MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 13 46 46 26 D.C. United 12 11 4 40 48 39 N.Y. City FC 11 10 6 39 44 32 Philadelphia 10 7 9 39 33 26 Atlanta 10 8 9 39 36 31 Orlando City 10 8 9 39 39 40 CF Montréal 10 10 7 37 38 36 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 12 5 32 25 41 New York 8 11 7 31 32 30 Chicago 7 15 6 27 28 43 Toronto FC 5 15 7 22 31 53 Cincinnati 4 14 8 20 28 51

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting K.C. 14 6 7 49 47 29 Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21 Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24 Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43 LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42 Minn. United 10 9 7 37 30 32 Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41 Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38 Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34 San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38 FC Dallas 6 13 9 27 39 47 Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41 Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday

Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

New England 4, CF Montréal 1

D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1

Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Nashville 2

Austin FC at Colorado, late

Vancouver at Houston, late

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, late

Portland at Los Angeles FC, late

Seattle at San Jose, late

Saturday

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.