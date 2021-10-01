The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 01, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 6,

    TORONTO 2

    New York Toronto
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 5 0 2 0
    Wade ss 2 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 1 1 0
    Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 GureroJr1b 4 0 1 1
    Judge rf 3 2 2 2 Bichette ss 3 1 2 0
    Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 Hrnándz lf 4 0 0 0
    Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Dickersn dh 4 0 2 1
    Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
    Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 2 0
    Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
    Urshla ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0
    Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
    Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 36 2 10 2
    New York 100 004 001—6
    Toronto 010 010 000—2

    E—Guerrero Jr. (8). DP—New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB—New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B—Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR—Judge 2 (39), Rizzo (7), Torres (9), Gardner (10). SB—Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Kluber 4 2/3 7 2 2 1 2
    King W,2-4 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
    Severino H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Green H,18 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Toronto

    Ray L,13-7 5 1/3 4 5 5 3 4
    Richards 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Pearson 2 0 0 0 1 4
    Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 2

    Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales. T—3:29. A—29,659.

    HOUSTON 3,

    TAMPA BAY 2

    Tampa Bay Houston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Lowe 2b 3 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
    Arzrena rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Brgman 3b 4 0 0 0
    Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0
    Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 McCrmck lf 0 0 0 0
    Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
    Phillips pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 0
    Y.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 3
    Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Brantly dh 3 0 1 0
    Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
    Zunino c 2 1 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 1 0
    Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0
    Mejía c 0 0 0 0
    Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
    Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2
    Houston 000 300 00x—3

    E—Altuve (9). DP—Tampa Bay 0, Houston 2. LOB—Tampa Bay 3, Houston 5. 2B—Tucker (37). HR—Lowe (36), Correa (25).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Tampa Bay

    McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Yarbrgh L,9-7 4 2/3 4 3 3 1 3
    Fairbanks 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Houston

    MCllrsJr W,13-5 6 3 2 2 1 4
    Stanek H,20 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Graveman H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Pressly S,26-28 1 0 0 0 1 0

    Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:00. A—31,608 (41,168).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CHICAGO CUBS 9,

    PITTSBURGH 0

    Chicago Pittsburgh
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 4 2 2 1 Chavis 3b 4 0 1 0
    Schwindel 1b 5 0 0 1 Tsutsgo rf 4 0 0 0
    Happ lf 4 1 1 0 Rynolds cf 3 0 1 0
    Brothers p 0 0 0 0 DLsSnts p 0 0 0 0
    Adam p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
    Contreras c 4 2 2 1 Park ph 1 0 0 0
    Deichmann lf 1 0 0 0 Moran 1b 3 0 1 0
    Duffy 3b 5 0 2 1 Stallings c 4 0 1 0
    Martini rf 4 1 1 0 Alford lf 3 0 0 0
    Bote 2b 3 1 1 1 Tuckr 2b-cf 3 0 0 0
    Gmbrn ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Nwman ss 2 0 1 0
    Alcántara ss 4 1 3 3 Yajure p 0 0 0 0
    Steele p 3 1 1 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
    Castillo ph-c 1 0 0 0 Difo 2b 1 0 1 0
    Totals 39 9 13 8 Totals 30 0 6 0
    Chicago 160 020 000—9
    Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0

    DP—Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B—Happ (20), Contreras (19). HR—Ortega (11), Alcántara (5). SB—Ortega 2 (11), Happ (8).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Steele W,4-4 7 4 0 0 1 7
    Brothers 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1

    Pittsburgh

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    Yajure L,0-2 2 7 7 7 2 1
    Anderson 5 5 2 2 0 1
    De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1
    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Tampa Bay 98 61 .616 6-4 L-1 52-29 46-32
    New York 91 68 .572 7 8-2 W-1 45-33 46-35
    Boston 89 70 .560 9 5-5 L-1 49-32 40-38
    Toronto 88 71 .553 10 1 4-6 L-1 44-33 44-38
    Baltimore 52 107 .327 46 37 5-5 W-1 27-54 25-53

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Chicago 91 68 .572 6-4 W-4 51-27 40-41
    Cleveland 78 81 .491 13 11 5-5 W-1 40-41 38-40
    Detroit 76 83 .478 15 13 5-5 W-1 42-39 34-44
    Kansas City 73 86 .459 18 16 6-4 L-1 38-40 35-46
    Minnesota 71 88 .447 20 18 6-4 L-1 38-43 33-45

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Houston 93 66 .585 5-5 W-1 49-29 44-37
    Seattle 89 70 .560 4 9-1 W-4 45-33 44-37
    Oakland 85 74 .535 8 4 3-7 L-3 43-38 42-36
    Los Angeles 75 84 .472 18 14 3-7 L-1 40-42 35-42
    Texas 59 100 .371 34 30 4-6 W-1 35-43 24-57

