Tuesday, October 05, 2021 2:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer
BOYS
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 3A
Goshen
Oct. 4: Penn 3, Northridge 1;
Goshen 4, Concord 2, OT
Wed.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7:15 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
Carroll
Oct. 4: Snider 2, Carroll 1;
Northrop 8, DeKalb 2
Wed: Snider vs. Northrop, 5:30 p.m.; North Side vs. East Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
New Haven
Oct. 4: Homestead 9, Wayne 0;
Huntington North 3, South Side 0
Wed.: Homestead vs. Huntington North, 5 p.m.; Columbia City vs. New Haven, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Wawasee
Oct. 4: NorthWood 8, Garrett 0;
West Noble 7, Wawasee 1
Wed.: NorthWood vs. West Noble,
5 p.m.; Angola vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
Canterbury
Oct. 4: Argos 6, Tippecanoe Valley 0
Today: Rochester vs. Concordia, 5 p.m.; Manchester vs. Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Wed.: Canterbury vs. Argos, 5 p.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
Norwell
Oct. 4: Bishop Dwenger 2, Bishop Luers 1
Today: Woodlan vs. Bellmont, 5 p.m.;
Leo vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
Wed.: Norwell vs. Bishop Dwenger,
5 p.m.;G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
CLASS A
Westview
Oct. 4: Bethany Ch. 6, Prairie Heights 0
Wed.: Westview vs. Cent. Noble, 5 p.m.;
Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Ch., 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
Wabash
Wed.: Wabash vs. Lakeland Ch., 5 p.m.; Lakewood Park vs. Blackhawk Ch., 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 2 p.m.
BISHOP DWENGER 2, BISHOP LUERS 1
|Bishop Luers
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Bishop Dwenger
|2
|0
|—
|2
G—Rodriguez (BL), Curz 2 (BD).
NORTHROP 8, DEKALB 2
|DeKalb
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Northrop
|7
|1
|—
|8
DeKalb individual statistics not available
G—Wimes 4 (N), Mehic 2 (N), Dervisevic (N), Zumit (N).
ISCA POLL
CLASS 3A
1. Fishers, 2. Noblesville, 3. Castle, 4. Chesterton, 5. Valparaiso, 6. Penn, 7. Zionsville, 8. Elkhart, 9. Lake Central, 10. Carmel, 11. Hamilton SE, 12. Ev. Memorial, 13. Plainfield, 14. Westfield, 15. Munster, 16. Warsaw, 17. Northridge, 18. West Laf. Harrison, 19. Perry Meridian, 20. Columbus East
CLASS 2A
1. Canterbury, 2. W. Lafayette, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Concordia, 5. Mishawaka Marian, 6. Speedway, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. Gibson Southern, 9. Bishop Dwenger, 10. Lawrenceburg, 11. Culver Academies, 12. SB St. Joseph, 13. Yorktown, 14. Northwestern, 15. Tri-West, 16. Bremen, 17. Washington, 18. Oak Hill, 19. Crawfordsville, 20. Batesville
CLASS A
1. Park Tudor, 2. University, 3. Providence, 4. Kouts, 5. South Knox, 6. Faith Ch., 7. North White, 8. Forest Park, 9. Illiana Ch., 10. Jac-Cen-Del, 11. South Ripley, 12. Heritage Ch., 13. Lutheran, 14. Southwestern, 15. Carroll, 16. Westview, 17. Providence Cristo Rey, 18. Cascade, 19. Northeast Dubois, 20. Switzerland
GIRLS
AREA SECTIONALS
CLASS 3A
East Noble
Today: B. Dwenger vs. Northrop, 5 p.m.; Snider vs. North Side, 7 p.m.
Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; East Noble vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
Warsaw
Today: Homestead vs. South Side, 6 p.m.
Thu.: Wayne vs. Warsaw, 5 p.m.;
Huntington North vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
West Noble
Today: West Noble vs. Angola, 5 p.m.; Wawasee vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
Concordia
Today: Leo vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.
Thu.: Concordia vs. Tipp. Valley, 5 p.m,; Columbia City vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
Bellmont
Today: Marion vs. New Haven, 6 p.m.
