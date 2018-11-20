The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    Standings

    SAC

    Conf. Overall
    Bishop Luers 7-0 7-0
    Carroll 6-1 6-1
    Snider 5-1 5-1
    Bishop Dwenger 4-3 4-3
    Homestead 4-3 4-3
    North Side 2-5 2-5
    Northrop 2-5 2-5
    Wayne 2-5 2-5
    South Side 1-5 1-5
    Concordia 1-6 1-6

    NE8

    Conf. Overall
    Leo 5-0 7-0
    Norwell 4-1 6-1
    East Noble 3-2 4-2
    Columbia City 3-2 4-3
    New Haven 3-2 3-4
    Huntington North 1-4 2-5
    DeKalb 1-4 1-6
    Bellmont 0-5 0-7

    ACAC

    Conf. Overall
    Adams Central 4-0 6-1
    South Adams 3-1 5-2
    Woodlan 3-1 3-4
    Bluffton 2-3 3-4
    Jay County 2-3 3-4
    Heritage 1-3 2-5
    Southern Wells 0-4 0-7

    NECC

    Big Division

    Conf. Overall
    Fairfield 2-1 3-4
    Lakeland 2-1 3-4
    West Noble 2-2 3-4
    Garrett 1-2 3-4
    Angola 1-2 2-5

    Small Division

    Conf. Overall
    Eastside 3-0 7-0
    Churubusco 3-1 5-2
    Central Noble 2-1 6-1
    Fremont 0-3 2-5
    Prairie Heights 0-3 2-5

    NLC

    Conf. Overall
    Concord 5-0 6-1
    Warsaw 5-0 6-1
    Mishawaka 3-2 5-2
    Northridge 3-2 5-2
    NorthWood 3-2 4-3
    Wawasee 1-4 1-6
    Goshen 0-5 2-5
    Plymouth 0-5 0-7

    AREA LEADERS

    Rushing

    car. yds TD
    Nelson, Wayne 174 1126 7
    LDavis, Eastside 136 1115 17
    Graft, Norwell 109 1021 13
    Brown, Snider 120 1002 15
    Hoover, Central Noble 125 966 13
    Hale, Luers 126 817 14
    Sievers, Columbia City 137 797 7
    Carico, East Noble 98 797 7
    Hasselman, Angola 127 796 10
    KTippmann, Dwenger 106 748 9
    Sheron, Leo 62 713 12
    Lambert, North Side 120 703 7
    Colbert, Norwell 88 663 7
    ERogers, Heritage 117 662 8
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 111 595 10
    Koskie, Garrett 136 588 5
    Heyerly, Adams Central 59 561 7
    Hoeppner, Leo 49 544 6
    Jones, Warsaw 39 543 5
    Marks, Churubusco 101 527 4
    Hunt, Bluffton 101 524 7
    Wagner, Huntington North 61 518 5

    Passing

    C-A-I yds TD
    Clark, Luers 113-172-4 1767 23
    Slaven, Homestead 105-171-5 1474 15
    Snyder, Woodlan 112-189-8 1424 14
    OWanner, S Adams 77-131-5 1178 12
    Mattox, Concordia 95-185-8 1174 11
    LDavis, Eastside 63-92-3 1055 15
    Hunt, Bluffton 76-128-3 1041 11
    Irk, DeKalb 91-192-6 989 11
    Lytle, Garrett 89-145-8 959 6
    Brazel, East Noble 45-87-4 809 9
    Landrum, Hunt. N. 44-85-8 705 8
    Williams, New Haven 47-103-2 697 6
    Shisler, Central Noble 34-87-5 677 5

    Receiving

    catches yards
    Glenn, Luers 42 816
    Sparrow, Homestead 38 476
    Schoch, South Adams 37 606
    Anderson, Homestead 36 661
    Reiff, Bluffton 33 418
    Montoya, DeKalb 33 383
    Reidy, Woodlan 32 462
    Stephenson, Woodlan 32 411
    Hess, Garrett 32 313
    Wiley, DeKalb 29 393
    Johnson, North Side 27 283
    Lake, Luers 25 362
    Parnin, Concordia 24 363
    Hill, Luers 24 295
    Johnson, Concordia 23 350
    Tonkel, Angola 22 268
    Ciocca, Dwenger 22 230
    Juarez, Snider 22 202
    Golden, Woodlan 21 349
    O’Keefe, Dwenger 21 347
    Richards, Garrett 21 300
    Vardaman, Woodlan 21 150

