    Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    NFL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Tennessee 8 (46) at NY Jets
    Kansas City 7 (55) at Philadelphia
    at Dallas 5 (50) Carolina
    at New Orleans 8 (43½) NY Giants
    Cleveland 1 2 (53) at Minnesota
    at Chicago 3 (42½) Detroit
    at Buffalo 17½ 17 (48) Houston
    at Miami 2 (43) Indianapolis
    Washington 2 (48) at Atlanta
    at San Fran. 3 3 (52½) Seattle
    at LA Rams 6 6 (54½) Arizona
    at Green Bay 7 7 (45½) Pittsburgh
    at Denver 2 2 (44) Baltimore
    Tampa Bay 7 (49) at N. England

    Monday

    at LA Chargers (51½) Las Vegas

