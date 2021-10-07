Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:30 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
WILD CARD
Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oct. 6: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston
Today: Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8 p.m.
Fri.: Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Sun.: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4 p.m.
x-Mon.: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD
x-Wed.: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD
Houston vs. Chicago
Today: Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4 p.m.
Fri.: Chicago at Houston, 2 p.m.
Sun.: Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Mon.: Houston at Chicago, TBD
x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, TBD
National League
San Francisco vs. L.A.-St. Louis winner
Fri.: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.
Sat.: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Mon.: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD
x-Tue.: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD
x-Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD
Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Fri.: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:30 p.m.
Sat.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Mon.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD
x-Tue.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD
x-Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD
LATE TUESDAY
BOSTON 6,
N.Y. YANKEES 2
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schwrbr dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnándz cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|6
|7
|6
New York
DP—New York 2, Boston 0. LOB—New York 3, Boston 5. 2B—Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR—Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts (1), Schwarber (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Cole L,0-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Holmes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Severino
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Green
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Boston
|Eovaldi W,1-0
|5 1/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Brasier H,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houck H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitlock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Loáisiga pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney. T—3:13. A—38,324 (37,755).
