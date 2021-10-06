Wednesday, October 06, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|189
|103
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|40
|10
|5
|0
|150
|60
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|225
|106
|Maryland
|1
|1
|34
|68
|4
|1
|163
|108
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|26
|72
|3
|2
|149
|106
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|98
|60
|3
|3
|194
|93
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
Saturday
Maryland at Ohio St., noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|120
|138
|Miami (OH)
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|120
|127
|Ohio
|1
|0
|34
|17
|1
|4
|89
|158
|Bowl. Green
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|3
|86
|107
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|17
|24
|2
|3
|149
|121
|Akron
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|4
|93
|212
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|133
|108
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|27
|20
|3
|2
|143
|168
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|3
|2
|151
|83
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|2
|163
|125
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|2
|3
|96
|148
|C. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|28
|2
|3
|138
|138
Saturday
N. Illinois at Toledo, noon
Akron at Bowling Green, noon
Miami (OH) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Marian
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Lawrence Tech
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Concordia
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Siena Heights
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Saint Francis
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Madonna
|0
|2
|1
|4
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Olivet Nazarene
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Saint Xavier
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Saint Ambrose
|1
|0
|2
|3
|St. Francis (IL)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Trinity International
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Judson
|0
|1
|1
|4
Saturday
Madonna at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Roosevelt at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at Saint Xavier, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Judson, 3 p.m.
Basketball
MEN
Indiana Schedule
Nov. 9: Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: Northern Illinois,7 p.m.
Nov. 17: St. John’s,9 p.m.
Nov. 21: Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Jackson St.,7 p.m.
Nov. 27: Marshall, TBA
Nov. 30: at Syracuse, TBA*
Dec. 4: Nebraska, TBA
Dec. 8: at Wisconsin,7 p.m.
Dec. 12: Merrimack,noon
Dec. 18: vs. Notre Dame,2:30p.m.**
Dec. 22: Northern Kentucky,7 p.m.
Dec. 29: UNC-Asheville,TBA
Jan. 2: at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Jan. 6: Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 9: Minnesota,noon
Jan. 13: at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: Purdue, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: Michigan,noon or 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: Illinois, noon
Feb. 8: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Ohio St., noon
Feb. 24: Maryland,7 p.m.
Feb. 27: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
March 2: Rutgers, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Purdue, noon or 2 p.m.
Purdue Schedule
Nov. 9: Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12: Indiana St.,TBA
Nov. 16: Wright St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.***
Nov. 21: vs. Villanova OR Tennessee***
Nov. 26: Omaha, 2 p.m.
Nov. 30: FloridaSt., TBA*
Dec. 3: Iowa, 9 p.m.
Dec. 9: at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12: vs. NC State,2 p.m.****
Dec. 18: vs. Butler, noon,**
Dec. 20: Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: Nicholls, TBA
Jan. 3: Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Penn St., noon
Jan. 11: at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Jan. 14: Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Illinois, noon
Jan. 20: at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Jan. 27: at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Jan. 30: Ohio St., noon
Feb. 2: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: Illinois, 9 p.m.
Feb. 13: Maryland, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Feb. 20: Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Michigan St., TBA
March 1: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
March 5: Indiana, noon or 2 p.m.
March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
*Big Ten/ACC Challenge
**Crossroads Classic atGainbridge Fieldhouse
***Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Mohegan Sun, Arena, Uncasville,Connecticut
****Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story