursomes

United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Fourballs

Europe 2, United States 2

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.

LPGA

WALMART NW ARKANSAS

CHAMPIONSHIP

At Pinnacle Country Club

At Rogers, Ark.

Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

Second Round

Minjee Lee 67-63—130 Nasa Hataoka 65-65—130 Eun-Hee Ji 63-68—131 Jeongeun Lee6 69-63—132 Ariya Jutanugarn 66-66—132 Jennifer Kupcho 67-66—133 Pajaree Anannarukarn 65-68—133 Sarah Burnham 64-69—133 Yuka Saso 69-65—134 Jackie Stoelting 68-66—134 Austin Ernst 68-66—134 Danielle Kang 68-66—134 Jin Young Ko 68-66—134 Moriya Jutanugarn 68-66—134 Dana Finkelstein 67-67—134 Klara Spilkova 65-69—134 Katherine Kirk 63-71—134 A Lim Kim 63-71—134 Matilda Castren 71-64—135 Maria Fassi 68-67—135 Stacy Lewis 67-68—135 Jenny Shin 67-68—135 Aditi Ashok 65-70—135 Madelene Sagstrom 70-66—136 Dani Holmqvist 69-67—136 Lauren Kim 67-69—136

Champions

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONIP

At Spyglass Hill Golf Course

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71

Second Round