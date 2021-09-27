Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer
BOYS
AREA SECTIONALS
Oct. 4-9
Dates and times TBD
CLASS 3A
Goshen
Northridge vs. Penn
Goshen vs. Concord
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Warsaw vs. Elkhart
Championship
Carroll
Snider vs. Carroll
DeKalb vs. Northrop
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
North Side vs. East Noble
Championship
New Haven
Wayne vs. Homestead
Huntington North vs. South Side
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Columbia City vs. New Haven
Championship
CLASS 2A
Wawasee
Garrett vs. NorthWood
Wawasee vs. West Noble
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Angola vs. Lakeland
Championship
Canterbury
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Argos
Rochester vs. Concordia
Manchester vs. Culver Academies
Canterbury vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship
Norwell
Bishop Luers vs. Bishop Dwenger
Woodlan vs. Bellmont
Leo vs. Heritage
Norwell vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship
CLASS A
Westview
Prairie Heights vs. Bethany Christian
Westview vs. Central Noble
Elkhart Christian vs. G1 winner
Championship
Wabash
Wabash vs. Lakeland Christian
Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian
Championship
GIRLS
AREA SECTIONALS
Oct. 4-9
Dates and times TBD
CLASS 3A
East Noble
Bishop Dwenger vs. Northrop
Snider vs. North Side
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
East Noble vs. Carroll
Championship
Warsaw
Homestead vs. South Side
Wayne vs. Warsaw
Huntington North vs. G1 winner
Championship
CLASS 2A
West Noble
West Noble vs. Angola
Wawasee vs. DeKalb
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
NorthWood vs. Lakeland
Championship
Concordia
Leo vs. Garrett
Concordia vs. Tippecanoe Valley
Columbia City vs. G1 winner
Championship
Bellmont
Marion vs. New Haven
Norwell vs. Bellmont
Heritage vs. G1 winner
Championship
CLASS A
Westview
Westview vs. Central Noble
Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Lakeland Christian vs. Lakewood Park
Championship
Blackhawk Christian
Woodlan vs. South Adams
Blackhawk Christian vs. Bishop Luers
Canterbury vs. G1 winner
Championship
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story