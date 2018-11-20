Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Standings
SAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Bishop Luers
|7-0
|7-0
|Carroll
|6-1
|6-1
|Snider
|5-1
|5-1
|Bishop Dwenger
|4-3
|4-3
|Homestead
|4-3
|4-3
|North Side
|2-5
|2-5
|Northrop
|2-5
|2-5
|Wayne
|2-5
|2-5
|South Side
|1-5
|1-5
|Concordia
|1-6
|1-6
NE8
|Conf.
|Overall
|Leo
|5-0
|7-0
|Norwell
|4-1
|6-1
|East Noble
|3-2
|4-2
|Columbia City
|3-2
|4-3
|New Haven
|3-2
|3-4
|Huntington North
|1-4
|2-5
|DeKalb
|1-4
|1-6
|Bellmont
|0-5
|0-7
ACAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Adams Central
|4-0
|6-1
|South Adams
|3-1
|5-2
|Woodlan
|3-1
|3-4
|Bluffton
|2-3
|3-4
|Jay County
|2-3
|3-4
|Heritage
|1-3
|2-5
|Southern Wells
|0-4
|0-7
NECC
Big Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Fairfield
|2-1
|3-4
|Lakeland
|2-1
|3-4
|West Noble
|2-2
|3-4
|Garrett
|1-2
|3-4
|Angola
|1-2
|2-5
Small Division
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eastside
|3-0
|7-0
|Churubusco
|3-1
|5-2
|Central Noble
|2-1
|6-1
|Fremont
|0-3
|2-5
|Prairie Heights
|0-3
|2-5
NLC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Concord
|5-0
|6-1
|Warsaw
|5-0
|6-1
|Mishawaka
|3-2
|5-2
|Northridge
|3-2
|5-2
|NorthWood
|3-2
|4-3
|Wawasee
|1-4
|1-6
|Goshen
|0-5
|2-5
|Plymouth
|0-5
|0-7
AREA LEADERS
Rushing
|car.
|yds
|TD
|Nelson, Wayne
|174
|1126
|7
|LDavis, Eastside
|136
|1115
|17
|Graft, Norwell
|109
|1021
|13
|Brown, Snider
|120
|1002
|15
|Hoover, Central Noble
|125
|966
|13
|Hale, Luers
|126
|817
|14
|Sievers, Columbia City
|137
|797
|7
|Carico, East Noble
|98
|797
|7
|Hasselman, Angola
|127
|796
|10
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|106
|748
|9
|Sheron, Leo
|62
|713
|12
|Lambert, North Side
|120
|703
|7
|Colbert, Norwell
|88
|663
|7
|ERogers, Heritage
|117
|662
|8
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|111
|595
|10
|Koskie, Garrett
|136
|588
|5
|Heyerly, Adams Central
|59
|561
|7
|Hoeppner, Leo
|49
|544
|6
|Jones, Warsaw
|39
|543
|5
|Marks, Churubusco
|101
|527
|4
|Hunt, Bluffton
|101
|524
|7
|Wagner, Huntington North
|61
|518
|5
Passing
|C-A-I
|yds
|TD
|Clark, Luers
|113-172-4
|1767
|23
|Slaven, Homestead
|105-171-5
|1474
|15
|Snyder, Woodlan
|112-189-8
|1424
|14
|OWanner, S Adams
|77-131-5
|1178
|12
|Mattox, Concordia
|95-185-8
|1174
|11
|LDavis, Eastside
|63-92-3
|1055
|15
|Hunt, Bluffton
|76-128-3
|1041
|11
|Irk, DeKalb
|91-192-6
|989
|11
|Lytle, Garrett
|89-145-8
|959
|6
|Brazel, East Noble
|45-87-4
|809
|9
|Landrum, Hunt. N.
|44-85-8
|705
|8
|Williams, New Haven
|47-103-2
|697
|6
|Shisler, Central Noble
|34-87-5
|677
|5
Receiving
|catches
|yards
|Glenn, Luers
|42
|816
|Sparrow, Homestead
|38
|476
|Schoch, South Adams
|37
|606
|Anderson, Homestead
|36
|661
|Reiff, Bluffton
|33
|418
|Montoya, DeKalb
|33
|383
|Reidy, Woodlan
|32
|462
|Stephenson, Woodlan
|32
|411
|Hess, Garrett
|32
|313
|Wiley, DeKalb
|29
|393
|Johnson, North Side
|27
|283
|Lake, Luers
|25
|362
|Parnin, Concordia
|24
|363
|Hill, Luers
|24
|295
|Johnson, Concordia
|23
|350
|Tonkel, Angola
|22
|268
|Ciocca, Dwenger
|22
|230
|Juarez, Snider
|22
|202
|Golden, Woodlan
|21
|349
|O’Keefe, Dwenger
|21
|347
|Richards, Garrett
|21
|300
|Vardaman, Woodlan
|21
|150
Scoring
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Ttl
|LDavis, Eastside
|17
|0
|0
|102
|Sheron, Leo
|13
|0
|20
|98
|Hale, Luers
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Brown, Snider
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Graft, Norwell
|15
|0
|0
|90
|Hoover, Central Noble
|13
|0
|2
|80
|Glenn, Luers
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Collins, Wayne
|12
|0
|0
|72
|Anderson, Homestead
|10
|0
|0
|60
|KTippmann, Dwenger
|9
|0
|6
|60
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Hasselman, Angola
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Flores-Ortega, Warsaw
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Neuenschwander, A.C.
