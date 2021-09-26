Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
BOYS
NEW HAVEN INVITATIONAL
A
Team scores: 1. Monroe Central 41, 2. Westview 86, 3. Bishop Luers 95, 4. Northeastern 114, 5. Bluffton 174, 7. Churubusco 190, 10. Blackhawk Christian 319, 12. Adams Central 346, 14. Southern Wells 359, 16. Fremont 376, 17. South Adams 384, 19. Lakewood Park 403.
Top individuals: 1. Cates (Northeastern) 17:07.1, 2. Burris (Monroe Central) 17:12.7, 3. Miller (MC) 17:22.4.
AA
Team scores: 1. Bishop Dwenger 70, 2. Oak Hill 85, 3. Leo 119, 4. SB Riley 142, 5. Garrett 149, 7. Norwell 221, 9. West Noble 267, 11. Wawasee 310, 12. Woodlan 318, 17. Heritage 380.
Top individuals: 1. Flora (West Noble) 16:46.9, 2. Harber (Yorktown) 16:54.2, 3. Shappell (Leo) 16:55.6.
AAA
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 56, 2. Goshen 95, 3. Homestead 142, 4. Penn 165, 5. NorthWood 197, 6. Columbia City 203, 8. Carroll 247, 9. DeKalb 253, 11. Huntington North 273, 12. Concordia 277, 16. North Side 410, 18. East Noble 468.
Top individuals: 1. Hogan (Goshen) 16:04.7, 2. Johnston (Goshen) 16:06.8, 3. Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 16:08.2
CULVER ACADEMIESINVITATIONAL
Large School
Team scores:1. Mason (OH) 24, 2. Lyons Township (IL) 65, 3. Neuqua Valley (IL) 90, 4. Guerin Catholic 137, 5. Medina (OH) 165, 7. Warsaw 232, 14. Northrop 408, 18. Snider 528.
Top invidivuals:1, Schlachleiter (Mason) 15:57.0. 2, Mclawhorn (Lyons Twp.) 16:00.9. 3, Amshoff (Mason) 16:04.1.
Small School
Team scores:1. Madeira (OH) 132, 2. West Lafayette 143, 3. Medina (OH) 148, 4. Brown County 163, 5. Rochester 169, 22. Wayne 555.
Top invidivuals:1, Gaffney (Madeira) 16:35.6. 2, York (Hanover Central) 16:41.4. 3, Austin (Brown County) 16:45.8.
GIRLS
NEW HAVEN INVITATIONAL
A
Team scores: 1. Adams Central 108, 2. Eastbrook 109, 3. Fremont 112, 4. South Adams 131, 9. Churubusco 193, 13. Blackhawk Christian 278, 14. Bishop Luers 305.
Top individuals: 1. Sprankles (Bluffton) 20:33.9, 2. Sturwold (South Adams) 20:45.9, 3. McFarren (Southern Wells) 21:05.3
AA
Team scores: 1. Leo 55, 2. Bishop Dwenger 67, 3. Oak Hill 131, 4. NorthWood 134, 5. Norwell 148, 9. Garrett 242, 10. Bellmont 257, 11. West Noble 272, 12. Woodlan 275, 15. Heritage 439.
Top individuals: 1. Dameron (Celina) 20:01.3, 2. Burden (NorthWood) 20:28.8, 3. Norris (Leo) 20:32.21.
AAA
Team scores: 1. Carroll 64, 2. Penn 76, 3. Homestead 85, 4. Concordia 130, 5. Northridge 136, 6. East Noble 144, 7. Huntington North 191, 9. South Side 242, 10. DeKalb 256, 11. Columbia City 279.
Top individuals: 1. Wiley (Huntington North) 18:44.5, 2. Knoblauch (Homestead) 18:49.0, 3. Smith (Penn) 18:56.4.
CULVER ACADEMIESINVITATIONAL
Large School
Team scores:1. Mason (OH) 54, 2. Bloomington North 90,3. Warsaw 108, 4. Medina (OH) 108, 5. Bishop Chatard 178, 12. Northrop 382, 19. Snider 544
Top individuals: 1, Cridge (Chatard) 17:17.3. 2, Zelasko (New Prairie) 18:36.5. 3, Restrelli (Warsaw) 19:10.1.
Soccer
BOYS
COLUMBIA CITY 3, NORWELL 0
|Columbia City
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Norwell
|0
|0
|—
|0
G—Hochstetler, Klefeker, Trier.
Volleyball
ACAC TOURNAMENT
Championship
HERITAGE 2, SOUTH ADAMS 0
Heritage 25-25: Individual statistics not available.
South Adams 20-13: Assists—Braun 9. Digs—Pries 12. Kills—Sealscott 5.
Other scores
S. Adams 28-23-15, Woodlan 26-25-8
S. Adams 25-25, Southern Wells 13-10
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story