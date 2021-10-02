Saturday, October 02, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Owen Miller on the bereavement list.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of CF Johneshwy Fargas and SS Tyler Ladendorf from Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Placed RF Nick Martin and 2B David Bote on the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2022.
SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
FOOTBALL
NFL
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Claimed DL Eric Banks off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DL Ross Blacklock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB James White on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Sharif French and DL Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
NHL
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Colton Dach to a three-year, entry-level contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Zac Dalpe, D Noah Juulsen and G Sam Montembeault.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned Ds Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio to Laval (AHL).
