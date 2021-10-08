Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Milwaukee
|-151
|Atlanta
|+129
|L.A. Dodgers
|-121
|at San Francisco
|+103
American League
|at Houston
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
|at Tampa Bay
|-120
|Boston
|-100
College Football
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Cincinnati
|28
|29
|(54)
|Temple
|Charlotte
|4
|3½
|(59½)
|at FIU
|at Arizona St.
|10½
|13
|(51½)
|Stanford
Saturday
|at Ohio St.
|20
|21
|(71)
|Maryland
|Michigan St.
|5
|5½
|(50½)
|at Rutgers
|at Tennessee
|10
|10½
|(57)
|S. Carolina
|at Florida
|39
|38
|(59½)
|Vanderbilt
|Oklahoma
|3½
|3½
|(63½)
|at Texas
|at Bo. Green
|13
|14½
|(46)
|Akron
|at Baylor
|2½
|3
|(44½)
|W. Virginia
|at Mississippi
|6
|5½
|(66½)
|Arkansas
|at Toledo
|12½
|12½
|(52)
|N. Illinois
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3½
|(60½)
|at Duke
|at Marshall
|19½
|21
|(66)
|Old Dom.
|at Louisville
|3
|2½
|(69½)
|Virginia
|Wisconsin
|8½
|10
|(42)
|at Illinois
|SMU
|14½
|13½
|(55½)
|at Navy
|Georgia
|14½
|15½
|(47)
|at Auburn
|at N. Carolina
|16½
|17½
|(64½)
|Florida St.
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1½
|(59)
|at E. Mich.
|at BYU
|3½
|5½
|(56½)
|Boise St.
|UConn
|2
|3½
|(55)
|at UMass
|at Liberty
|19½
|19½
|(58)
|Middle Tenn.
|C. Michigan
|5
|5
|(57)
|at Ohio
|Wake Forest
|6½
|6
|(57)
|at Syracuse
|at W. Mich.
|11
|11
|(57½)
|Ball St.
|at Colo. St.
|1½
|2½
|(45)
|S. Jose St.
|at UAB
|5½
|4½
|(48½)
|FAU
|at Iowa
|2½
|1½
|(41)
|Penn St.
|Oregon St.
|2½
|3½
|(59½)
|at Wash. St.
|at Missouri
|20
|19
|(69)
|North Texas
|at UCF
|10
|10
|(67½)
|E. Carolina
|TCU
|1½
|1½
|(61)
|at Tex. Tech
|at Kent St.
|5½
|5½
|(65)
|Buffalo
|S. Alabama
|1½
|3½
|(52½)
|at Texas St.
|at Air Force
|3½
|6
|(47)
|Wyoming
|at Troy
|4
|5½
|(50)
|Georgia So.
|at So. Miss.
|1½
|2
|(44½)
|UTEP
|at W. Kent.
|3
|3½
|(69½)
|UTSA
|Michigan
|3
|3½
|(50½)
|at Nebraska
|at Kentucky
|3½
|3½
|(50½)
|LSU
|Notre Dame
|1½
|1
|(47)
|at Virg. Tech
|Alabama
|17½
|17½
|(51½)
|at Tex. A&M
|at USC
|4
|3
|(52½)
|Utah
|Georgia St.
|16
|16
|(51)
|at LA-Monroe
|at Tulsa
|4½
|3½
|(61)
|Memphis
|at S. Diego St.
|19
|19½
|(42½)
|New Mexico
|UCLA
|16
|16
|(61)
|at Arizona
|at Nevada
|33½
|31
|(62½)
|New Mex. St.
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|1
|2½
|(54½)
|at Seattle
|at Atlanta
|3½
|3
|(46)
|NY Jets
|at Minnesota
|8½
|9
|(49)
|Detroit
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|(44½)
|at Wash.
|New England
|9½
|9
|(39½)
|at Houston
|at Tampa Bay
|10½
|10
|(48)
|Miami
|Green Bay
|3½
|3
|(51)
|at Cincinnati
|at Pittsburgh
|+1½
|1
|(39½)
|Denver
|at Carolina
|4
|3½
|(45)
|Philadelphia
|Tennessee
|4½
|4½
|(48½)
|at J’ville
|at LA Chargers
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|Cleveland
|at Las Vegas
|5
|5½
|(44)
|Chicago
|at Arizona
|3½
|5½
|(50)
|San Fran.
|at Dallas
|7½
|7
|(52)
|NY Giants
|at Kansas City
|3
|2½
|(56½)
|Buffalo
Monday
|at Baltimore
|7
|7
|(46)
|Indianapolis
