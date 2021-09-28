Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:20 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
First Round
Sept. 23
Chicago 81, Dallas 64
Phoenix 83, New York 82
Second Round
Sept. 26
Chicago 89, Minnesota 76
Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Connecticut vs. Chicago
Today: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Thu.: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sun.: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
x-Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBD
x-Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD
Las Vegas vs. Phoenix
Today: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thu.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sun.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
x-Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD
