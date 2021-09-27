The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 27, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA SECTIONALS

    Oct. 4-9

    Dates and times TBD

    CLASS 3A

    Goshen

    Northridge vs. Penn

    Goshen vs. Concord

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Warsaw vs. Elkhart

    Championship

    Carroll

    Snider vs. Carroll

    DeKalb vs. Northrop

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    North Side vs. East Noble

    Championship

    New Haven

    Wayne vs. Homestead

    Huntington North vs. South Side

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Columbia City vs. New Haven

    Championship

    CLASS 2A

    Wawasee

    Garrett vs. NorthWood

    Wawasee vs. West Noble

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Angola vs. Lakeland

    Championship

    Canterbury

    Tippecanoe Valley vs. Argos

    Rochester vs. Concordia

    Manchester vs. Culver Academies

    Canterbury vs. G1 winner

    G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Championship

    Norwell

    Bishop Luers vs. Bishop Dwenger

    Woodlan vs. Bellmont

    Leo vs. Heritage

    Norwell vs. G1 winner

    G2 winner vs. G3 winner

    Championship

    CLASS A

    Westview

    Prairie Heights vs. Bethany Christian

    Westview vs. Central Noble

    Elkhart Christian vs. G1 winner

    Championship

    Wabash

    Wabash vs. Lakeland Christian

    Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Christian

    Championship

    GIRLS

    AREA SECTIONALS

    Oct. 4-9

    Dates and times TBD

    CLASS 3A

    East Noble

    Bishop Dwenger vs. Northrop

    Snider vs. North Side

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    East Noble vs. Carroll

    Championship

    Warsaw

    Homestead vs. South Side

    Wayne vs. Warsaw

    Huntington North vs. G1 winner

    Championship

    CLASS 2A

    West Noble

    West Noble vs. Angola

    Wawasee vs. DeKalb

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    NorthWood vs. Lakeland

    Championship

    Concordia

    Leo vs. Garrett

    Concordia vs. Tippecanoe Valley

    Columbia City vs. G1 winner

    Championship

    Bellmont

    Marion vs. New Haven

    Norwell vs. Bellmont

    Heritage vs. G1 winner

    Championship

    CLASS A

    Westview

    Westview vs. Central Noble

    Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian

    G1 winner vs. G2 winner

    Lakeland Christian vs. Lakewood Park

    Championship

    Blackhawk Christian

    Woodlan vs. South Adams

    Blackhawk Christian vs. Bishop Luers

    Canterbury vs. G1 winner

    Championship

