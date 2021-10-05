Tuesday, October 05, 2021 2:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PRESEASON
Monday
Toronto 123, Philadelphia 107
Boston 98, Orlando 97
Miami 125, Atlanta 99
Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 97
Minnesota 117, New Orleans 114
San Antonio 111, Utah 85
Golden State at Portland, late
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Chicago 2, Connecticut 1
Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT
Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Wed.: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Fri.: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD
Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 1
Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Wed.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Fri.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD
