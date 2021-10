HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

STANDINGS

SAC

Conf. Overall Bishop Luers 8-0 8-0 Carroll 7-1 7-1 Snider 6-1 6-1 Homestead 5-3 5-3 Bishop Dwenger 4-4 4-4 Northrop 3-5 3-5 North Side 2-6 2-6 Wayne 2-6 2-6 South Side 1-6 1-6 Concordia 1-7 1-7

NE8

Conf. Overall Leo 6-0 8-0 Norwell 5-1 7-1 East Noble 4-2 5-2 Columbia City 3-3 4-4 New Haven 3-3 3-5 Huntington North 1-5 2-6 Bellmont 1-5 1-7 DeKalb 1-5 1-7

ACAC

Conf. Overall Adams Central 5-0 7-1 South Adams 4-1 6-2 Woodlan 3-2 3-5 Heritage 2-3 3-5 Jay County 2-3 3-5 Bluffton 2-4 3-5 Southern Wells 0-5 0-8

NECC

Large School

Conf. Overall Fairfield 3-1 4-4 Garrett 2-2 4-4 Lakeland 2-2 3-5 West Noble 2-2 3-5 Angola 1-3 2-6

Small School

Conf. Overall Eastside 4-0 8-0 Churubusco 3-1 6-2 Central Noble 2-2 6-2 Prairie Heights 1-3 3-5 Fremont 0-4 2-6

NLC

Conf. Overall Concord 6-0 7-1 Warsaw 6-0 7-1 Mishawaka 4-2 6-2 Northridge 3-3 5-3 NorthWood 3-3 4-4 Goshen 1-5 3-5 Wawasee 1-5 1-7 Plymouth 0-6 0-8

CARROLL 69,

CONCORDIA 7

Carroll 21 42 0 6 — 69 Concordia 0 0 0 7 — 7

Ca—Carmody 4 run (Lopez kick)

Ca—Starks 9 run (Lopez kick)

Ca—Bekcer 4 run (Lopez kick)

Ca—Rudolph 37 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

Ca—Bennett fumble return (Lopez kick)

Ca—B. Steely 46 punt return (Lopez kick)

Ca—Becker 1 run (Lopez kick)

Ca—Lazoff 29 pass from Becker (Lopez kick)

Ca—Coverstone 38 pass from Scheele (Lopez kick)

Co—D. Johnson 61 run (Bruno kick)

Ca—Starks 35 run (run failed)

ADAMS CENTRAL 56, BLUFFTON 0

Adams Cent. 28 14 7 7 — 56 Bluffton 0 0 0 0 — 0

AC—Neuenschwander 39 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 2 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Neuenschwander 29 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Heyerly 19 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Black 17 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 11 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 18 run (Sprunger kick)

AC—Hamilton 2 run (Sprunger kick)

EASTSIDE 42,

CENTRAL NOBLE 0

Central Noble 0 0 0 0 — 0 Eastside 13 22 7 0 — 42

E—Bibbee 71 pass from L. Davis (Biddle kick)

E—Holman 2 run (kick failed)

E—L. Davis 1 run (run failed)

E—L. Davis 5 run (L. Davis run)

E—L. Davis 8 run (Wallace pass from L. Davis)

E—Holman 12 run (Biddle kick)

LEO 52,

COLUMBIA CITY 7

Col. City 0 0 7 0 — 7 Leo 24 21 0 7 — 52

L—Sheron 68 run (Hoeppner run)

L—Sheron 72 run (Hoeppner run)

L—Miller 3 run (Sheron pass from Barbour)

L—Barbour 44 run (Patton kick)

L—Sheron 54 pass from Babrour (Patton kick)

L—Sheron 60 run (Patton kick)

CC—Fuller 7 pass from Bolt (Klefeker kick)

L—Hyre 3 run (Patton kick)

SOUTH ADAMS 35, WOODLAN 7

South Adams 7 14 14 0 — 35 Woodlan 0 0 0 7 — 7

SA—Schoch 15 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

SA—Beall 8 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

SA—Summersett 3 run (Kongar kick)

SA—Schoch 97 pass from O. Wanner (Kongar kick)

SA—Dull 13 run (Kongar kick)

W—Roemer fumble recovery (Hall kick)

BELLMONT 42,

DEKALB 34

DeKalb 14 14 6 0 — 34 Bellmont 21 14 0 7 — 42

B—Roop fumble recovery (Boyle kick)

B—Bodkins 2 run (Boyle kick)

D—Montoya 10 pass from Irk (Wilson kick)

B—Bodkins 3 run (Boyle kick)

D—Wiley 87 kickoff return (Wilson kick)

B—Walker fumble recovery (Boyle kick)

D—Montoya 9 pass from Irk (kick failed)

