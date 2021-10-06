TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster. Released LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Artavis Pierce to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman and S Michael Thomas to the practice squad. Released S Sean Davis and CB Tony Brown from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Hjalte Froholdt. Placed C Nick Harris on injured reserve. Released LB Elijah Lee.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. Released C Harry Crider and DB Rojesterman Farris from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Romeo Okwara on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Michael Jacobson to the practice squad. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released OL Sam Jones and DB Steven Parker from the practice squad. Signed DB Ka’dar Hollman to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed G Sua Opeta on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Michael Walker from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.