    Scoring

    TD FG PAT Ttl
    LDavis, Eastside 17 0 0 102
    Sheron, Leo 13 0 20 98
    Hale, Luers 15 0 0 90
    Brown, Snider 15 0 0 90
    Graft, Norwell 15 0 0 90
    Hoover, Central Noble 13 0 2 80
    Glenn, Luers 12 0 0 72
    Collins, Wayne 12 0 0 72
    Anderson, Homestead 10 0 0 60
    KTippmann, Dwenger 9 0 6 60
    ACurrie, Adams Central 10 0 0 60
    Hasselman, Angola 10 0 0 60
    Flores-Ortega, Warsaw 10 0 0 60
    Neuenschwander, A.C. 9 0 2 56
    Buroff, Churubusco 9 0 0 54
    Nelson, Wayne 7 0 10 52
    ERogers, Heritage 8 0 4 52
    Sievers, Columbia City 8 0 0 48
    ECrawford, Leo 8 0 0 48
    Colbert, Norwell 8 0 0 48
    Hunt, Bluffton 7 0 6 48

    Sacks

    Total
    Allen, Leo 7
    BPruitt, West Noble 7
    Christmon, Homestead 6
    Carey, Dwenger 5.5
    BDavis, Eastside 4.5
    Young, Wayne 4
    Hinshaw, South Adams 4
    Laub, Eastside 4
    Bibbee, Eastside 4
    Bianski, Churubusco 4
    Schoenefeld, Concordia 3.5
    JTippmann, Dwenger 3.5
    WRinker, Churubusco 3.5
    Blake, Churubusco 3.5
    Person, Homestead 3
    King, DeKalb 3
    Charles, East Noble 3
    Holliday, East Noble 3
    Dewalt, New Haven 3
    Bolyn, Norwell 3
    Weber, Central Noble 3
    Reed, Eastside 3
    Binkerd, Warsaw 3

    Interceptions

    Total
    Arntz, Columbia City 6
    Doughty, Luers 4
    Vance, Dwenger 3
    Herron, Columbia City 3
    Hacker, Huntington North 3
    RCrawford, Leo 3
    Clopton, New Haven 3
    ACurrie, Adams Central 3
    Diffendarfer, Central Noble 3
    Smith, Central Noble 3
    Buroff, Churubusco 3
    Colburn, Garrett 3

    Fumble recoveries

    Soccer

    BOYS

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    Goshen

    Mon.: Penn 3, Northridge 1;

    Goshen 4, Concord 2, OT

    Wed.: Penn 4, Goshen 1;

    Elkhart 3, Warsaw 0

    Sat.: Penn vs. Elkhart, 2 p.m.

    Carroll

    Mon.: Snider 2, Carroll 1;

    Northrop 8, DeKalb 2

    Wed: Northrop 4, Snider 2;

    North Side 4, East Noble 1

    Sat.: Northrop vs. North Side, 2 p.m.

    New Haven

    Mon.: Homestead 9, Wayne 0;

    Huntington North 3, South Side 0

    Wed.: Huntington North 2, Homestead 1; Columbia City 4, New Haven 0

    Sat.: Hunt. North vs. Col. City, 2 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Wawasee

    Mon.: NorthWood 8, Garrett 0;

    West Noble 7, Wawasee 1

    Wed.: West Noble 3, NorthWood 1; Lakeland 4, Angola 2

    Sat.: West Noble vs. Lakeland, 2 p.m.

    Canterbury

    Mon.: Argos 6, Tippecanoe Valley 0

    Tue.: Concordia 9, Rochester 0;

    Culver Academies 3, Manchester 1

    Wed.: Canterbury 1, Argos 0, SO; Concordia 1, Culver Academies 0

    Sat.: Canterbury vs. Concordia, 2 p.m.

    Norwell

    Mon.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Bishop Luers 1

    Tue.: Bellmont 6, Woodlan 0;

    Leo 2, Heritage 1, SO

    Wed.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Norwell 0;

    Leo 1, Bellmont 0

    Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 2 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Westview

    Mon.: Bethany Ch. 6, Prairie Heights 0

    Wed.: Westview 3, Central Noble 0;

    Bethany Christian 2, Elkhart Christian 1

    Sat.: Westview vs. Bethany Ch., 2 p.m.

    Wabash

    Wed.: Wabash 5, Lakeland Christian 0;

    Blackhawk Ch. 1, Lakewood Park 0

    Sat.: Wabash vs. Blackhawk Ch., 2 p.m.

    GIRLS

    AREA SECTIONALS

    CLASS 3A

    East Noble

    Tue.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Northrop 1; Snider 7, North Side 0

    Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Snider 1;

    Carroll 5, East Noble 0

    Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.