Thu.: Norwell vs. Bellmont, 5 p.m.; Heritage vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Westview
Today: Westview vs. C. Noble, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Ch. vs. Bethany Ch., 7 p.m.
Thu.: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.; Lakeland Ch. vs. Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian
Today: Woodlan vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.
Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Bishop Luers,
5 p.m.; Canterbury vs. G1 winner, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Championship, 7 p.m.
ISCA POLL
CLASS 3A
1. Noblesville, 2. Homestead, 3. Hamilton SE, 4. Carmel, 5. Bloomington S., 6. North Central, 7. Columbus N., 8. Center Grove, 9. SB St Joseph, 10. Zionsville, 11. Castle, 12. Guerin Catholic, 13. Ev. Reitz, 14. Chesterton, 15. Plainfield, 16. Mt Vernon, 17. Penn, 18. East Central, 19. Crown Point, T20. Fishers T20. Valparaiso
CLASS 2A
1. Bishop Chatard, 2. Cathedral, 3. Ev. Memorial, 4. Mishawaka Marian, 5. Park Tudor, 6. Brebeuf Jesuit, 7. Ev. Mater Dei, 8. Lawrenceburg, 9. Tri West, 10. Leo, 11. Silver Creek, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Western, 14. Laf. Central Catholic, 15. Hamilton Heights, 16. W. Lafayette, 17. Culver Academy, 18. Batesville, 19. Hanover Central, 20.Gibson Southern
CLASS A
1. Heritage Ch., 2. Evansville Ch., 3. Forest Park, 4. Canterbury, 5. Argos, 6. Andrean, 7. Tipton, 8. Westview, 9. Providence, 10. Faith Ch., 11. Northeast Dubois, 12. Speedway, 13. Oldenburg, 14. Switzerland, 15. Covenant Ch., 16. Southmont, 17. Boone Grove, 18. Cascade, 19. Lakewood Park, 20. North Posey
Tennis
AREA REGIONALS
Culver Academies
Today: Peru vs. Columbia City, 5 p.m.; Bremen vs. Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Wed.: Championship, 5 p.m.
Carroll
Today: Concordia vs. Carroll, 4:15 p.m.;
Hunt. North vs. Homestead, 4:15 p.m.
Wed.: Championship, 4:15 p.m.
Concord
Today: Northridge vs. Westview, 5 p.m.; Goshen vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
Wed.: Championship, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
BISHOP DWENGER 3, BLACKHAWK CH 0
Bishop Dwenger 25-25-25: Aces—3 tied with 2. Assists—Lyons 38. Digs—Zimmerman 14. Kills—E. Hudson 17.
Blackhawk Christian 8-22-14: Individual statistics not available
BISHOP LUERS 3, WAYNE 0
Bishop Luers 25-25-25: Assists—Dippold 28. Digs—Eyrich 10. Kills—Gumble 9.
Wayne 13-7-15: Individual statistics not available
SOUTH ADAMS 3, NEW HAVEN 0
South Adams 25-25-25: Aces—Sealscott 4. Assists—Braun 23. Digs—M. Pries, P. Pries 10. Kills—M. Pries 9.
New Haven 16-16-20: Aces—Rowland 5. Assists—Casey 14. Digs—Trimm 8. Kills—Brant, Koepke 5.
COLUMBIA CITY 3, CANTERBURY 0
Columbia City 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Canterbury 14-18-18: Aces—Nwakanma 2. Assists—Zambrano 7. Digs—Nwakanma 11. Kills—Webster 3.
CARROLL 3, LEO 0
Carroll 25-25-26: Aces—Hendershot, Frey 3. Assists—Gisslen 17. Digs—Ginder 10. Kills—Frey 11.
Leo 18-23-24: statistics not available
NORWELL 3, SOUTH SIDE 0
Norwell 25-25-25: Aces—Blinn 5. Assists—McCabe 7. Digs—Xayyachack 13. Kills—Hiday 7.
South Side 12-12-18: Individual statistics not available
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story