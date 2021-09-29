Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|94
|44
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|82
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|51
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|84
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|76
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|80
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|53
|91
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|85
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|54
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|60
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|66
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|26
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|72
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|60
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|92
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|90
|69
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|64
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|92
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|74
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|83
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|87
|78
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|67
|95
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|74
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
Sept. 23
Carolina 24, Houston 9
Sept. 26
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19
Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14
Baltimore 19, Detroit 17
Buffalo 43, Washington 21
Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10
Cleveland 26, Chicago 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24
New Orleans 28, New England 13
Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16
Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0
Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 30, Seattle 17
Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28
Sept. 27
Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21
Thursday
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. L.A. Rams (12)
|3
|0
|0
|384
|2
|2. Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|360
|1
|3. Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|344
|7
|4. Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|336
|5
|5. Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|332
|4
|6. Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|305
|15
|7. Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|304
|6
|8. Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|299
|9
|9. Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|284
|10
|10. Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|270
|3
|10. L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|270
|18
|12. Denver
|3
|0
|0
|258
|12
|13. Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|252
|13
|14. San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|244
|8
|15. New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|237
|17
|16. Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|223
|16
|17. Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|182
|24
|18. Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|171
|11
|19. Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|161
|25
|20. Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|149
|14
|21. New England
|1
|2
|0
|143
|19
|22. Miami
|1
|2
|0
|134
|21
|23. Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|129
|20
|24. Washington
|1
|2
|0
|121
|22
|25. Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|85
|25
|26. Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|81
|23
|27. Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|73
|30
|28. Houston
|1
|2
|0
|68
|27
|29. Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|57
|28
|30. N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|40
|29
|31. Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|23
|32
|32. N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|17
|31
VOTING PANEL
Charles Davis , CBS Sports
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story