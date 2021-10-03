The Journal Gazette
 
    Up next

    BASKETBALL

    PACERS

    Tue.: at New York, 7:30 p.m.*

    Fri.: at Cleveland, 7 p.m.*

    FOOTBALL

    COLTS

    Today: at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Oct. 11: at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

    Oct. 17: Houston, 1 p.m.

    BALL STATE

    Sat.: at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    INDIANA

    Oct. 16: Michigan St., noon

    NOTRE DAME

    Sat.: at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

    PURDUE

    Oct. 16: at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    MANCHESTER

    Sat.: Defiance, 1:30 p.m.

    SAINT FRANCIS

    Sat.: Madonna, noon

    TRINE

    Sat.: at Olivet, 2 p.m.

    *Preseason game

