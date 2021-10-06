The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 06, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan 2 0 58 30 5 0 199 64
    Michigan St. 2 0 61 41 5 0 189 103
    Penn St. 2 0 40 10 5 0 150 60
    Ohio St. 2 0 97 44 4 1 225 106
    Maryland 1 1 34 68 4 1 163 108
    Rutgers 0 2 26 72 3 2 149 106
    Indiana 0 2 6 58 2 3 119 141

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 2 0 85 20 5 0 166 58
    Minnesota 1 1 51 58 3 2 122 98
    Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77
    Illinois 1 2 56 55 2 4 124 148
    Nebraska 1 2 98 60 3 3 194 93
    Northwestern 0 2 28 94 2 3 110 136
    Wisconsin 0 2 27 54 1 3 74 102

    Saturday

    Maryland at Ohio St., noon

    Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon

    Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

    Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 1 0 27 20 2 3 120 138
    Miami (OH) 1 0 28 17 2 3 120 127
    Ohio 1 0 34 17 1 4 89 158
    Bowl. Green 0 1 20 27 2 3 86 107
    Buffalo 0 1 17 24 2 3 149 121
    Akron 0 1 17 34 1 4 93 212

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    W. Michigan 1 0 24 17 4 1 133 108
    N. Illinois 1 0 27 20 3 2 143 168
    Toledo 1 0 22 12 3 2 151 83
    E. Michigan 0 1 20 27 3 2 163 125
    Ball St. 0 1 12 22 2 3 96 148
    C. Michigan 0 1 17 28 2 3 138 138

    Saturday

    N. Illinois at Toledo, noon

    Akron at Bowling Green, noon

    Miami (OH) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

    Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Marian 2 0 4 1
    Lawrence Tech 1 0 5 0
    Concordia 1 0 3 0
    Siena Heights 1 0 2 2
    Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 3 1
    Saint Francis 0 1 1 2
    Taylor 0 1 1 3
    Madonna 0 2 1 4

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Olivet Nazarene 1 0 3 1
    Saint Xavier 1 0 3 1
    Saint Ambrose 1 0 2 3
    St. Francis (IL) 1 0 1 2
    Missouri Baptist 0 1 3 2
    Trinity International 0 1 2 3
    Roosevelt 0 1 1 3
    Judson 0 1 1 4

    Saturday

    Madonna at Saint Francis, noon

    Siena Heights at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Lawrence Tech at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.

    Olivet Nazarene at Saint Xavier, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.

    St. Ambrose at Judson, 3 p.m.

    Basketball

    MEN

    Indiana Schedule

    Nov. 9: Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

    Nov. 12: Northern Illinois,7 p.m.

    Nov. 17: St. John’s,9 p.m.

    Nov. 21: Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 23: Jackson St.,7 p.m.

    Nov. 27: Marshall, TBA

    Nov. 30: at Syracuse, TBA*

    Dec. 4: Nebraska, TBA

    Dec. 8: at Wisconsin,7 p.m.

    Dec. 12: Merrimack,noon

    Dec. 18: vs. Notre Dame,2:30p.m.**

    Dec. 22: Northern Kentucky,7 p.m.

    Dec. 29: UNC-Asheville,TBA

    Jan. 2: at Penn St., 4 p.m.

    Jan. 6: Ohio St., 7 p.m.

    Jan. 9: Minnesota,noon

    Jan. 13: at Iowa, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 17: at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 20: Purdue, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 23: Michigan,noon or 2:30 p.m.

    Jan. 26: Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

    Jan. 29: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

    Feb. 5: Illinois, noon

    Feb. 8: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 12: at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

    Feb. 15: Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 19: at Ohio St., noon

    Feb. 24: Maryland,7 p.m.

    Feb. 27: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    March 2: Rutgers, 7 p.m.

    March 5: at Purdue, noon or 2 p.m.

    Purdue Schedule

    Nov. 9: Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 12: Indiana St.,TBA

    Nov. 16: Wright St., 7 p.m.

    Nov. 20: vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.***

    Nov. 21: vs. Villanova OR Tennessee***

    Nov. 26: Omaha, 2 p.m.

    Nov. 30: FloridaSt., TBA*

    Dec. 3: Iowa, 9 p.m.

    Dec. 9: at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 12: vs. NC State,2 p.m.****

    Dec. 18: vs. Butler, noon,**

    Dec. 20: Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 29: Nicholls, TBA

    Jan. 3: Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 8: at Penn St., noon

    Jan. 11: at Michigan, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 14: Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

    Jan. 17: at Illinois, noon

    Jan. 20: at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 23: Northwestern, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 27: at Iowa, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 30: Ohio St., noon

    Feb. 2: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 5: Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

    Feb. 10: Illinois, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 13: Maryland, 1 p.m.

    Feb. 16: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 20: Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

    Feb. 26: at Michigan St., TBA

    March 1: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

    March 5: Indiana, noon or 2 p.m.

    March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    *Big Ten/ACC Challenge

    **Crossroads Classic atGainbridge Fieldhouse

    ***Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Mohegan Sun, Arena, Uncasville,Connecticut

    ****Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

