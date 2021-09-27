TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (Triple-A West).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Sam Selman from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Jaime Barria on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus and 2B/DH Jed Lowrie on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP Sam Moll from the paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Ryan Borucki.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 23. Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B J.D. Davis on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to September 23. Reinstated RHP Sean Reid-Foley from the 60-Day IL. Designated OF Albert Almora for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated LF Matt Joyce for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Hans Crouse from Lehigh (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP David Bednar from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).