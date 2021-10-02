TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Owen Miller on the bereavement list.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of CF Johneshwy Fargas and SS Tyler Ladendorf from Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Placed RF Nick Martin and 2B David Bote on the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2022.

SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL

NFL

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed DL Eric Banks off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DL Ross Blacklock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB James White on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Sharif French and DL Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Colton Dach to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Zac Dalpe, D Noah Juulsen and G Sam Montembeault.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned Ds Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio to Laval (AHL).