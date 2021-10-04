The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 04, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
    New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51
    Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
    N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
    Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
    Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
    Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
    Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
    Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
    Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
    Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
    L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
    Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
    Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
    N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
    Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
    Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88
    New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
    Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
    Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
    Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
    Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
    L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99
    San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
    Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

    Thursday

    Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

    Sunday

    Buffalo 40, Houston 0

    Chicago 24, Detroit 14

    Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

    Dallas 36, Carolina 28

    Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

    Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

    N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

    N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

    Washington 34, Atlanta 30

    Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

    Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

    Baltimore 23, Denver 7

    Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

    Tampa Bay at New England, late

    Today

    Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

    INDIANAPOLIS 27, MIAMI 17

    Indianapolis 0 7 10 10 27
    Miami 3 0 0 14 17

    First Quarter

    Mia—FG Sanders 38, 9:54.

    Second Quarter

    Ind—Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47.

    Third Quarter

    Ind—Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29.

    Ind—FG Blankenship 34, :54.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ind—FG Blankenship 43, 13:17.

    Mia—Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40.

    Ind—Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15.

    Mia—Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31.

    A—64,571.

    Ind Mia
    First downs 20 13
    Total Net Yards 349 203
    Rushes-yards 33-139 16-35
    Passing 210 168
    Punt Returns 2-(-1) 3-13
    Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 24-32-0 20-30-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 3-31
    Punts 4-50.0 5-47.8
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
    Penalties-Yards 8-86 5-32
    Time of Possession 37:09 22:51

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.

    PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.

    RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    CHICAGO 24,

    DETROIT 14

    Detroit 0 0 7 7 14
    Chicago 7 7 10 0 24

    First Quarter

    Chi—Montgomery 4 run (Santos kick), 8:49.

    Second Quarter

    Chi—Montgomery 9 run (Santos kick), 14:51.

    Third Quarter

    Chi—D.Williams 4 run (Santos kick), 10:33.

    Det—Raymond 4 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 3:19.

    Chi—FG Santos 33, :10.

    Fourth Quarter

    Det—Raymond 25 pass from Goff (Santoso kick), 11:17.

    Det Chi
    First downs 22 19
    Total Net Yards 327 397
    Rushes-yards 24-84 39-188
    Passing 243 209
    Punt Returns 3-29 1-6
    Kickoff Returns 4-94 1-32
    Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 22-35-0 11-17-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 5-43 1-0
    Punts 3-55.3 3-53.0
    Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
    Penalties-Yards 4-26 7-61
    Time of Possession 31:17 28:18

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Detroit, J.Williams 14-66, Swift 8-16, Goff 2-2. Chicago, Montgomery 23-106, Williams 8-55, Mooney 1-10, Fields 3-9, Herbert 3-7, Goodwin 1-1.

    PASSING—Detroit, Goff 22-35-0-286. Chicago, Fields 11-17-1-209.

    RECEIVING—Detroit, St. Brown 6-70, Cephus 4-83, Hockenson 4-42, Swift 4-33, Raymond 3-45, Benson 2-12, Hodge 1-13. Chicago, Mooney 5-125, Robinson 3-63, Williams 2-15, Kmet 1-6.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    CLEVELAND 14,

    MINNESOTA 7

    Cleveland 0 11 0 3 14
    Minnesota 7 0 0 0 7

    First Quarter

    Min—Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:26.

    Second Quarter

    Cle—Hunt 1 run (Janovich pass from Mayfield), 1:16.

    Cle—FG McLaughlin 48, :02.

    Fourth Quarter

    Cle—FG McLaughlin 53, 6:16.

    Cle Min
    First downs 20 15
    Total Net Yards 327 255
    Rushes-yards 38-184 23-65
    Passing 143 190
    Punt Returns 5-25 2-11
    Kickoff Returns 1-26 1-26
    Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 15-33-0 20-38-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-12 2-13
    Punts 7-39.9 6-48.5
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
    Penalties-Yards 7-73 7-42
    Time of Possession 46:39 22:28

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cleveland, Chubb 21-100, Hunt 14-69, Mayfield 2-11, Beckham 1-4. Minnesota, Cook 9-34, Mattison 10-20, Osborn 1-10, Ham 1-1, Cousins 2-0.

    PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 15-33-0-155. Minnesota, Cousins 20-38-1-203.

    RECEIVING—Cleveland, Higgins 4-63, Beckham 2-27, Hunt 2-17, Njoku 2-17, Felton 2-12, Hooper 1-11, Chubb 1-5, Bryant 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 6-84, Conklin 4-18, Thielen 3-46, Osborn 3-26, Cook 2-10, Westbrook 1-17, Abdullah 1-2.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    GREEN BAY 27,

    PITTSBURGH 17

    Pittsburgh 7 3 0 7 17
    Green Bay 0 17 10 0 27

    First Quarter

    Pit—D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04.

    Second Quarter

    GB—Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22.

    GB—Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55.

    Pit—FG Boswell 52, 5:41.

    GB—FG Crosby 26, :05.

    Third Quarter

    GB—FG Crosby 29, 9:31.

    GB—Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46.

    Fourth Quarter

    Pit—Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04.

    A—78,281.

    Pit GB
    First downs 17 23
    Total Net Yards 282 367
    Rushes-yards 16-62 33-131
    Passing 220 236
    Punt Returns 1-14 1-0
    Kickoff Returns 3-99 3-47
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 26-40-1 20-36-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 3-12
    Punts 3-34.0 3-46.0
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 5-34 3-25
    Time of Possession 25:19 34:41

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.

    PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.

    RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    INJURY REPORT

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at L.A. CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), RB Alec Ingold (shoulder). L.A. CHARGERS: OUT: DT Justin Jones (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Harris (shoulder), LB Kenneth Murray (ankle).

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story