Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|189
|103
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|40
|10
|5
|0
|150
|60
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|225
|106
|Maryland
|1
|1
|34
|68
|4
|1
|163
|108
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|26
|72
|3
|2
|149
|106
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|98
|60
|3
|3
|194
|93
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
Saturday
Maryland at Ohio St., noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|120
|138
|Miami (OH)
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|120
|127
|Ohio
|1
|0
|34
|17
|1
|4
|89
|158
|Bowl. Green
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|3
|86
|107
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|17
|24
|2
|3
|149
|121
|Akron
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|4
|93
|212
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|133
|108
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|27
|20
|3
|2
|143
|168
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|3
|2
|151
|83
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|2
|163
|125
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|2
|3
|96
|148
|C. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|28
|2
|3
|138
|138
Saturday
N. Illinois at Toledo, noon
Akron at Bowling Green, noon
Miami (OH) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE
Thursday
No 15 Cstl. Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 20
Today
No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 7 p.m.
No 22 Arizona St vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
No 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn St., 4 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas, noon
No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland, noon
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 BYU vs. Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi, noon
No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.
No 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt, noon
No. 24 SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
No. 25 San Diego St. vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Marian
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Lawrence Tech
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Concordia
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Siena Heights
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Saint Francis
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Taylor
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Madonna
|0
|2
|1
|4
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Olivet Nazarene
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Saint Xavier
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Saint Ambrose
|1
|0
|2
|3
|St. Francis (IL)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Trinity International
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Judson
|0
|1
|1
|4
Saturday
Madonna at Saint Francis, noon
Siena Heights at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Marian at Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Roosevelt at Missouri Baptist, 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at Saint Xavier, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Trinity Int’l, 2 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Judson, 3 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story