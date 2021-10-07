The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:30 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    PRESEASON

    Tuesday

    New York 125, Indiana 104

    Chicago 131, Cleveland 95

    Memphis 87, Milwaukee 77

    Houston 125, Washington 119

    Wednesday

    Phoenix 117, L.A. Lakers 105

    Detroit 115, San Antonio 105

    Cleveland 99, Atlanta 96

    New Orleans 104, Orlando 86

    Dallas 111, Utah 101

    Denver at Golden State, late

    Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, late

    Today

    Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Miami at Houston, 10 p.m.

    Friday

    Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago 3, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

    Phoenix 2, Las Vegas 1

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, late

    x-Fri.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBD

