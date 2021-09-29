The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 2 0 61 41 4 0 141 72
    Maryland 1 0 20 17 4 0 149 57
    Michigan 1 0 20 13 4 0 161 47
    Penn St. 1 0 16 10 4 0 126 60
    Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 3 1 173 93
    Rutgers 0 1 13 20 3 1 136 54
    Indiana 0 1 6 34 2 2 119 117

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 1 0 34 6 4 0 115 44
    Purdue 1 0 13 9 3 1 105 57
    Illinois 1 2 56 55 1 4 100 134
    Minnesota 0 1 31 45 2 2 102 85
    Northwestern 0 1 21 38 2 2 103 80
    Wisconsin 0 1 10 16 1 2 57 64
    Nebraska 0 2 42 53 2 3 138 86

    Friday

    Iowa at Maryland, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Minnesota at Purdue, noon

    Michigan at Wisconsin, noon

    Charlotte at Illinois, noon

    Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

    W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Bowl. Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 66 80
    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 2 2 132 97
    Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 178
    Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 118
    Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 110
    Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 4 55 141

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Toledo 1 0 22 12 2 2 106 76
    E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 98
    W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 109 91
    C. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 121 110
    N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 116 148
    Ball St. 0 1 12 22 1 3 68 132

    Saturday

    W. Michigan at Buffalo, noon

    Toledo at UMass, noon

    E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

    Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

    Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Lawrence Tech 1 0 3 0
    Marian 1 0 3 1
    Indiana Wesleyan 0 0 3 0
    Concordia 0 0 2 0
    Saint Francis 0 0 1 1
    Siena Heights 0 0 1 2
    Taylor 0 0 1 2
    Madonna 0 2 1 4

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Missouri Baptist 0 0 3 1
    Olivet Nazarene 0 0 2 1
    Saint Xavier 0 0 2 1
    Trinity International 0 0 2 2
    Roosevelt 0 0 1 1
    Judson 0 0 1 3
    Saint Ambrose 0 0 1 3
    St. Francis (IL) 0 0 0 2

    Saturday

    Siena Heights at Saint Francis, noon

    Indiana Wesleyan at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Marian at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Missouri Baptist at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

    Trinity Int’l at St. Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    Olivet Nazarene at Judson, 8 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Roosevelt, 8 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story