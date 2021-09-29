The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44
    Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82
    New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51
    N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84
    Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
    Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80
    Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85
    Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54
    Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60
    Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26
    Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
    L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
    Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69
    Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64
    Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92
    N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
    New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42
    Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88
    Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83
    Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77
    Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78
    Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65
    L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62
    San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74
    Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79

    Sept. 23

    Carolina 24, Houston 9

    Sept. 26

    Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

    Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

    Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

    Buffalo 43, Washington 21

    Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

    Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

    L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

    New Orleans 28, New England 13

    Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

    Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0

    Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT

    L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

    Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

    Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

    Sept. 27

    Dallas 41, Philadelphia 21

    Thursday

    Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

    Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

    Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday

    Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 27, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. L.A. Rams (12) 3 0 0 384 2
    2. Tampa Bay 2 1 0 360 1
    3. Buffalo 2 1 0 344 7
    4. Las Vegas 3 0 0 336 5
    5. Arizona 3 0 0 332 4
    6. Green Bay 2 1 0 305 15
    7. Baltimore 2 1 0 304 6
    8. Cleveland 2 1 0 299 9
    9. Carolina 3 0 0 284 10
    10. Kansas City 1 2 0 270 3
    10. L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 270 18
    12. Denver 3 0 0 258 12
    13. Dallas 2 1 0 252 13
    14. San Francisco 2 1 0 244 8
    15. New Orleans 2 1 0 237 17
    16. Tennessee 2 1 0 223 16
    17. Cincinnati 2 1 0 182 24
    18. Seattle 1 2 0 171 11
    19. Minnesota 1 2 0 161 25
    20. Pittsburgh 1 2 0 149 14
    21. New England 1 2 0 143 19
    22. Miami 1 2 0 134 21
    23. Philadelphia 1 2 0 129 20
    24. Washington 1 2 0 121 22
    25. Indianapolis 0 3 0 85 25
    26. Chicago 1 2 0 81 23
    27. Atlanta 1 2 0 73 30
    28. Houston 1 2 0 68 27
    29. Detroit 0 3 0 57 28
    30. N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 40 29
    31. Jacksonville 0 3 0 23 32
    32. N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 17 31

    VOTING PANEL

    Charles Davis , CBS Sports

    Vic Carucci, Buffalo News

    John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

    John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

    Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

    Bob Glauber, Newsday

    Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

    Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

    Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

    Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

    Jim Miller, SiriusXM

    Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

