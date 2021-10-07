The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 07, 2021 1:30 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    American League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Houston -143 Chicago WS +124
    at Tampa Bay -181 Boston +153

    College football

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Houston 6 (59½) at Tulane
    Coastal Car. 17½ 20 (73) at Ark. St.

    Friday

    at Cincinnati 28 29 (54) Temple
    Charlotte 4 (59½) at FIU
    at Arizona St. 10½ 13 (51½) Stanford

    Saturday

    at Ohio St. 20 21 (71) Maryland
    Michigan St. 5 (50½) at Rutgers
    at Tennessee 10 10½ (57) S. Carolina
    at Florida 39 38 (59½) Vanderbilt
    Oklahoma (63½) at Texas
    at Bo. Green 13 14½ (46) Akron
    at Baylor 3 (44½) W. Virginia
    at Mississippi 6 (66½) Arkansas
    at Toledo 12½ 12½ (52) N. Illinois
    Georgia Tech 3 (60½) at Duke
    at Marshall 19½ 21 (66) Old Dom.
    at Louisville 3 (69½) Virginia
    Wisconsin 10 (42) at Illinois
    SMU 14½ 13½ (55½) at Navy
    Georgia 14½ 15½ (47) at Auburn
    at N. Carolina 16½ 17½ (64½) Florida St.
    Miami (Ohio) 1 (59) at E. Mich.
    at BYU (56½) Boise St.
    UConn 2 (55) at UMass
    at Liberty 19½ 19½ (58) Middle Tenn.
    C. Michigan 5 5 (57) at Ohio
    Wake Forest 6 (57) at Syracuse
    at W. Mich. 11 11 (57½) Ball St.
    at Colo. St. (45) S. Jose St.
    at UAB (48½) FAU
    at Iowa (41) Penn St.
    Oregon St. (59½) at Wash. St.
    at Missouri 20 19 (69) North Texas
    at UCF 10 10 (67½) E. Carolina
    TCU (61) at Tex. Tech
    at Kent St. (65) Buffalo
    S. Alabama (52½) at Texas St.
    at Air Force 6 (47) Wyoming
    at Troy 4 (50) Georgia So.
    at So. Miss. 2 (44½) UTEP
    at W. Kent. 3 (69½) UTSA
    Michigan 3 (50½) at Nebraska
    at Kentucky (50½) LSU
    Notre Dame 1 (47) at Virg. Tech
    Alabama 17½ 17½ (51½) at Tex. A&M
    at USC 4 3 (52½) Utah
    Georgia St. 16 16 (51) at LA-Monroe
    at Tulsa (61) Memphis
    at S. Diego St. 19 19½ (42½) New Mexico
    UCLA 16 16 (61) at Arizona
    at Nevada 33½ 31 (62½) New Mex. St.

    NFL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    LA Rams 1 (54½) at Seattle

    Sunday

    at Atlanta 3 (46) NY Jets
    at Minnesota 9 (49) Detroit
    New Orleans 1 2 (44½) at Wash.
    New England 9 (39½) at Houston
    at Tampa Bay 10½ 10 (48) Miami
    Green Bay 3 (51) at Cincinnati
    at Pittsburgh +1½ 1 (39½) Denver
    at Carolina 4 (45) Philadelphia
    Tennessee (48½) at J’ville
    at LA Chargers +1 (47) Cleveland
    at Las Vegas 5 (44) Chicago
    at Arizona (50) San Fran.
    at Dallas 7 (52) NY Giants
    at Kansas City 3 (56½) Buffalo

    Monday

    at Baltimore 7 7 (46) Indianapolis

