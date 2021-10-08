Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PRESEASON
Wednesday
Phoenix 117, L.A. Lakers 105
Detroit 115, San Antonio 105
Cleveland 99, Atlanta 96
New Orleans 104, Orlando 86
Dallas 111, Utah 101
Golden State 118, Denver 116
Sacramento 113, L.A. Clippers 98
Thursday
Memphis 128, Charlotte 98
Philadelphia 125, Toronto 113
Miami at Houston, late
Today
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sunday
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Chicago 3, Connecticut 1
Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT
Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69
Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 2
Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76
Today: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Chicago vs. Las Vegas /Phoenix
Sunday: 3 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 p.m.
Oct. 15: 9 p.m.
x-Oct 17: 3 p.m.
x-Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
