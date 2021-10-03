Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tennessee
|7½
|8
|(46)
|at NY Jets
|Kansas City
|5½
|7
|(55)
|at Philadelphia
|at Dallas
|4½
|5
|(50)
|Carolina
|at New Orleans
|7½
|8
|(43½)
|NY Giants
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|(53)
|at Minnesota
|at Chicago
|3½
|3
|(42½)
|Detroit
|at Buffalo
|17½
|17
|(48)
|Houston
|at Miami
|1½
|2
|(43)
|Indianapolis
|Washington
|1½
|2
|(48)
|at Atlanta
|at San Fran.
|3
|3
|(52½)
|Seattle
|at LA Rams
|6
|6
|(54½)
|Arizona
|at Green Bay
|7
|7
|(45½)
|Pittsburgh
|at Denver
|2
|2
|(44)
|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|5½
|7
|(49)
|at N. England
Monday
|at LA Chargers
|3½
|3½
|(51½)
|Las Vegas
