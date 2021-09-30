TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended Chicago White Sox INF Tim Anderson for 3 games and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the on-field incident with the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 27.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Trent Giambrone from Iowa (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

NBA

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Michael Porter Jr. to a rookie scale extension.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant and F Johnny O’Bryant.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL — Announced Las Vegas Raider’s DT Gerald McCoy suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LB Danny Trevathan to return from injured reserve to practice.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated QB Sam Ehlinger to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed S Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve. Released WR Matt Cole, T Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from the practice squad. Signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.