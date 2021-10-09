The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    PRESEASON

    Thursday

    Memphis 128, Charlotte 98

    Philadelphia 125, Toronto 113

    Miami 113, Houston 106

    Friday

    Indiana 109, Cleveland 100

    Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 115

    Chicago 121, New Orleans 85

    Miami 109, San Antonio 105

    Dallas 122, L.A. Clippers 114

    Minnesota at Denver, late

    L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late

    Today

    New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Sunday

    San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

    Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

    WNBA

    PLAYOFFS

    Second Round

    Sept. 26

    Chicago 89, Minnesota 76

    Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT

    Semifinals

    (Best-of-5)

    Chicago 3, Connecticut 1

    Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT

    Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68

    Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83

    Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

    Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 2

    Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90

    Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91

    Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60

    Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76

    Oct. 8: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84

    Finals

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    Chicago vs. Phoenix

    Sunday: Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

    Wed.: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    Friday: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

    x-Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.

    x-Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix 9 p.m.

