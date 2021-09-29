Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 7,
TORONTO 2
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|GureroJr1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hernándz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|GurrielJrdh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|New York
|001
|020
|301—7
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000—2
DP—New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB—New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B—Stanton (18), Dickerson (5). HR—Judge (37), Stanton (35), Urshela (14). SB—Springer (4), Bichette (24). SF—Judge (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Taillon
|2 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|King W,1-4
|2 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Holmes H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Severino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Toronto
|Ryu L,13-10
|4 1/3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Cimber
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Richards
|2/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Merryweather
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP—Holmes (2). Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:36. A—28,769 (53,506).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PITTSBURGH 8,
CHICAGO CUBS 6
|Chicago
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Tucker 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindl 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Nwman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rynolds cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Moran 1b
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Martini rf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Park 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|M.Keller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DLsSnts p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dchmn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|Chicago
|003
|030
|000—6
|Pittsburgh
|300
|004
|10x—8
E—Ortega (2). DP—Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Ortega (14), Duffy (11), Reynolds (34). 3B—Park (2). HR—Moran (10). SF—Martini (2), Gamel (4). S—Mills (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Mills
|5
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Morgan L,1-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Megill
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pittsburgh
|M.Keller
|4
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Banda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DLsSnts W,2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shreve H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bednar H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Stratton S,7-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, M.Keller pitched to 4 batters in the 5th. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:04. A—9,218 (38,747).
ATLANTA 2,
PHILADELPHIA 1
|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|00x—2
E—Galvis (4), Rosario (2). LOB—Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5. 2B—d’Arnaud (14). SB—Albies (19). SF—Gregorius (6). S—Morton (7).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|52-29
|45-30
|New York
|90
|67
|.573
|7½
|—
|8-2
|W-7
|45-33
|45-34
|Boston
|88
|69
|.561
|9½
|—
|6-4
|L-4
|49-32
|39-37
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|10½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|44-38
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|.325
|46½
|37
|4-6
|W-1
|26-53
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|89
|68
|.567
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|49-27
|40-41
|Cleveland
|77
|79
|.494
|11½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-41
|37-38
|Detroit
|75
|82
|.478
|14
|13
|5-5
|L-3
|42-39
|33-43
|Kansas City
|71
|85
|.455
|17½
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-39
|35-46
|Minnesota
|70
|87
|.446
|19
|18
|6-4
|W-1
|37-42
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|65
|.583
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-4
|47-28
|44-37
|Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|4½
|1
|8-2
|W-2
|43-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|72
|.541
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|43-38
|42-34
|Los Angeles
|74
|82
|.474
|17
|13½
|2-8
|L-1
|40-42
|34-40
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34
|30½
|3-7
|W-1
|33-42
|24-57
Today
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, late
Cleveland at Kansas City, late
Tampa Bay at Houston, late
Oakland at Seattle, late
Thursday
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|84
|72
|.538
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|38-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|76
|.516
|3½
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|47-34
|34-42
|New York
|75
|82
|.478
|9½
|13
|3-7
|W-2
|46-33
|29-49
|Washington
|65
|92
|.414
|19½
|23
|5-5
|W-1
|35-43
|30-49
|Miami
|64
|93
|.408
|20½
|24
|2-8
|L-7
|40-38
|24-55
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|63
|.599
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|49-27
|y-St. Louis
|88
|69
|.561
|6
|—
|10-0
|W-17
|43-33
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|82
|75
|.522
|12
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|44-37
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|90
|.427
|27
|21
|1-9
|L-7
|39-42
|28-48
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|35
|29
|4-6
|W-1
|35-41
|24-57
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|102
|54
|.654
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|49-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|2
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|52-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|78
|.500
|24
|9½
|2-8
|L-3
|45-36
|33-42
|Colorado
|71
|85
|.455
|31
|16½
|3-7
|L-5
|46-33
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|106
|.321
|52
|37½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-48
|20-58
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Today
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, gm1
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 9 inn., gm2
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, late
Washington at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Philadelphia
|Wheelr L,14-10
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Atlanta
|Morton W,14-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Jackson H,30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith S,36-42
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Cory Blaser. T—2:46. A—29,238 (41,084).