    Today

    Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

    Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

    Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

    Baltimore 6, Boston 2

    N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

    Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

    Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

    Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

    Saturday

    Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

    Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

    Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Texas, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

    Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Atlanta 86 72 .544 8-2 W-6 40-37 46-35
    Philadelphia 81 78 .509 8 5-5 L-4 47-34 34-44
    New York 76 83 .478 10½ 13 4-6 W-1 47-34 29-49
    Miami 65 94 .409 21½ 24 2-8 L-1 40-38 25-56
    Washington 65 94 .409 21½ 24 4-6 L-2 35-43 30-51

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 4-6 L-1 45-36 50-28
    y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6 9-1 W-1 44-34 45-36
    Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13 7 5-5 L-2 44-37 38-40
    Chicago 69 90 .434 26 20 3-7 W-2 39-42 30-48
    Pittsburgh 59 100 .371 36 30 3-7 L-2 35-43 24-57

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 8-2 W-5 51-26 53-28
    z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2 8-2 W-3 54-23 48-33
    San Diego 78 80 .494 26 10½ 2-8 L-5 45-36 33-44
    Colorado 73 85 .462 31 15½ 3-7 W-2 48-33 25-52
    Arizona 50 108 .316 54 38½ 2-8 L-3 30-48 20-60

    x-clinched division

    y-clinched wild card

    z-clinched playoff berth

    Today

    Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

    Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

    Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

    San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

    Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

    Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

    N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

    Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

    Arizona at San Francisco, late

    San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Saturday

    Boston at Washington, 4 p.m.

    San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

    Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner. T—2:49. A—10,152 (38,747).

    ST. LOUIS 4,

    MILWAUKEE 3

    Milwaukee St. Louis
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Urías 2b 4 1 1 1 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0
    Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Crlsn cf-rf 3 2 2 3
    Escobar 3b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0
    Taylor rf 3 1 3 0 Arendo 3b 3 1 1 0
    Narváez c 4 0 1 1 DeJong ss 2 0 1 0
    Hiura 1b 4 0 1 1 Rondón rf 2 0 0 1
    Peterson lf 3 0 1 0 Whitley p 0 0 0 0
    A.García ph 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 0 0 0 0
    Bradly Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Crpentr 1b 3 0 0 0
    Cain ph 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 0 0 0
    Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Happ p 2 0 0 0
    Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 Nootbar rf 1 0 0 0
    Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
    Norris p 0 0 0 0 L.García p 0 0 0 0
    Hader p 0 0 0 0
    Wong ph 1 0 0 0
    Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 27 4 5 4
    Milwaukee 001 200 000—3
    St. Louis 011 002 00x—4

    DP—Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 2. LOB—Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2. 2B—Escobar (22), DeJong (9). HR—Urías (23), Carlson 2 (18). SB—Taylor (6). SF—Rondón (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Milwaukee

    Anderson 5 3 2 2 1 2
    Sánchez L,2-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
    Norris 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Hader 1 0 0 0 0 3

    St. Louis

    Happ W,5-2 6 1/3 9 3 3 0 7
    Whitley H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2
    McFarlnd H,15 1 0 0 0 1 0
    L.García S,2 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

    Whitley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

    WP—L.García. Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

    T—2:41. A—29,161 (45,494).

    ATLANTA 5,

    PHILADELPHIA 3

    Philadelphia Atlanta
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 1 1 1
    Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0
    Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Freemn 1b 3 1 0 0
    Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
    Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2
    McCutchen lf 3 1 2 2 Duvl cf-rf 3 0 0 0
    Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0
    Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 0 0
    Gibson p 2 0 0 0 Swansn ss 2 0 2 1
    Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 3 0 0 0
    Bohm ph 1 0 1 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
    Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
    Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
    Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 6 5
    Philadelphia 000 000 210—3
    Atlanta 100 220 00x—5

    E—Segura (11). DP—Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB—Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B—McCutchen (24), Swanson (33). 3B—Albies (7). HR—McCutchen (26), Realmuto (17), Soler (13), Riley (33).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Philadelphia

    Gibson L,4-6 4 1/3 4 5 4 2 8
    Brogdon 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 4
    Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Atlanta

    Andrsn W,9-5 6 3 2 2 3 2
    Minter H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Jackson H,31 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Smith S,37-43 1 0 0 0 0 2

    HBP—Gibson (Duvall), Alvarado (Freeman). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—2:53. A—38,235 (41,084).

    THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

    Today

    1903 — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3 in the first World Series game. Jimmy Sebring hit the first series home run. Deacon Phillippe was the winning pitcher and Cy Young the loser.

    1932 — Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run against Chicago’s Charlie Root in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, won by the New York Yankees 7-5 at Wrigley Field. Ruth and Lou Gehrig each hit two homers for the Yankees.

    1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The homer eclipsed Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record. The Yankees won 1-0.

    2000 — Detroit’s Shane Halter became the fourth major leaguer to play all nine positions in a game. He capped his adventure by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers over Minnesota 12-11.

