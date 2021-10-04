The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 04, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    PRESEASON

    Sunday

    Brooklyn 123, L.A. Lakers 97

    Today

    Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

    Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

    Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

    Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago 2, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Wed.: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    x-Fri.: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD

    Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 1

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Wed.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    x-Fri.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story