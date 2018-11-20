HIGH SCHOOLS

Total

Rusher, Concordia 4

Barkes, Homestead 3

Monds, Wawasee 3

Kaschinske, Concordia 2

Schiltz, Homestead 2

Doughty, Luers 2

Zay, Luers 2

Johnson, North Side 2

Uher, Columbia City 2

Smith, Columbia City 2

Stewart, New Haven 2

Graft, Norwell 2

Summersett, South Adams 2

Richardson, South Adams 2

Murphy, South Adams 2

Hill, Angola 2

Weber, Central Noble 2

Dunlap, Central Noble 2

Haberstock, Churubusco 2

Marks, Churubusco 2

Huelsenbeck, Churubusco 2

BDavis, Eastside 2

MatWilliam, Garrett 2

Swager, Garrett 2

Veach, Whitko 2

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

Goshen

Mon.: Penn 3, Northridge 1;

Goshen 4, Concord 2, OT

Wed.: Penn 4, Goshen 1;

Elkhart 3, Warsaw 0

Sat.: Penn vs. Elkhart, 2 p.m.

Carroll

Mon.: Snider 2, Carroll 1;

Northrop 8, DeKalb 2

Wed: Northrop 4, Snider 2;

North Side 4, East Noble 1

Sat.: Northrop vs. North Side, 2 p.m.

New Haven

Mon.: Homestead 9, Wayne 0;

Huntington North 3, South Side 0

Wed.: Huntington North 2, Homestead 1; Columbia City 4, New Haven 0

Sat.: Hunt. North vs. Col. City, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Wawasee

Mon.: NorthWood 8, Garrett 0;

West Noble 7, Wawasee 1

Wed.: West Noble 3, NorthWood 1; Lakeland 4, Angola 2

Sat.: West Noble vs. Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Canterbury

Mon.: Argos 6, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Tue.: Concordia 9, Rochester 0;

Culver Academies 3, Manchester 1

Wed.: Canterbury 1, Argos 0, SO; Concordia 1, Culver Academies 0

Sat.: Canterbury vs. Concordia, 2 p.m.

Norwell

Mon.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Bishop Luers 1

Tue.: Bellmont 6, Woodlan 0;

Leo 2, Heritage 1, SO

Wed.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Norwell 0;

Leo 1, Bellmont 0

Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 2 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Mon.: Bethany Ch. 6, Prairie Heights 0

Wed.: Westview 3, Central Noble 0;

Bethany Christian 2, Elkhart Christian 1

Sat.: Westview vs. Bethany Ch., 2 p.m.

Wabash

Wed.: Wabash 5, Lakeland Christian 0;

Blackhawk Ch. 1, Lakewood Park 0

Sat.: Wabash vs. Blackhawk Ch., 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

East Noble

Tue.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Northrop 1; Snider 7, North Side 0

Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Snider 1;

Carroll 5, East Noble 0

Sat.: Bishop Dwenger vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.

Warsaw

Tue.: Homestead 10, South Side 1

Thu.: Warsaw 9, Wayne 0;

Homestead 8, Huntington North 0

Sat.: Homestead vs. Warsaw, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

West Noble

Tue.: West Noble 5, Angola 4, SO; DeKalb 7, Wawasee 1

Thu.: DeKalb 2, West Noble 0;

NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

Sat.: DeKalb vs. NorthWood, 7 p.m.

Concordia

Tue.: Leo 6, Garrett 0

Thu.: Concordia 8, Tippecanoe Valley 0; Leo 3, Columbia City 0

Sat.: Leo vs. Concordia, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Marion 3, New Haven 1

Thu.: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

Marion 1, Heritage 0

Sat.: Bellmont vs. Marion, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Tue.: Westview 2, Cental Noble 0;

Elkhart Ch. 2, Bethany Ch. 1

Thu.: Westview 9, Elkhart Ch. 2;

Lakewood Park 4, Lakeland Ch. 1

Sat.: Lakewood Park vs. Westview, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian

Tue.: Woodlan 3, South Adams 0

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 1, Bishop Luers 0; Canterbury 5, Woodlan 1

Sat.: Blackhawk Ch vs Canterbury, 7 p.m.

BELLMONT 4, NORWELL 0

Norwell 0 0 — 0 Bellmont 2 2 — 4

G—Gilbert 3, Cox.

CANTERBURY 5, WOODLAN 1

Canterbury 2 3 — 5 Woodlan 0 1 — 1

G—Biggs (C), Reelson (C), Dixon 2 (C) own goal, Dellingee (W). A—Brown (C), Dixon (C).

BLACKHAWK CH. 1,

BISHOP LUERS 0

Blackhawk Ch. 0 1 — 1 Bishop Luers 0 0 — 0

G—Martin. A—Plant.

Tennis

AREA SEMI-STATE

Homestead

Sat.: Carroll vs. North Central, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

NORTHWOOD 3, WAWASEE 0

NorthWood 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

Wawasee 21-20-23: Aces—Miller 2. Assists—Young 17. Digs—Miller 18. Kills—Konieczny 13.

PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 3, WEST NOBLE 0

Prairie Heights 25-25-25: Individual statistics not available

West Noble 9-15-18: Individual statistics not available

CANTERBURY 3, WAYNE 0

Canterbury 25-25-25: Aces—Zambrano 4. Assists—Zambrano 22. Digs—Nwakanma 22. Kills—N/A 9.

Wayne 20-11-18: Individual statistics not available

NEW HAVEN 3, EAST NOBLE 0

New Haven 25-25-25: Aces—Rowland 5. Assists—Casey 19. Digs—Trimm 14. Kills—Koepke 8.

East Noble 14-16-16: Individual statistics not available

CONCORDIA 3, NORTHROP 0

Concordia 25-25-25: Aces—Vnuk 3. Assists—Vnuk 29. Digs—Betts 10. Kills—Loyer 10.

Northrop 8-12-17: Individual statistics not available

HUNTINGTON NORTH 3, NORWELL 1

Huntington North 25-25-16-25: Individual statistics not available

Norwell 20-21-25-19: Aces—Toliver 2. Assists—McCabe 27. Digs—Toliver 17. Kills—Hiday 15.

BELLMONT 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0

Bellmont 25-25-25: Aces—Busick 3. Assists—Ross 31. Digs—McMahon 16. Kills—Lawson 11.

Columbia City 17-9-9: Individual statistics not available

Share this article Email story