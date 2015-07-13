HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

Goshen

Oct. 4: Penn 3, Northridge 1;

Goshen 4, Concord 2, OT

Wed.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7:15 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Carroll

Oct. 4: Snider 2, Carroll 1;

Northrop 8, DeKalb 2

Wed: Snider vs. Northrop, 5:30 p.m.; North Side vs. East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

New Haven

Oct. 4: Homestead 9, Wayne 0;

Huntington North 3, South Side 0

Wed.: Homestead vs. Huntington North, 5 p.m.; Columbia City vs. New Haven, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Wawasee

Oct. 4: NorthWood 8, Garrett 0;

West Noble 7, Wawasee 1

Wed.: NorthWood vs. West Noble,

5 p.m.; Angola vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Canterbury

Oct. 4: Argos 6, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Today: Rochester vs. Concordia, 5 p.m.; Manchester vs. Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Canterbury vs. Argos, 5 p.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Norwell

Oct. 4: Bishop Dwenger 2, Bishop Luers 1

Today: Woodlan vs. Bellmont, 5 p.m.;

Leo vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Norwell vs. Bishop Dwenger,

5 p.m.;G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Oct. 4: Bethany Ch. 6, Prairie Heights 0

Wed.: Westview vs. Cent. Noble, 5 p.m.;

Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Ch., 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

Wabash

Wed.: Wabash vs. Lakeland Ch., 5 p.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Ch., 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.

BISHOP DWENGER 2, BISHOP LUERS 1

Bishop Luers 1 0 — 1 Bishop Dwenger 2 0 — 2

G—Rodriguez (BL), Curz 2 (BD).

NORTHROP 8, DEKALB 2

DeKalb 1 1 — 2 Northrop 7 1 — 8

DeKalb individual statistics not available

G—Wimes 4 (N), Mehic 2 (N), Dervisevic (N), Zumit (N).

ISCA POLL

CLASS 3A

1. Fishers, 2. Noblesville, 3. Castle, 4. Chesterton, 5. Valparaiso, 6. Penn, 7. Zionsville, 8. Elkhart, 9. Lake Central, 10. Carmel, 11. Hamilton SE, 12. Ev. Memorial, 13. Plainfield, 14. Westfield, 15. Munster, 16. Warsaw, 17. Northridge, 18. West Laf. Harrison, 19. Perry Meridian, 20. Columbus East

CLASS 2A

1. Canterbury, 2. W. Lafayette, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Concordia, 5. Mishawaka Marian, 6. Speedway, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. Gibson Southern, 9. Bishop Dwenger, 10. Lawrenceburg, 11. Culver Academies, 12. SB St. Joseph, 13. Yorktown, 14. Northwestern, 15. Tri-West, 16. Bremen, 17. Washington, 18. Oak Hill, 19. Crawfordsville, 20. Batesville

CLASS A

1. Park Tudor, 2. University, 3. Providence, 4. Kouts, 5. South Knox, 6. Faith Ch., 7. North White, 8. Forest Park, 9. Illiana Ch., 10. Jac-Cen-Del, 11. South Ripley, 12. Heritage Ch., 13. Lutheran, 14. Southwestern, 15. Carroll, 16. Westview, 17. Providence Cristo Rey, 18. Cascade, 19. Northeast Dubois, 20. Switzerland

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

East Noble

Today: B. Dwenger vs. Northrop, 5 p.m.; Snider vs. North Side, 7 p.m.

Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; East Noble vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Warsaw

Today: Homestead vs. South Side, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Wayne vs. Warsaw, 5 p.m.;

Huntington North vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

West Noble

Today: West Noble vs. Angola, 5 p.m.; Wawasee vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Concordia

Today: Leo vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Concordia vs. Tipp. Valley, 5 p.m,; Columbia City vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Today: Marion vs. New Haven, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Norwell vs. Bellmont, 5 p.m.; Heritage vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Today: Westview vs. C. Noble, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Ch. vs. Bethany Ch., 7 p.m.

Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; Lakeland Ch. vs. Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian

Today: Woodlan vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Bishop Luers,

5 p.m.; Canterbury vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.

ISCA POLL

CLASS 3A

1. Noblesville, 2. Homestead, 3. Hamilton SE, 4. Carmel, 5. Bloomington S., 6. North Central, 7. Columbus N., 8. Center Grove, 9. SB St Joseph, 10. Zionsville, 11. Castle, 12. Guerin Catholic, 13. Ev. Reitz, 14. Chesterton, 15. Plainfield, 16. Mt Vernon, 17. Penn, 18. East Central, 19. Crown Point, T20. Fishers T20. Valparaiso

CLASS 2A

1. Bishop Chatard, 2. Cathedral, 3. Ev. Memorial, 4. Mishawaka Marian, 5. Park Tudor, 6. Brebeuf Jesuit, 7. Ev. Mater Dei, 8. Lawrenceburg, 9. Tri West, 10. Leo, 11. Silver Creek, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Western, 14. Laf. Central Catholic, 15. Hamilton Heights, 16. W. Lafayette, 17. Culver Academy, 18. Batesville, 19. Hanover Central, 20.Gibson Southern

CLASS A

1. Heritage Ch., 2. Evansville Ch., 3. Forest Park, 4. Canterbury, 5. Argos, 6. Andrean, 7. Tipton, 8. Westview, 9. Providence, 10. Faith Ch., 11. Northeast Dubois, 12. Speedway, 13. Oldenburg, 14. Switzerland, 15. Covenant Ch., 16. Southmont, 17. Boone Grove, 18. Cascade, 19. Lakewood Park, 20. North Posey

Tennis

AREA REGIONALS

Culver Academies

Today: Peru vs. Columbia City, 5 p.m.; Bremen vs. Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Wed.: Championship, 5 p.m.

Carroll

Today: Concordia vs. Carroll, 4:15 p.m.;

Hunt. North vs. Homestead, 4:15 p.m.

Wed.: Championship, 4:15 p.m.

Concord

Today: Northridge vs. Westview, 5 p.m.; Goshen vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

Wed.: Championship, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

BISHOP DWENGER 3, BLACKHAWK CH 0

Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—3 tied with 2. Assists—Lyons 38. Digs—Zimmerman 14. Kills—E. Hudson 17.

Blackhawk Christian 8-22-14: Individual statistics not available

BISHOP LUERS 3, WAYNE 0

Bishop Luers 25-25-25: Assists—Dippold 28. Digs—Eyrich 10. Kills—Gumble 9.

Wayne 13-7-15: Individual statistics not available

SOUTH ADAMS 3, NEW HAVEN 0

South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Sealscott 4. Assists—Braun 23. Digs—M. Pries, P. Pries 10. Kills—M. Pries 9.

New Haven 16-16-20: Aces—Rowland 5. Assists—Casey 14. Digs—Trimm 8. Kills—Brant, Koepke 5.

COLUMBIA CITY 3, CANTERBURY 0

Columbia City 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

Canterbury 14-18-18: Aces—Nwakanma 2. Assists—Zambrano 7. Digs—Nwakanma 11. Kills—Webster 3.

CARROLL 3, LEO 0

Carroll 25-25-26: Aces—Hendershot, Frey 3. Assists—Gisslen 17. Digs—Ginder 10. Kills—Frey 11.

Leo 18-23-24: statistics not available

NORWELL 3, SOUTH SIDE 0

Norwell 25-25-25: Aces—Blinn 5. Assists—McCabe 7. Digs—Xayyachack 13. Kills—Hiday 7.

South Side 12-12-18: Individual statistics not available