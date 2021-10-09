Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PRESEASON
Thursday
Memphis 128, Charlotte 98
Philadelphia 125, Toronto 113
Miami 113, Houston 106
Friday
Indiana 109, Cleveland 100
Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 115
Chicago 121, New Orleans 85
Miami 109, San Antonio 105
Dallas 122, L.A. Clippers 114
Minnesota at Denver, late
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late
Today
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sunday
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
WNBA
PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Sept. 26
Chicago 89, Minnesota 76
Phoenix 85, Seattle 80, OT
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Chicago 3, Connecticut 1
Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Conn. 95, 2OT
Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69
Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 2
Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76
Oct. 8: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 84
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Chicago vs. Phoenix
Sunday: Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Wed.: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Friday: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.
x-Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.
x-Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix 9 p.m.
