NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64 Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79

Sept. 23

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sept. 26

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Buffalo 43, Washington 21

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

New Orleans 28, New England 13

Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0

Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

Sept. 27

Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21

Thursday

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. L.A. Rams (12) 3 0 0 384 2 2. Tampa Bay 2 1 0 360 1 3. Buffalo 2 1 0 344 7 4. Las Vegas 3 0 0 336 5 5. Arizona 3 0 0 332 4 6. Green Bay 2 1 0 305 15 7. Baltimore 2 1 0 304 6 8. Cleveland 2 1 0 299 9 9. Carolina 3 0 0 284 10 10. Kansas City 1 2 0 270 3 10. L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 270 18 12. Denver 3 0 0 258 12 13. Dallas 2 1 0 252 13 14. San Francisco 2 1 0 244 8 15. New Orleans 2 1 0 237 17 16. Tennessee 2 1 0 223 16 17. Cincinnati 2 1 0 182 24 18. Seattle 1 2 0 171 11 19. Minnesota 1 2 0 161 25 20. Pittsburgh 1 2 0 149 14 21. New England 1 2 0 143 19 22. Miami 1 2 0 134 21 23. Philadelphia 1 2 0 129 20 24. Washington 1 2 0 121 22 25. Indianapolis 0 3 0 85 25 26. Chicago 1 2 0 81 23 27. Atlanta 1 2 0 73 30 28. Houston 1 2 0 68 27 29. Detroit 0 3 0 57 28 30. N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 40 29 31. Jacksonville 0 3 0 23 32 32. N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 17 31

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk