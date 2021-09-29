Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Chicago 1, Connecticut 0
Sept. 28: Chicago 101,
Connecticut 95, 2OT
Thu.: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sun.: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
x-Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBD
x-Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD
Las Vegas vs. Phoenix
Sept. 28: Phoenix at Las Vegas, late
Thu.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sun.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
x-Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD
