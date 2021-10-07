The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:30 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    WILD CARD

    Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

    Oct. 6: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, late

    DIVISION SERIES

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Tampa Bay vs. Boston

    Today: Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8 p.m.

    Fri.: Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

    Sun.: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4 p.m.

    x-Mon.: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD

    x-Wed.: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD

    Houston vs. Chicago

    Today: Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4 p.m.

    Fri.: Chicago at Houston, 2 p.m.

    Sun.: Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    x-Mon.: Houston at Chicago, TBD

    x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, TBD

    National League

    San Francisco vs. L.A.-St. Louis winner

    Fri.: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

    Mon.: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD

    x-Tue.: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD

    x-Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD

    Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

    Fri.: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:30 p.m.

    Sat.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

    Mon.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD

    x-Tue.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD

    x-Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD

    LATE TUESDAY

    BOSTON 6,

    N.Y. YANKEES 2

    New York Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Schwrbr dh 3 2 1 1
    Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Hrnándz cf 3 1 1 0
    Stanton dh 4 1 3 1 Devers 3b 2 1 0 0
    Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 2 1 2
    Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 3
    Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0
    Urshela 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 1 0
    Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
    Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 1 0 0 0
    Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
    Odor ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 6 7 6

    New York 000 001 001—2 Boston 201 001 20x—6

    DP—New York 2, Boston 0. LOB—New York 3, Boston 5. 2B—Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR—Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts (1), Schwarber (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Cole L,0-1 2 4 3 3 2 3
    Holmes 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Severino 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 1
    Loáisiga 1 0 2 2 3 2
    Green 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2

    Boston

    Eovaldi W,1-0 5 1/3 4 1 1 0 8
    Brasier H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Houck H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Whitlock 1 1 1 1 0 0

    Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Loáisiga pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

    Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney. T—3:13. A—38,324 (37,755).

