    Thursday, September 30, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago 1, Connecticut 0

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT

    Today: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

    Sun.: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    x-Wed.: Connecticut at Chicago, TBD

    x-Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD

    Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Today: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Sun.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

    x-Wed.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBD

    x-Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD

