    Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Ryder Cup

    At Whistling Straits

    At Sheboygan, Wis.

    Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

    UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9

    Singles

    United States 8, Europe 4

    Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.

    Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.

    Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.

    Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.

    Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.

    Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.

    Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

    Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.

    Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.

    Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.

    Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.

    Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

    Champions

    2021 — United States 19, Europe 9

    2018 — Europe 17½, United States 10½

    2016 — United States 17, Europe 11

    2014 — Europe 16½, United States 11½

    2012 — Europe 14½, United States 13½

    2010 — Europe 14½, United States 13½

    2008 — United States 16½, Europe 11½

    2006 — Europe 18½, United States 9½

    2004 — Europe 18½, United States 9½

    Champions

    PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Spyglass Hill Golf Course

    At Pebble Beach, Calif.

    Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71

    Final Round

    K.J. Choi 67-68-68—203
    Bernhard Langer 71-66-68—205
    Alex Cejka 66-71-68—205
    Scott Dunlap 72-68-66—206
    Steven Alker 71-69-67—207
    Paul Stankowski 70-69-68—207
    Doug Barron 69-69-70—208
    Marco Dawson 69-69-70—208
    Steve Flesch 72-70-67—209
    Glen Day 68-73-69—210
    Tom Gillis 72-69-69—210
    Jeff Maggert 72-66-72—210
    Stephen Leaney 69-72-70—211
    Tim Petrovic 73-68-70—211
    Rocco Mediate 73-69-69—211
    Kent Jones 72-69-70—211
    Ernie Els 71-69-71—211
    Woody Austin 70-69-72—211
    Ken Tanigawa 69-69-73—211
    Fran Quinn 70-72-70—212
    Tom Lehman 67-73-72—212
    Scott Parel 72-69-72—213
    Kevin Sutherland 71-70-72—213
    David Branshaw 73-70-70—213
    Dicky Pride 72-68-73—213
    Mike Weir 73-70-70—213
    Willie Wood 71-68-74—213
    Mark O’Meara 75-69-69—213
    Lee Janzen 71-70-73—214
    Cameron Beckman 71-70-73—214
    Rod Pampling 74-69-71—214
    Kirk Triplett 68-71-75—214
    Tim Herron 73-71-70—214
    Paul Broadhurst 70-72-73—215
    Stuart Appleby 66-77-72—215
    Vijay Singh 74-69-72—215
    Esteban Toledo 68-72-75—215
    Gene Sauers 72-71-73—216
    Paul Goydos 73-71-72—216
    David McKenzie 71-73-72—216
    Tommy Armour III 71-73-72—216
    Harrison Frazar 75-70-71—216
    John Senden 73-69-75—217
    Olin Browne 72-70-75—217
    Jeff Sluman 71-72-74—217
    Shane Bertsch 73-72-72—217

    LPGA

    WALMART NW ARKANSAS

    CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Pinnacle Country Club

    At Rogers, Ark.

    Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

    Final Round

    Nasa Hataoka 65-65-67—197
    Eun-Hee Ji 63-68-67—198
    Minjee Lee 67-63-68—198
    Yuka Saso 69-65-65—199
    Danielle Kang 68-66-65—199
    Stacy Lewis 67-68-66—201
    Jin Young Ko 68-66-67—201
    So Yeon Ryu 69-71-62—202
    Lexi Thompson 67-70-65—202
    Chella Choi 66-70-66—202
    Lindsey Weaver 65-71-66—202
    Aditi Ashok 65-70-67—202
    Moriya Jutanugarn 68-66-68—202
    Pajaree Anannarukarn 65-68-69—202
    Jeongeun Lee6 69-63-70—202
    Haeji Kang 66-72-65—203
    In Gee Chun 66-70-67—203
    Jennifer Kupcho 67-66-70—203
    Nanna Koerstz Madsen 70-70-64—204
    Mina Harigae 70-69-65—204
    Jennifer Song 68-70-66—204
    Lauren Kim 67-69-68—204
    Dana Finkelstein 67-67-70—204
    Klara Spilkova 65-69-70—204
    Azahara Munoz 70-71-64—205
    Su Oh 72-66-67—205
    Megan Khang 69-69-67—205
    Lydia Ko 68-70-67—205
    Brooke M. Henderson 67-71-67—205
    Esther Henseleit 67-71-67—205
    Jenny Shin 67-68-70—205
    A Lim Kim 63-71-71—205
    Ariya Jutanugarn 66-66-73—205
    Ally Ewing 69-72-65—206
    Sarah Jane Smith 70-69-67—206
    Brittany Lincicome 69-70-67—206
    Jeongeun Lee 69-70-67—206
    Min Lee 68-71-67—206
    Celine Boutier 69-69-68—206
    Austin Ernst 68-66-72—206
    Sarah Burnham 64-69-73—206

