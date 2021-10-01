Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 6,
TORONTO 2
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|GureroJr1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnándz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickersn dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshla ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|New York
|100
|004
|001—6
|Toronto
|010
|010
|000—2
E—Guerrero Jr. (8). DP—New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB—New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B—Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR—Judge 2 (39), Rizzo (7), Torres (9), Gardner (10). SB—Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Kluber
|4 2/3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|King W,2-4
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Severino H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green H,18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Toronto
|Ray L,13-7
|5 1/3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Richards
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pearson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Merryweather
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales. T—3:29. A—29,659.
HOUSTON 3,
TAMPA BAY 2
|Tampa Bay
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brgman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000—2
|Houston
|000
|300
|00x—3
E—Altuve (9). DP—Tampa Bay 0, Houston 2. LOB—Tampa Bay 3, Houston 5. 2B—Tucker (37). HR—Lowe (36), Correa (25).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|McHugh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yarbrgh L,9-7
|4 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Fairbanks
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feyereisen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Houston
|MCllrsJr W,13-5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Stanek H,20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,26-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:00. A—31,608 (41,168).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO CUBS 9,
PITTSBURGH 0
|Chicago
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Tsutsgo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DLsSnts p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Park ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Deichmann lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tuckr 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gmbrn ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nwman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alcántara ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Yajure p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steele p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|8
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|160
|020
|000—9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
DP—Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B—Happ (20), Contreras (19). HR—Ortega (11), Alcántara (5). SB—Ortega 2 (11), Happ (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Steele W,4-4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Brothers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pittsburgh
|Yajure L,0-2
|2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Anderson
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|61
|.616
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|52-29
|46-32
|New York
|91
|68
|.572
|7
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|45-33
|46-35
|Boston
|89
|70
|.560
|9
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|49-32
|40-38
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|10
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|44-33
|44-38
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|46
|37
|5-5
|W-1
|27-54
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|51-27
|40-41
|Cleveland
|78
|81
|.491
|13
|11
|5-5
|W-1
|40-41
|38-40
|Detroit
|76
|83
|.478
|15
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|42-39
|34-44
|Kansas City
|73
|86
|.459
|18
|16
|6-4
|L-1
|38-40
|35-46
|Minnesota
|71
|88
|.447
|20
|18
|6-4
|L-1
|38-43
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|93
|66
|.585
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|49-29
|44-37
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|4
|—
|9-1
|W-4
|45-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|8
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|43-38
|42-36
|Los Angeles
|75
|84
|.472
|18
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|40-42
|35-42
|Texas
|59
|100
|.371
|34
|30
|4-6
|W-1
|35-43
|24-57
Today
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Saturday
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|86
|72
|.544
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-6
|40-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|78
|.509
|5½
|8
|5-5
|L-4
|47-34
|34-44
|New York
|76
|83
|.478
|10½
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|47-34
|29-49
|Miami
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|24
|2-8
|L-1
|40-38
|25-56
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|24
|4-6
|L-2
|35-43
|30-51
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|64
|.597
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|50-28
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|6
|—
|9-1
|W-1
|44-34
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|44-37
|38-40
|Chicago
|69
|90
|.434
|26
|20
|3-7
|W-2
|39-42
|30-48
|Pittsburgh
|59
|100
|.371
|36
|30
|3-7
|L-2
|35-43
|24-57
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|104
|54
|.658
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|51-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|2
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|54-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|80
|.494
|26
|10½
|2-8
|L-5
|45-36
|33-44
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31
|15½
|3-7
|W-2
|48-33
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|108
|.316
|54
|38½
|2-8
|L-3
|30-48
|20-60
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Today
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Arizona at San Francisco, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday
Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner. T—2:49. A—10,152 (38,747).
ST. LOUIS 4,
MILWAUKEE 3
|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crlsn cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Arendo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rondón rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.García ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradly Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crpentr 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Happ p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|Milwaukee
|001
|200
|000—3
|St. Louis
|011
|002
|00x—4
DP—Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 2. LOB—Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2. 2B—Escobar (22), DeJong (9). HR—Urías (23), Carlson 2 (18). SB—Taylor (6). SF—Rondón (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Anderson
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sánchez L,2-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
St. Louis
|Happ W,5-2
|6 1/3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Whitley H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McFarlnd H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L.García S,2
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Whitley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP—L.García. Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—2:41. A—29,161 (45,494).
ATLANTA 5,
PHILADELPHIA 3
|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freemn 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Duvl cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swansn ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|210—3
|Atlanta
|100
|220
|00x—5
E—Segura (11). DP—Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B—McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B—Albies (7). HR—McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17), Soler (13), Riley (33).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Philadelphia
|Gibson L,4-6
|4 1/3
|4
|5
|4
|2
|8
|Brogdon
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Atlanta
|Andrsn W,9-5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Minter H,23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson H,31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith S,37-43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—2:53. A—38,235 (41,084).
THIS DATE IN BASEBALL
Today
1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hit the first series home run. Deacon Phillippe was the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser.
1932 — Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run against Chicago’s Charlie Root in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, won by the New York Yankees 7-5 at Wrigley Field. Ruth and Lou Gehrig each hit two homers for the Yankees.
1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The homer eclipsed Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record. The Yankees won 1-0.
2000 — Detroit’s Shane Halter became the fourth major leaguer to play all nine positions in a game. He capped his adventure by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers over Minnesota 12-11.
