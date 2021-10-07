Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:30 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PRESEASON
Tuesday
New York 125, Indiana 104
Chicago 131, Cleveland 95
Memphis 87, Milwaukee 77
Houston 125, Washington 119
Wednesday
Phoenix 117, L.A. Lakers 105
Detroit 115, San Antonio 105
Cleveland 99, Atlanta 96
New Orleans 104, Orlando 86
Dallas 111, Utah 101
Denver at Golden State, late
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 10 p.m.
Friday
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Chicago 3, Connecticut 1
Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT
Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69
Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 1
Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, late
x-Fri.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story