HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

Goshen

Today: Northridge vs. Penn, 5:30 p.m.; Goshen vs. Concord, 7:15 p.m.

Wed.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner,

5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7:15 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Carroll

Today: Snider vs. Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; DeKalb vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Wed: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5:30 p.m.; North Side vs. East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

New Haven

Today: Wayne vs. Homestead, 5 p.m.; Huntington North vs. South Side, 7 p.m.

Wed.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; Columbia City vs. New Haven, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Wawasee

Today: Garrett vs. NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.; Wawasee vs. West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; Angola vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Canterbury

Today: Tipp. Valley vs. Argos, 6 p.m.

Tue.: Rochester vs. Concordia, 5 p.m.; Manchester vs. Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Canterbury vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Norwell

Today: B. Luers vs. B. Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Tue.: Woodlan vs. Bellmont, 5 p.m.;

Leo vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Norwell vs. G1 winner, 5 p.m.;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Today: Prairie Hts vs. Bethany Ch., 6 p.m.

Wed.: Westview vs. Cent. Noble, 5 p.m.;

Elkhart Christian vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Wabash

Wed.: Wabash vs. Lakeland Ch., 5 p.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Ch., 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

East Noble

Tue.: B. Dwenger vs. Northrop, 5 p.m.; Snider vs. North Side, 7 p.m.

Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; East Noble vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Warsaw

Tue.: Homestead vs. South Side, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Wayne vs. Warsaw, 5 p.m.;

Huntington North vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

West Noble

Tue.: West Noble vs. Angola, 5 p.m.; Wawasee vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Concordia

Tue.: Leo vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Concordia vs. Tipp. Valley, 5 p.m,; Columbia City vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Marion vs. New Haven, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Norwell vs. Bellmont, 5 p.m.; Heritage vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Tue.: Westview vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Ch., 7 p.m.

Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; Lakeland Ch. vs. Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian

Tue.: Woodlan vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Bishop Luers,

5 p.m.; Canterbury vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Tennis

AREA REGIONALS

Culver Academies

Tue.: Peru vs. Columbia City, 5 p.m.; Bremen vs. Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Wed.: Championship, 5 p.m.

Carroll

Tue.: Concordia vs. Carroll, 4:15 p.m.;

Hunt. North vs. Homestead, 4:15 p.m.

Wed.: Championship, 4:15 p.m.

Concord

Tue.: Northridge vs. Westview, 5 p.m.; Goshen vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

Wed.: Championship, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

Oct. 12-16

All dates and times TBD

CLASS 4A

Concord

Penn vs. Goshen

Warsaw vs. Elkhart

Concord vs. G1 winner

Northridge vs. G2 winner

Championship

Carroll

DeKalb vs. East Noble

Snider vs. Northrop

Carroll vs. G1 winner

North Side vs. G2 winner

Championship

Columbia City

South Side vs. Huntington North

New Haven vs. Wayne

Columbia City vs. G1 winner

Homestead vs. G2 winner

Championship

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley

NorthWood vs. Lakeland

Jimtown vs. G1 winner

Wawasee vs. G2 winner

Championship

Angola

Leo vs. Concordia

Bishop Luers vs. Angola

Garrett vs. Woodlan

Bishop Dwenger vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship

Bellmont

Bellmont vs. Heritage

Wapahani vs. Delta

Jay County vs. Norwell

Muncie Burris vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Central Noble vs. Westview

Churubusco vs. Eastside

Fairfield vs. G1 winner

Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner

Championship

Bluffton

Wabash vs. South Adams

Manchester vs. Whitko

Bluffton vs. Canterbury

Adams Central vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont

Bethany Christian vs. Elkhart Christian

Hamilton vs. G1 winner

Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner

Championship

Daleville

Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del

Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian

Daleville vs. G1 winner

Southern Wells vs. G2 winner

Championship