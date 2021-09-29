Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0

Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 12 6 Totals 32 8 10 8 Chicago 003 030 000—6 Pittsburgh 300 004 10x—8

E—Ortega (2). DP—Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 2. LOB—Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 4. 2B—Ortega (14), Duffy (11), Reynolds (34). 3B—Park (2). HR—Moran (10). SF—Martini (2), Gamel (4). S—Mills (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Mills 5 7 6 6 2 4 Morgan L,1-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 Megill 1 1/3 2 1 0 0 1 Rucker 1 0 0 0 1 0

Pittsburgh

M.Keller 4 9 6 6 3 2 Banda 1 0 0 0 0 0 DLsSnts W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Shreve H,10 1 1 0 0 0 3 Bednar H,13 1 0 0 0 2 2 Stratton S,7-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mills pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, M.Keller pitched to 4 batters in the 5th. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alan Porter. T—3:04. A—9,218 (38,747).

ATLANTA 2,

PHILADELPHIA 1