TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to Iowa (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Sean Harlow and Koda Martin to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Josh Miles on injured reserve. Released OL Brian Winters. Elevated S Chris Banjo and CB Antonio Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad. Released G Brian Winters.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Elevated T Andre Smith, LB Josh Bynes, DB Kevon and G Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Elevated DT Margus Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevated S Sean Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated TE Jordan Franks to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Elevated K Ryan Santoso to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DE Kevin Strong on injured reserve. Signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad. Released WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Dominique Dafney on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated WR DeMichael Harris and QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Elevated WR Phillip Dorsett to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Trey Ragas. Placed G Richie Incognito on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Elevated OLB Emeke Egbule and DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Elevated RB Buddy Howell and DB Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett to the active roster. Placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to the active roster. Waived T Blake Brandel. Elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster from the practice squad. Released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Elevated WR Kenny Stills and C Austin Reiter to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C.J. Board to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated C Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Cam Brown was placed on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Elevated LB Derrek Tuszka and WR Cody White to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DT Kevin Givens and RB JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Elevated DL Robert Nkemdiche and WR Cody Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated CB Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Elevated FB Tory Carter and DL Woodrow Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Elevated DT Daniel Wise to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Released LW Luke Toporowski, C Cooper Walker and RW Cameron Butler. Assinged D Ronan Seeley to Junior Club Everett (WHL), G Sebastian Cossa to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL) and LW Cross Hanas to Junior Club Portland (WHL). Assigned G Jan Bednar to Junior Club Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL). Assigned D Oscar Plandowski to Junior Club Charlottetown (QMJHL). Assigned LW Pasquale to Junior Cluf Windsor (OHL).