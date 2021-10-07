The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 07, 2021

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Tennis

    AREA REGIONALS

    Culver Academies

    Tue.: Peru 4, Columbia City 1;

    Bremen 3, Culver Academies 2

    Wed.: Bremen 4, Peru 1

    Carroll

    Tue.: Carroll 5, Concordia 0;

    Homestead 3, Huntington North 2

    Wed.: Carroll 4, Homestead 1

    Concord

    Tue.: Westview 3, Northridge 2;

    Goshen 5, Fremont 0

    Wed.: Westview 4, Goshen 1

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Homestead

    Sat.: Carroll vs. North Central / New Palestine winner, 10 a.m.

    Volleyball

    BLUFFTON 3, NORTH SIDE 0

    Bluffton 25-25-25: Aces—Drayer 6. Assists—Baumgartner 20. Digs—Gibson 6. Kills—Nusbaumer 12.

    North Side 11-12-11: Individual statistics not available.

