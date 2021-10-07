TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Walker Buehler, Andre Jackson, Evan Phillips, LHPs Justin Bruhl, David Price, LF Billy McKinney, 1B Max Muncy, RF Zach McKinstry to minor leagues. Recalled LF Luke Raley from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Seth Elledge for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reassigned LHPs J.A. Happ, Jon Lester and RHP Jake Woodford to minor leagues.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Relieved manager Jayce Tingler of his duties.

BASKETBALL

NBA

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Edmond Sumner and a draft consideration from Indiana.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired F Sekou Doumbouya and a draft consideration from Brooklyn. Waived G Khri Thomas.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg Mabin and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. Placed TE Darrell Daniels on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired CB Stephon Gilmore from New England in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft choice. Re-signed OL Michael Jordan to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Ricardo Allen to return from injured reserve to practice.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Jaylon Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated CB Ronald Darby to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Avery Williamson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Frank Ragnow and DE Romeo Okwara on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Corey Lemonier from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated K Austin Seibert from reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the practice squad. Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad. Signed DE Jessie Lemonier.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Zach Cunningham from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Anthony Miller. Signed WR Davion Davis. Designated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to return from injured reserve to practice.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated CB Keisean Nixon to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Brandon Facyson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR William Fuller V on injured reserve. Designated DT Raekwon Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESTOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Dan Chisena from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. Signed LB Jamie Collins. Signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Tony Jones on injured reserve. Signed RB Ryquell Armstead to the practice squad. Signed K Cody Parkey and RB Devine Ozigbo.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated LB Blake Cashman to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed S Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OR Le’Raven Clark from injured reserve to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve to practice.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Joey Slye. Placed K Robbie Gould on injured reserve. Signed LB Tyrell Adams and WR Connor Wedington to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Willington Previlon to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed TE Logan Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Jace Sternberger.