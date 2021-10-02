The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 02, 2021

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Ryan Tepera from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment.

    CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed 2B Owen Miller on the bereavement list.

    National League

    CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contracts of CF Johneshwy Fargas and SS Tyler Ladendorf from Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Placed RF Nick Martin and 2B David Bote on the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28.

    ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2022.

    SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sammy Long from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve.

    CINCINNATI BENGALS — Returned G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    DETROIT LIONS — Claimed DL Eric Banks off waivers from Los Angeles Chargers.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DL Ross Blacklock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

    MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB James White on injured reserve.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OLB Sharif French and DL Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.

    WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Colton Dach to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Zac Dalpe, D Noah Juulsen and G Sam Montembeault.

    MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned Ds Xavier Ouellet and Louie Belpedio to Laval (AHL).

