Thursday, September 30, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|20
|4
|5
|65
|57
|34
|Nashville
|11
|3
|13
|46
|46
|26
|D.C. United
|12
|11
|4
|40
|48
|39
|N.Y. City FC
|11
|10
|6
|39
|44
|32
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|9
|39
|33
|26
|Atlanta
|10
|8
|9
|39
|36
|31
|Orlando City
|10
|8
|9
|39
|39
|40
|CF Montréal
|10
|10
|7
|37
|38
|36
|Columbus
|9
|11
|7
|34
|32
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|12
|5
|32
|25
|41
|New York
|8
|11
|7
|31
|32
|30
|Chicago
|7
|15
|6
|27
|28
|43
|Toronto FC
|5
|15
|7
|22
|31
|53
|Cincinnati
|4
|14
|8
|20
|28
|51
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting K.C.
|14
|6
|7
|49
|47
|29
|Seattle
|14
|5
|6
|48
|38
|21
|Colorado
|12
|4
|9
|45
|35
|24
|Portland
|12
|10
|4
|40
|42
|43
|LA Galaxy
|11
|10
|5
|38
|37
|42
|Minn. United
|10
|9
|7
|37
|30
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|10
|6
|36
|42
|41
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|11
|6
|33
|38
|38
|Vancouver
|8
|8
|9
|33
|31
|34
|San Jose
|8
|9
|9
|33
|34
|38
|FC Dallas
|6
|13
|9
|27
|39
|47
|Houston
|5
|11
|11
|26
|31
|41
|Austin FC
|6
|16
|4
|22
|27
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday
Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
New England 4, CF Montréal 1
D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 1, New York 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1
Chicago 2, New York City FC 0
Orlando City 2, Nashville 2
Austin FC at Colorado, late
Vancouver at Houston, late
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, late
Portland at Los Angeles FC, late
Seattle at San Jose, late
Saturday
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
