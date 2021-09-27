AUTO RACING

Xfinity Series

LATE SATURDAY

ALSCO UNIFORMS 302

At Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 201 laps, 47 points.

2. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 201, 45.

3. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 201, 47.

4. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 201, 49.

5. (7) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 201, 47.

6. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 201, 34.

7. (2) AJ Allmendinger, Chev., 201, 42.

8. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 201, 38.

9. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 201, 29.

10. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 201, 32.

11. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 37.

12. (27) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

13. (36) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

14. (19) T. Joe Martins, Chev., 200, 23.

15. (12) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (37) Landon Cassill, Chev., 200, 21.

17. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 199, 24.

18. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chv., 199, 19.

19. (31) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (24) Blaine Perkins, Chev., 198, 17.

21. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 197, 16.

22. (16) Brandon Brown, Chev., 197, 15.

23. (30) Mason Massey, Chev., 197, 14.

24. (18) Josh Williams, Chev., 196, 13.

25. (32) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

26. (23) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 195, 11.

27. (34) Matt Jaskol, Toyota, 195, 10.

28. (29) Matt Mills, Toyota, 194, 9.

29. (22) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chev., 194, 8.

30. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

31. (35) Carson Ware, Toyota, 113, 6.

32. (40) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, 5.

33. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 31, 4.

34. (11) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 31, 3.

35. (25) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 31, 0.

36. (14) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 30, 1.

37. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 30, 1.

38. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 30, 1.

39. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chev., 30, 1.

40. (21) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 30, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 123.503 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hr., 26 min., 28 sec.

Margin of Victory: 4.398 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 0-29; A.Allmendinger 30-48; T.Dillon 49-65; J.Allgaier 66-92; N.Gragson 93; J.Allgaier 94-121; A.Allmendinger 122; J.Allgaier 123-133; A.Cindric 134-137; J.Allgaier 138-159; J.Berry 160-180; J.Haley 181-182; J.Allgaier 183-184; J.Berry 185-201

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 5 times for 90 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 38 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 33 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 20 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 17 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 2 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Cindric, 5; A.Allmendinger, 4; T.Gibbs, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; N.Gragson, 2; J.Berry, 2; J.Haley, 1; M.Snider, 1; J.Burton, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 2093; 2. A.Allmendinger, 2086; 3. J.Allgaier, 2065; 4. N.Gragson, 2064; 5. D.Hemric, 2061; 6. J.Haley, 2044; 7. H.Burton, 2040; 8. B.Jones, 2037; 9. M.Snider, 2027; 10. J.Burton, 2010; 11. R.Herbst, 2005; 12. J.Clements, 2001; 13. T.Gibbs, 563; 14. R.Sieg, 526; 15. M.Annett, 524; 16. B.Brown, 519.

IndyCar

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

At Long Beach, Calif.

Lap length: 1.968 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 85 laps.

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85.

3. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85.

4. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 85.

5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85.

6. (15) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85.

7. (25) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85.

8. (22) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 85.

9. (16) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85.

10. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85.

11. (13) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85.

12. (9) Ed Jones, Honda, 85.

13. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85.

14. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85.

15. (23) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 85.

16. (19) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85.

17. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 85.

18. (20) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 85.

19. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 85.

20. (3) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85.

21. (21) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 84.

22. (28) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 83.

23. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 83.

24. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 75.

25. (24) Rinus Veekay, Chevrolet, 48.

26. (18) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 47.

27. (8) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 43.

28. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 25.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 91.935 mph.

Time of Race: 01:49:10.3764.

Margin of Victory: 0.5883 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-18, Castroneves 19-33, Herta 34-54, Dixon 55, Harvey 56, Askew 57-59, Rahal 60-63, Herta 64.

Points Leaders: Palou 549, Newgarden 511, O’Ward 487, Dixon 481, Herta 455, Ericsson 435, Rahal 389, Pagenaud 383, Power 357, Rossi 332.

Formula One

RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

At Sochi, Russia

Lap length: 5 kilometers

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 53 laps, 1:30:41.001, 25 pts.

2. (20) Max Verstappen, Neth., Red Bull Racing, 53, +53.271 seconds, 18.

3. (2) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 53, +1:02.475, 15.

4. (5) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 53, +1:05.607, 12.

5. (16) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 53, +1:07.533, 10.

6. (6) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 53, +1:21.321, 8.

7. (1) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 53, +1:27.224, 7.

8. (13) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 53, +1:28.955, 4.

9. (8) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 53, +1:30.076, 2.

10. (3) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 53, +1:40.551, 1.

11. (7) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 53, +1:46.198.

12. (10) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 52, +1 lap.

13. (11) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.

14. (9) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 52, +1 lap.

15. (19) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 52, +1 lap.

16. (17) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 52, +1 lap.

17. (12) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 52, +1 lap.

18. (15) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 51, +2 laps.

19. (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish, 47.

20. (14) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, did not finish, 32.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen, Neth., 226.5 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 221.5.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 141.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 132.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 118.

6. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 104.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain, 97.5.

8. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 83.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, 66.

10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 50.

11. Esteban Ocon, France, 45.

12. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 35.

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, 24.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 18.

15. George Russell, Great Britain, 15.

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 7.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, 2.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 362.5.

2. Red Bull Racing, 344.5.

3. McLaren, 215.

4. Ferrari, 201.5.