Philadelphia Atlanta

ab r h bi ab r h bi Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Freemn 1b 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 Duvl cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0 Gibson p 2 0 0 0 Swansn ss 2 0 2 1 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5 Philadelphia 000 000 210—3 Atlanta 100 220 00x—5

E—Segura (11). DP—Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B—McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B—Albies (7). HR—McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17), Soler (13), Riley (33).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia

Gibson L,4-6 4 1/3 4 5 4 2 8 Brogdon 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 4 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta

Andrsn W,9-5 6 3 2 2 3 2 Minter H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jackson H,31 1 1 1 1 0 1 Smith S,37-43 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—2:53. A—38,235 (41,084).

THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

Today

1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hit the first series home run. Deacon Phillippe was the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser.

1932 — Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run against Chicago’s Charlie Root in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, won by the New York Yankees 7-5 at Wrigley Field. Ruth and Lou Gehrig each hit two homers for the Yankees.

1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The homer eclipsed Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record. The Yankees won 1-0.

2000 — Detroit’s Shane Halter became the fourth major leaguer to play all nine positions in a game. He capped his adventure by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers over Minnesota 12-11.

