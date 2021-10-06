The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, October 06, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
    Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
    N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94
    New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
    Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
    Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
    Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
    Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
    Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
    Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
    L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74
    Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100
    Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
    Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
    N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
    Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
    Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105
    New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
    Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
    Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
    Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
    Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
    L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99
    San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
    Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

    Thursday

    Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

    Sunday

    Buffalo 40, Houston 0

    Chicago 24, Detroit 14

    Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

    Dallas 36, Carolina 28

    Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

    Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

    N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

    N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

    Washington 34, Atlanta 30

    Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

    Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

    Baltimore 23, Denver 7

    Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

    Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

    Oct. 4

    L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 14

    Thursday

    L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, 9:30 a.m.

    Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

    Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

    New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

    San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

    Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday

    Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. Arizona (8) 4 0 0 378 5
    2. Buffalo (4) 3 1 0 366 3
    3. Tampa Bay 3 1 0 353 2
    4. L.A. Rams 3 1 0 344 1
    5. Baltimore 3 1 0 321 7
    6. Green Bay 3 1 0 315 6
    7. L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 313 10
    8. Cleveland 3 1 0 309 8
    9. Dallas 3 1 0 301 13
    10. Kansas City 2 2 0 279 10
    11. Las Vegas 3 1 0 273 4
    12. Carolina 3 1 0 255 9
    13. Cincinnati 3 1 0 226 17
    14. Denver 3 1 0 219 12
    15. Seattle 2 2 0 216 18
    16. San Francisco 2 2 0 201 14
    17. New Orleans 2 2 0 196 15
    18. Tennessee 2 2 0 181 16
    19. Washington 2 2 0 157 24
    20. New England 1 3 0 155 21
    21. Minnesota 1 3 0 148 19
    22. Pittsburgh 1 3 0 124 20
    23. Philadelphia 1 3 0 122 23
    24. Indianapolis 1 3 0 115 25
    25. Chicago 2 2 0 113 26
    26. Miami 1 3 0 82 22
    27. N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 75 30
    28. Atlanta 1 3 0 65 27
    29. N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 54 32
    30. Houston 1 3 0 32 28
    31. Detroit 0 4 0 28 29
    32. Jacksonville 0 4 0 20 31

    VOTING PANEL

    Charles Davis , CBS Sports

    Vic Carucci, Buffalo News

    John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

    John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

    Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

    Bob Glauber, Newsday

    Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

    Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

    Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

    Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

    Jim Miller, SiriusXM

    Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story