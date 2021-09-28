The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:20 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 19 4 5 62 53 33
    Nashville 11 3 12 45 44 24
    N.Y. City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30
    Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25
    Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38
    D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38
    CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32
    Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31
    Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36
    Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40
    New York 8 11 6 30 31 29
    Chicago 6 15 6 24 26 43
    Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48
    Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21
    Sporting K.C. 13 6 7 46 44 28
    Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24
    Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43
    LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42
    Minn. United 10 8 7 37 29 29
    Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41
    Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38
    Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34
    San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38
    FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44
    Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41
    Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Sept. 26

    Nashville 0, Chicago 0

    Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

    Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

    Wednesday

    Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

    Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

    New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

    Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

    LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

    Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

    Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

    D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

    New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

    San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

    Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

    Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

    Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

    Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

    Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

