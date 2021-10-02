Saturday, October 02, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|4
|0
|141
|72
|Maryland
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|0
|149
|57
|Michigan
|1
|0
|20
|13
|4
|0
|161
|47
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|126
|60
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|3
|1
|173
|93
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|13
|20
|3
|1
|136
|54
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|2
|2
|119
|117
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|4
|0
|115
|44
|Purdue
|1
|0
|13
|9
|3
|1
|105
|57
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|1
|4
|100
|134
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|2
|102
|85
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|103
|80
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|2
|57
|64
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|42
|53
|2
|3
|138
|86
Friday
Iowa at Maryland, late
Today
Minnesota at Purdue, noon
Michigan at Wisconsin, noon
Charlotte at Illinois, noon
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowl. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|66
|80
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|132
|97
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|178
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|118
|Miami (OH)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|110
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|2
|2
|106
|76
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|143
|98
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|109
|91
|C. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|121
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|116
|148
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
Today
W. Michigan at Buffalo, noon
Toledo at UMass, noon
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lawrence Tech
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Marian
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Concordia
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Saint Francis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Siena Heights
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Madonna
|0
|2
|1
|4
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Olivet Nazarene
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Saint Xavier
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Trinity International
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Judson
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Saint Ambrose
|0
|0
|1
|3
|St. Francis (IL)
|0
|0
|0
|2
Today
Siena Heights at Saint Francis, noon
Indiana Wesleyan at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Marian at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at St. Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
Trinity Int’l at St. Ambrose, 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at Judson, 8 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Roosevelt, 8 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story