|9
|0
|2
|56
|Buroff, Churubusco
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Nelson, Wayne
|7
|0
|10
|52
|ERogers, Heritage
|8
|0
|4
|52
|Sievers, Columbia City
|8
|0
|0
|48
|ECrawford, Leo
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Colbert, Norwell
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Hunt, Bluffton
|7
|0
|6
|48
Sacks
|Total
|Allen, Leo
|7
|BPruitt, West Noble
|7
|Christmon, Homestead
|6
|Carey, Dwenger
|5.5
|BDavis, Eastside
|4.5
|Young, Wayne
|4
|Hinshaw, South Adams
|4
|Laub, Eastside
|4
|Bibbee, Eastside
|4
|Bianski, Churubusco
|4
|Schoenefeld, Concordia
|3.5
|JTippmann, Dwenger
|3.5
|WRinker, Churubusco
|3.5
|Blake, Churubusco
|3.5
|Person, Homestead
|3
|King, DeKalb
|3
|Charles, East Noble
|3
|Holliday, East Noble
|3
|Dewalt, New Haven
|3
|Bolyn, Norwell
|3
|Weber, Central Noble
|3
|Reed, Eastside
|3
|Binkerd, Warsaw
|3
Interceptions
|Total
|Arntz, Columbia City
|6
|Doughty, Luers
|4
|Vance, Dwenger
|3
|Herron, Columbia City
|3
|Hacker, Huntington North
|3
|RCrawford, Leo
|3
|Clopton, New Haven
|3
|ACurrie, Adams Central
|3
|Diffendarfer, Central Noble
|3
|Smith, Central Noble
|3
|Buroff, Churubusco
|3
|Colburn, Garrett
|3
Fumble recoveries
|Total
|Rusher, Concordia
|4
|Barkes, Homestead
|3
|Monds, Wawasee
|3
|Kaschinske, Concordia
|2
|Schiltz, Homestead
|2
|Doughty, Luers
|2
|Zay, Luers
|2
|Johnson, North Side
|2
|Uher, Columbia City
|2
|Smith, Columbia City
|2
|Stewart, New Haven
|2
|Graft, Norwell
|2
|Summersett, South Adams
|2
|Richardson, South Adams
|2
|Murphy, South Adams
|2
|Hill, Angola
|2
|Weber, Central Noble
|2
|Dunlap, Central Noble
|2
|Haberstock, Churubusco
|2
|Marks, Churubusco
|2
|Huelsenbeck, Churubusco
|2
|BDavis, Eastside
|2
|MatWilliam, Garrett
|2
|Swager, Garrett
|2
|Veach, Whitko
|2
|Norwell
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Bellmont
|2
|2
|—
|4
G—Gilbert 3, Cox.
CANTERBURY 5, WOODLAN 1
|Canterbury
|2
|3
|—
|5
|Woodlan
|0
|1
|—
|1
G—Biggs (C), Reelson (C), Dixon 2 (C) own goal, Dellingee (W). A—Brown (C), Dixon (C).
BLACKHAWK CH. 1,
BISHOP LUERS 0
|Blackhawk Ch.
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Bishop Luers
|0
|0
|—
|0
G—Martin. A—Plant.
Tennis
AREA SEMI-STATE
Homestead
Sat.: Carroll vs. North Central, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
NORTHWOOD 3, WAWASEE 0
NorthWood 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
Wawasee 21-20-23: Aces—Miller 2. Assists—Young 17. Digs—Miller 18. Kills—Konieczny 13.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 3, WEST NOBLE 0
Prairie Heights 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available
West Noble 9-15-18: Individual statistics not available
CANTERBURY 3, WAYNE 0
Canterbury 25-25-25: Aces—Zambrano 4. Assists—Zambrano 22. Digs—Nwakanma 22. Kills—N/A 9.
Wayne 20-11-18: Individual statistics not available
NEW HAVEN 3, EAST NOBLE 0
New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Rowland 5. Assists—Casey 19. Digs—Trimm 14. Kills—Koepke 8.
East Noble 14-16-16: Individual statistics not available
CONCORDIA 3, NORTHROP 0
Concordia 25-25-25: Aces—Vnuk 3. Assists—Vnuk 29. Digs—Betts 10. Kills—Loyer 10.
Northrop 8-12-17: Individual statistics not available
HUNTINGTON NORTH 3, NORWELL 1
Huntington North 25-25-16-25: Individual statistics not available
Norwell 20-21-25-19: Aces—Toliver 2. Assists—McCabe 27. Digs—Toliver 17. Kills—Hiday 15.
BELLMONT 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0
Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—Busick 3. Assists—Ross 31. Digs—McMahon 16. Kills—Lawson 11.
Columbia City 17-9-9: Individual statistics not available
