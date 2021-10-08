The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    PRESEASON

    Wednesday

    Phoenix 117, L.A. Lakers 105

    Detroit 115, San Antonio 105

    Cleveland 99, Atlanta 96

    New Orleans 104, Orlando 86

    Dallas 111, Utah 101

    Golden State 118, Denver 116

    Sacramento 113, L.A. Clippers 98

    Thursday

    Memphis 128, Charlotte 98

    Philadelphia 125, Toronto 113

    Miami at Houston, late

    Today

    Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Sunday

    San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

    Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago 3, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

    Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 2

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

    Today: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

    Finals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago vs. Las Vegas /Phoenix

    Sunday: 3 p.m.

    Wednesday: 9 p.m.

    Oct. 15: 9 p.m.

    x-Oct 17: 3 p.m.

    x-Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story