The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:20 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    First Round

    Sept. 23

    Chicago 81, Dallas 64

    Phoenix 83, New York 82

    Second Round

    Sept. 26

    Chicago 89, Minnesota 76

    Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Connecticut vs. Chicago

    Today: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

    Thu.: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

    Sun.: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    x-Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBD

    x-Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD

    Las Vegas vs. Phoenix

    Today: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Thu.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Sun.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

    x-Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBD

    x-Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story