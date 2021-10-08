Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 24 17 4 1 133 108 N. Illinois 1 0 27 20 3 2 143 168 Toledo 1 0 22 12 3 2 151 83 E. Michigan 0 1 20 27 3 2 163 125 Ball St. 0 1 12 22 2 3 96 148 C. Michigan 0 1 17 28 2 3 138 138

Saturday

N. Illinois at Toledo, noon

Akron at Bowling Green, noon

Miami (OH) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

AP TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Thursday

No 15 Cstl. Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 20

Today

No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple, 7 p.m.

No 22 Arizona St vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

No 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn St., 4 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas, noon

No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland, noon

No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 BYU vs. Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan St. at Rutgers, noon

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi, noon

No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

No 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt, noon

No. 24 SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 San Diego St. vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m.

