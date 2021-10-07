Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:30 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Tennis
AREA REGIONALS
Culver Academies
Tue.: Peru 4, Columbia City 1;
Bremen 3, Culver Academies 2
Wed.: Bremen 4, Peru 1
Carroll
Tue.: Carroll 5, Concordia 0;
Homestead 3, Huntington North 2
Wed.: Carroll 4, Homestead 1
Concord
Tue.: Westview 3, Northridge 2;
Goshen 5, Fremont 0
Wed.: Westview 4, Goshen 1
AREA SEMI-STATE
Homestead
Sat.: Carroll vs. North Central / New Palestine winner, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
BLUFFTON 3, NORTH SIDE 0
Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Drayer 6. Assists—Baumgartner 20. Digs—Gibson 6. Kills—Nusbaumer 12.
North Side 11-12-11: Individual statistics not available.
