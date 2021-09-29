The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 7,

    TORONTO 2

    New York Toronto
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMahieu 3b 4 2 1 0 Springer cf 3 1 0 0
    Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 1 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0
    Judge rf 2 2 2 2 GureroJr1b 3 0 0 0
    Stanton dh 5 1 2 3 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1
    Gallo lf 5 0 0 0 Hernándz rf 3 0 0 0
    Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 GurrielJrdh 4 0 0 0
    Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1
    Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0
    Urshela ss 4 2 2 1 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
    Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 29 2 3 2
    New York 001 020 301—7
    Toronto 100 100 000—2

    DP—New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB—New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B—Stanton (18), Dickerson (5). HR—Judge (37), Stanton (35), Urshela (14). SB—Springer (4), Bichette (24). SF—Judge (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Taillon 2 1/3 1 1 1 1 2
    King W,1-4 2 2/3 2 1 1 1 1
    Holmes H,5 1 0 0 0 2 1
    Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Severino 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Toronto

    Ryu L,13-10 4 1/3 6 3 3 1 3
    Cimber 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Pearson 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Richards 2/3 2 3 3 1 0
    Merryweather 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1

    WP—Holmes (2). Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:36. A—28,769 (53,506).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    PITTSBURGH 8,

    CHICAGO CUBS 6

    Chicago Pittsburgh
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 3 2 1 0 Tucker 2b 4 0 0 0
    Schwindl 1b 4 2 2 1 Nwman ss 4 1 1 0
    Happ lf 4 1 1 1 Rynolds cf 4 3 3 0
    Duffy 3b 5 0 2 2 Moran 1b 2 2 2 4
    Martini rf 4 0 4 2 Stallings c 4 1 2 0
    Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 1
    Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 Alford lf 3 0 0 0
    Alcántara ss 4 0 0 0 Park 3b 4 1 1 2
    Romine c 4 1 2 0 M.Keller p 1 0 0 0
    Mills p 2 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
    Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
    Megill p 0 0 0 0 DLsSnts p 0 0 0 0
    Dchmn ph 0 0 0 0 Chavis ph 1 0 1 1
    Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
    Bednar p 0 0 0 0
    Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0
    Stratton p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 35 6 12 6 Totals 32 8 10 8
    Chicago 003 030 000—6
    Pittsburgh 300 004 10x—8

    E—Ortega (2). DP—Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Ortega (14), Duffy (11), Reynolds (34). 3B—Park (2). HR—Moran (10). SF—Martini (2), Gamel (4). S—Mills (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Mills 5 7 6 6 2 4
    Morgan L,1-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
    Megill 1 1/3 2 1 0 0 1
    Rucker 1 0 0 0 1 0

    Pittsburgh

    M.Keller 4 9 6 6 3 2
    Banda 1 0 0 0 0 0
    DLsSnts W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Shreve H,10 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Bednar H,13 1 0 0 0 2 2
    Stratton S,7-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, M.Keller pitched to 4 batters in the 5th. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:04. A—9,218 (38,747).

    ATLANTA 2,

    PHILADELPHIA 1

    Philadelphia Atlanta
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 Soler rf 3 0 1 2
    Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
    Harper rf 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0
    Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
    Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
    Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 Duvall cf-rf 3 0 0 0
    McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
    Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0
    Galvis 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0
    Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Morton p 1 0 0 0
    Torreyes ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
    Neris p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
    Smith p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 2 4 2
    Philadelphia 000 000 001—1
    Atlanta 002 000 00x—2

    E—Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB—Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B—d’Arnaud (14). SB—Albies (19). SF—Gregorius (6). S—Morton (7).

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 7-3 W-4 52-29 45-30
    New York 90 67 .573 8-2 W-7 45-33 45-34
    Boston 88 69 .561 6-4 L-4 49-32 39-37
    Toronto 87 70 .554 10½ 1 5-5 L-1 43-32 44-38
    Baltimore 51 106 .325 46½ 37 4-6 W-1 26-53 25-53

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Chicago 89 68 .567 5-5 W-2 49-27 40-41
    Cleveland 77 79 .494 11½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 40-41 37-38
    Detroit 75 82 .478 14 13 5-5 L-3 42-39 33-43
    Kansas City 71 85 .455 17½ 16½ 5-5 L-1 36-39 35-46
    Minnesota 70 87 .446 19 18 6-4 W-1 37-42 33-45

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 91 65 .583 5-5 L-4 47-28 44-37
    Seattle 87 70 .554 1 8-2 W-2 43-33 44-37
    Oakland 85 72 .541 3 5-5 L-1 43-38 42-34
    Los Angeles 74 82 .474 17 13½ 2-8 L-1 40-42 34-40
    Texas 57 99 .365 34 30½ 3-7 W-1 33-42 24-57

    Today

    Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

    Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

    Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Baltimore 4, Boston 2

    N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

    Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

    L.A. Angels at Texas, late

    Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, late

    Cleveland at Kansas City, late

    Tampa Bay at Houston, late

    Oakland at Seattle, late

    Thursday

    L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

    Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

    Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

    Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Atlanta 84 72 .538 8-2 W-4 38-37 46-35
    Philadelphia 81 76 .516 7 6-4 L-2 47-34 34-42
    New York 75 82 .478 13 3-7 W-2 46-33 29-49
    Washington 65 92 .414 19½ 23 5-5 W-1 35-43 30-49
    Miami 64 93 .408 20½ 24 2-8 L-7 40-38 24-55

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 4-6 L-1 45-36 49-27
    y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6 10-0 W-17 43-33 45-36
    Cincinnati 82 75 .522 12 6 6-4 W-4 44-37 38-38
    Chicago 67 90 .427 27 21 1-9 L-7 39-42 28-48
    Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35 29 4-6 W-1 35-41 24-57

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 7-3 W-3 49-26 53-28
    z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2 7-3 W-1 52-23 48-33
    San Diego 78 78 .500 24 2-8 L-3 45-36 33-42
    Colorado 71 85 .455 31 16½ 3-7 L-5 46-33 25-52
    Arizona 50 106 .321 52 37½ 3-7 L-1 30-48 20-58

    x-clinched division

    y-clinched wild card

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Today

    Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

    Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

    San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.

    Tuesday

    N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, gm1

    N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 9 inn., gm2

    Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

    Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

    St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

    Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, late

    Washington at Colorado, late

    Arizona at San Francisco, late

    San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Thursday

    Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

    Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

    Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    San Diego at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Philadelphia

    Wheelr L,14-10 7 4 2 2 1 7
    Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Atlanta

    Morton W,14-6 7 3 0 0 2 10
    Jackson H,30 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Smith S,36-42 1 0 1 0 2 1

    Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser. T—2:46. A—29,238 (41,084).

