Monday, October 04, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|51
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|111
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|116
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|97
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|74
|115
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|72
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|49
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|60
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|97
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|122
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|106
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|100
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|91
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|92
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|81
|119
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|85
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|115
|99
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|102
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|100
Thursday
Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21
Sunday
Buffalo 40, Houston 0
Chicago 24, Detroit 14
Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7
Dallas 36, Carolina 28
Indianapolis 27, Miami 17
Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30
N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT
N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT
Washington 34, Atlanta 30
Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20
Seattle 28, San Francisco 21
Baltimore 23, Denver 7
Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay at New England, late
Today
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS 27, MIAMI 17
|Indianapolis
|0
|7
|10
|10
|—
|27
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
Mia—FG Sanders 38, 9:54.
Second Quarter
Ind—Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47.
Third Quarter
Ind—Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29.
Ind—FG Blankenship 34, :54.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—FG Blankenship 43, 13:17.
Mia—Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40.
Ind—Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15.
Mia—Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31.
A—64,571.
|Ind
|Mia
|First downs
|20
|13
|Total Net Yards
|349
|203
|Rushes-yards
|33-139
|16-35
|Passing
|210
|168
|Punt Returns
|2-(-1)
|3-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-32-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-31
|Punts
|4-50.0
|5-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-86
|5-32
|Time of Possession
|37:09
|22:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
CHICAGO 24,
DETROIT 14
|Detroit
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Chicago
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 4 run (Santos kick), 8:49.
Second Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 9 run (Santos kick), 14:51.
Third Quarter
Chi—D.Williams 4 run (Santos kick), 10:33.
Det—Raymond 4 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 3:19.
Chi—FG Santos 33, :10.
Fourth Quarter
Det—Raymond 25 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 11:17.
|Det
|Chi
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|327
|397
|Rushes-yards
|24-84
|39-188
|Passing
|243
|209
|Punt Returns
|3-29
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|4-94
|1-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-0
|11-17-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-43
|1-0
|Punts
|3-55.3
|3-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-26
|7-61
|Time of Possession
|31:17
|28:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, J.Williams 14-66, Swift 8-16, Goff 2-2. Chicago, Montgomery 23-106, Williams 8-55, Mooney 1-10, Fields 3-9, Herbert 3-7, Goodwin 1-1.
PASSING—Detroit, Goff 22-35-0-286. Chicago, Fields 11-17-1-209.
RECEIVING—Detroit, St. Brown 6-70, Cephus 4-83, Hockenson 4-42, Swift 4-33, Raymond 3-45, Benson 2-12, Hodge 1-13. Chicago, Mooney 5-125, Robinson 3-63, Williams 2-15, Kmet 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
CLEVELAND 14,
MINNESOTA 7
|Cleveland
|0
|11
|0
|3
|—
|14
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Min—Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26.
Second Quarter
Cle—Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16.
Cle—FG McLaughlin 48, :02.
Fourth Quarter
Cle—FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16.
|Cle
|Min
|First downs
|20
|15
|Total Net Yards
|327
|255
|Rushes-yards
|38-184
|23-65
|Passing
|143
|190
|Punt Returns
|5-25
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-33-0
|20-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-12
|2-13
|Punts
|7-39.9
|6-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-73
|7-42
|Time of Possession
|46:39
|22:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
GREEN BAY 27,
PITTSBURGH 17
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Green Bay
|0
|17
|10
|0
|—
|27
First Quarter
Pit—D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04.
Second Quarter
GB—Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22.
GB—Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55.
Pit—FG Boswell 52, 5:41.
GB—FG Crosby 26, :05.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 29, 9:31.
GB—Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
Pit—Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04.
A—78,281.
|Pit
|GB
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|282
|367
|Rushes-yards
|16-62
|33-131
|Passing
|220
|236
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-99
|3-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-1
|20-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|3-12
|Punts
|3-34.0
|3-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-34
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|25:19
|34:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
INJURY REPORT
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at L.A. CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), RB Alec Ingold (shoulder). L.A. CHARGERS: OUT: DT Justin Jones (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Harris (shoulder), LB Kenneth Murray (ankle).
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story