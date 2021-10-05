The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 05, 2021 2:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    PRESEASON

    Monday

    Toronto 123, Philadelphia 107

    Boston 98, Orlando 97

    Miami 125, Atlanta 99

    Charlotte 113, Oklahoma City 97

    Minnesota 117, New Orleans 114

    San Antonio 111, Utah 85

    Golden State at Portland, late

    Phoenix at Sacramento, late

    Denver at L.A. Clippers, late

    Today

    Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago 2, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Wed.: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    x-Fri.: Chicago at Connecticut, TBD

    Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 1

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Wed.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    x-Fri.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story