    Warsaw

    Tue.: Homestead 10, South Side 1

    Thu.: Warsaw 9, Wayne 0;

    Homestead 8, Huntington North 0

    Sat.: Homestead vs. Warsaw, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    West Noble

    Tue.: West Noble 5, Angola 4, SO; DeKalb 7, Wawasee 1

    Thu.: DeKalb 2, West Noble 0;

    NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

    Sat.: DeKalb vs. NorthWood, 7 p.m.

    Concordia

    Tue.: Leo 6, Garrett 0

    Thu.: Concordia 8, Tippecanoe Valley 0; Leo 3, Columbia City 0

    Sat.: Leo vs. Concordia, 7 p.m.

    Bellmont

    Tue.: Marion 3, New Haven 1

    Thu.: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

    Marion 1, Heritage 0

    Sat.: Bellmont vs. Marion, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Westview

    Tue.: Westview 2, Cental Noble 0;

    Elkhart Ch. 2, Bethany Ch. 1

    Thu.: Westview 9, Elkhart Ch. 2;

    Lakewood Park 4, Lakeland Ch. 1

    Sat.: Lakewood Park vs. Westview, 7 p.m.

    Blackhawk Christian

    Tue.: Woodlan 3, South Adams 0

    Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 1, Bishop Luers 0; Canterbury 5, Woodlan 1

    Sat.: Blackhawk Ch vs Canterbury, 7 p.m.

    BELLMONT 4, NORWELL 0

    Total
    Rusher, Concordia 4
    Barkes, Homestead 3
    Monds, Wawasee 3
    Kaschinske, Concordia 2
    Schiltz, Homestead 2
    Doughty, Luers 2
    Zay, Luers 2
    Johnson, North Side 2
    Uher, Columbia City 2
    Smith, Columbia City 2
    Stewart, New Haven 2
    Graft, Norwell 2
    Summersett, South Adams 2
    Richardson, South Adams 2
    Murphy, South Adams 2
    Hill, Angola 2
    Weber, Central Noble 2
    Dunlap, Central Noble 2
    Haberstock, Churubusco 2
    Marks, Churubusco 2
    Huelsenbeck, Churubusco 2
    BDavis, Eastside 2
    MatWilliam, Garrett 2
    Swager, Garrett 2
    Veach, Whitko 2
    Norwell 0 0 0
    Bellmont 2 2 4

    G—Gilbert 3, Cox.

    CANTERBURY 5, WOODLAN 1

    Canterbury 2 3 5
    Woodlan 0 1 1

    G—Biggs (C), Reelson (C), Dixon 2 (C) own goal, Dellingee (W). A—Brown (C), Dixon (C).

    BLACKHAWK CH. 1,

    BISHOP LUERS 0

    Blackhawk Ch. 0 1 1
    Bishop Luers 0 0 0

    G—Martin. A—Plant.

    Tennis

    AREA SEMI-STATE

    Homestead

    Sat.: Carroll vs. North Central, 10 a.m.

    Volleyball

    NORTHWOOD 3, WAWASEE 0

    NorthWood 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    Wawasee 21-20-23: Aces—Miller 2. Assists—Young 17. Digs—Miller 18. Kills—Konieczny 13.

    PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 3, WEST NOBLE 0

    Prairie Heights 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

    West Noble 9-15-18: Individual statistics not available

    CANTERBURY 3, WAYNE 0

    Canterbury 25-25-25: Aces—Zambrano 4. Assists—Zambrano 22. Digs—Nwakanma 22. Kills—N/A 9.

    Wayne 20-11-18: Individual statistics not available

    NEW HAVEN 3, EAST NOBLE 0

    New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Rowland 5. Assists—Casey 19. Digs—Trimm 14. Kills—Koepke 8.

    East Noble 14-16-16: Individual statistics not available

    CONCORDIA 3, NORTHROP 0

    Concordia 25-25-25: Aces—Vnuk 3. Assists—Vnuk 29. Digs—Betts 10. Kills—Loyer 10.

    Northrop 8-12-17: Individual statistics not available

    HUNTINGTON NORTH 3, NORWELL 1

    Huntington North 25-25-16-25: Individual statistics not available

    Norwell 20-21-25-19: Aces—Toliver 2. Assists—McCabe 27. Digs—Toliver 17. Kills—Hiday 15.

    BELLMONT 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0

    Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—Busick 3. Assists—Ross 31. Digs—McMahon 16. Kills—Lawson 11.

    Columbia City 17-9-9: Individual statistics not available

