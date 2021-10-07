MLB

POSTSEASON

WILD CARD

Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oct. 6: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Today: Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8 p.m.

Fri.: Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Sun.: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4 p.m.

x-Mon.: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

x-Wed.: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

Houston vs. Chicago

Today: Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4 p.m.

Fri.: Chicago at Houston, 2 p.m.

Sun.: Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Mon.: Houston at Chicago, TBD

x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, TBD

National League

San Francisco vs. L.A.-St. Louis winner

Fri.: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.

Sat.: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Mon.: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD

x-Tue.: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD

x-Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Fri.: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:30 p.m.

Sat.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Mon.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD

x-Tue.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD

x-Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD

LATE TUESDAY

BOSTON 6,

N.Y. YANKEES 2

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Schwrbr dh 3 2 1 1 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Hrnándz cf 3 1 1 0 Stanton dh 4 1 3 1 Devers 3b 2 1 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 2 1 2 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 3 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 1 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 1 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Odor ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 6 7 6 New York 000 001 001—2 Boston 201 001 20x—6

DP—New York 2, Boston 0. LOB—New York 3, Boston 5. 2B—Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR—Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts (1), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Cole L,0-1 2 4 3 3 2 3 Holmes 2 1 0 0 0 1 Severino 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 Loáisiga 1 0 2 2 3 2 Green 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2

Boston

Eovaldi W,1-0 5 1/3 4 1 1 0 8 Brasier H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Houck H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 Whitlock 1 1 1 1 0 0

Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Loáisiga pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney. T—3:13. A—38,324 (37,755).