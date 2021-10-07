HIGH SCHOOLS

Tennis

AREA REGIONALS

Culver Academies

Tue.: Peru 4, Columbia City 1;

Bremen 3, Culver Academies 2

Wed.: Bremen 4, Peru 1

Carroll

Tue.: Carroll 5, Concordia 0;

Homestead 3, Huntington North 2

Wed.: Carroll 4, Homestead 1

Concord

Tue.: Westview 3, Northridge 2;

Goshen 5, Fremont 0

Wed.: Westview 4, Goshen 1

AREA SEMI-STATE

Homestead

Sat.: Carroll vs. North Central / New Palestine winner, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

BLUFFTON 3, NORTH SIDE 0

Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Drayer 6. Assists—Baumgartner 20. Digs—Gibson 6. Kills—Nusbaumer 12.

North Side 11-12-11: Individual statistics not available.