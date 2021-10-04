TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Reid Detmers from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Junior Guerra from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Taylor Ward on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jhonathan Diaz to to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brody Koemer to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Wes Benjamin for assignment. Optioned Glenn Otto to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Transferred 1B Alfonso Rivas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Payne from Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHPs Justin Lawrence and Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Optioned 2B Rio Ruiz to Albuquerque. Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento. LHP Jose Quintana has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed SS Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL.