Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Ryder Cup
At Whistling Straits
At Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
Singles
United States 8, Europe 4
Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.
Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.
Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.
Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.
Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.
Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.
Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.
Champions
2021 — United States 19, Europe 9
2018 — Europe 17½, United States 10½
2016 — United States 17, Europe 11
2014 — Europe 16½, United States 11½
2012 — Europe 14½, United States 13½
2010 — Europe 14½, United States 13½
2008 — United States 16½, Europe 11½
2006 — Europe 18½, United States 9½
2004 — Europe 18½, United States 9½
Champions
PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Spyglass Hill Golf Course
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71
Final Round
|K.J. Choi
|67-68-68—203
|Bernhard Langer
|71-66-68—205
|Alex Cejka
|66-71-68—205
|Scott Dunlap
|72-68-66—206
|Steven Alker
|71-69-67—207
|Paul Stankowski
|70-69-68—207
|Doug Barron
|69-69-70—208
|Marco Dawson
|69-69-70—208
|Steve Flesch
|72-70-67—209
|Glen Day
|68-73-69—210
|Tom Gillis
|72-69-69—210
|Jeff Maggert
|72-66-72—210
|Stephen Leaney
|69-72-70—211
|Tim Petrovic
|73-68-70—211
|Rocco Mediate
|73-69-69—211
|Kent Jones
|72-69-70—211
|Ernie Els
|71-69-71—211
|Woody Austin
|70-69-72—211
|Ken Tanigawa
|69-69-73—211
|Fran Quinn
|70-72-70—212
|Tom Lehman
|67-73-72—212
|Scott Parel
|72-69-72—213
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-70-72—213
|David Branshaw
|73-70-70—213
|Dicky Pride
|72-68-73—213
|Mike Weir
|73-70-70—213
|Willie Wood
|71-68-74—213
|Mark O’Meara
|75-69-69—213
|Lee Janzen
|71-70-73—214
|Cameron Beckman
|71-70-73—214
|Rod Pampling
|74-69-71—214
|Kirk Triplett
|68-71-75—214
|Tim Herron
|73-71-70—214
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-72-73—215
|Stuart Appleby
|66-77-72—215
|Vijay Singh
|74-69-72—215
|Esteban Toledo
|68-72-75—215
|Gene Sauers
|72-71-73—216
|Paul Goydos
|73-71-72—216
|David McKenzie
|71-73-72—216
|Tommy Armour III
|71-73-72—216
|Harrison Frazar
|75-70-71—216
|John Senden
|73-69-75—217
|Olin Browne
|72-70-75—217
|Jeff Sluman
|71-72-74—217
|Shane Bertsch
|73-72-72—217
LPGA
WALMART NW ARKANSAS
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Pinnacle Country Club
At Rogers, Ark.
Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71
Final Round
|Nasa Hataoka
|65-65-67—197
|Eun-Hee Ji
|63-68-67—198
|Minjee Lee
|67-63-68—198
|Yuka Saso
|69-65-65—199
|Danielle Kang
|68-66-65—199
|Stacy Lewis
|67-68-66—201
|Jin Young Ko
|68-66-67—201
|So Yeon Ryu
|69-71-62—202
|Lexi Thompson
|67-70-65—202
|Chella Choi
|66-70-66—202
|Lindsey Weaver
|65-71-66—202
|Aditi Ashok
|65-70-67—202
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|68-66-68—202
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|65-68-69—202
|Jeongeun Lee6
|69-63-70—202
|Haeji Kang
|66-72-65—203
|In Gee Chun
|66-70-67—203
|Jennifer Kupcho
|67-66-70—203
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|70-70-64—204
|Mina Harigae
|70-69-65—204
|Jennifer Song
|68-70-66—204
|Lauren Kim
|67-69-68—204
|Dana Finkelstein
|67-67-70—204
|Klara Spilkova
|65-69-70—204
|Azahara Munoz
|70-71-64—205
|Su Oh
|72-66-67—205
|Megan Khang
|69-69-67—205
|Lydia Ko
|68-70-67—205
|Brooke M. Henderson
|67-71-67—205
|Esther Henseleit
|67-71-67—205
|Jenny Shin
|67-68-70—205
|A Lim Kim
|63-71-71—205
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|66-66-73—205
|Ally Ewing
|69-72-65—206
|Sarah Jane Smith
|70-69-67—206
|Brittany Lincicome
|69-70-67—206
|Jeongeun Lee
|69-70-67—206
|Min Lee
|68-71-67—206
|Celine Boutier
|69-69-68—206
|Austin Ernst
|68-66-72—206
|Sarah Burnham
|64-69-73—206
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story