B—Bodkins 3 run (Boyle kick)

D—Overbay 22 pass from Irk (Montoya pass Irk)

D—Snyder 60 pass from Irk (kick failed)

B—Thatcher 6 run (Boyle kick)

NORWELL 17,

HUNTINGTON NORTH 7

Huntington N. 7 0 0 0 — 7 Norwell 0 7 7 3 — 17

HN—N/A 1 run (Zeider kick)

N—Graft 7 run (DeLeon kick)

N—Graft 70 run (DeLeon kick)

N—DeLeon 18 FG

SCORES

Adams Central 56, Bluffton 0

Anderson 24, Richmond 12

Bellmont 42, DeKalb 34

Bishop Luers 50, South Side 0

Boonville 54, Washington 0

Brownsburg 42, Noblesville 21

Brownstown 28, Silver Creek 27

Carmel 24, Warren Central 7

Castle 35, Ev. Central 3

Center Grove 43, Lawrence North 19

Centerville 52, Union City 7

Charlestown 24, Salem 9

Churubusco 35, W. Noble 0

Clinton Prairie 14, Carroll (Flora) 12

Columbus East 27, Jeffersonville 7

Columbus North 55, Bloom. North 19

Concord 40, Northridge 7

Culver Academy 7, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3

Danville 34, Western Boone 13

Decatur Central 42, Perry Meridian 14

E. Central 41, Guerin Catholic 7

E. Noble 45, New Haven 13

Eastbrook 70, Elwood 0

Edinburgh 48, Rock Creek Academy 0

Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Harrison 7

Ev. Memorial 38, Vincennes 0

Fairfield 28, Lakeland 7

Floyd Central 28, Jennings Co. 3

Forest Park 55, Pike Central 0

Franklin 42, Greenwood 14

Franklin Co. 34, Batesville 7

Garrett 20, Angola 7

Gibson Southern 55, Princeton 0

Goshen 28, Plymouth 14

Greenfield 28, Delta 14

Greensburg 41, Milan 15

Hamilton Hts. 34, Cass 0

Hamilton SE 35, Franklin Central 7

Heritage 61, Southern Wells 0

Heritage Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 8

Heritage Hills 20, Southridge 13

Indpls Ben Davis 40, Lawrence Central 29

Indpls Cathedral 45, Indpls Brebeuf 21

Indpls Chatard 53, Terre Haute North 7

Indpls Lutheran 37, Speedway 0

Indpls N. Central 18, Indpls Pike 14

Indpls Park Tudor 35, Covenant Chr. 29

Indpls Roncalli 35, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21

Indpls Scecina 37, Indpls Ritter 0

Indpls Tech 33, Marion 7

Jasper 20, Ev. North 13

Jimtown 55, S. Bend Adams 27

Knox 37, Triton 21

Lafayette Harrison 35, Kokomo 14

Lafayette Jeff 43, Logansport 21

Lapel 35, Jay Co. 0

Madison-Grant 28, Frankton 25

McCutcheon 17, Muncie Central 7

Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0

Mishawaka 42, Wawasee 7

Mishawaka Marian 24, Elkhart 19

Mississinewa 57, Blackford 7

Monroe Central 52, Purdue Polytechnic 0

Monrovia 46, Cascade 31

Mooresville 49, Martinsville 13

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, N. Posey 14

N. Judson 10, LaVille 9

N. Montgomery 22, Frankfort 12

N. Newton 38, N. White 13

N. Putnam 33, Brown Co. 24

N. Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14

New Palestine 42, New Castle 7

New Prairie 17, Penn 7

Northeastern 66, Knightstown 10

Northview 60, Edgewood 0

Norwell 17, Huntington North 7

Oak Hill 47, Alexandria 6

Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20

Peru 34, Northfield 7

Pioneer 28, Culver 6

Prairie Hts. 34, Fremont 12

Providence 34, Corydon 27

Rochester 56, N. Miami 0

S. Adams 35, Woodlan 7

S. Decatur 27, Oldenburg 6

S. Newton 14, Attica 12

S. Putnam 47, Indpls Shortridge 12

Sheridan 14, Eastern (Greentown) 7, OT

Southwood 35, Whitko 0

Springs Valley 17, Perry Central 6

Sullivan 45, Indian Creek 0

Terre Haute South 34, Southport 21

Tippecanoe Valley 54, Wabash 0

Traders Point Christian 26, N. Central 22

Tri 48, Hagerstown 26

Tri-Central 49, Taylor 18

Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 14

Valparaiso 38, Portage 0

W. Lafayette 56, Twin Lakes 0

W. Washington 50, Crawford Co. 0

Warsaw 42, NorthWood 24

Western 14, Tipton 7

Westfield 34, Fishers 14

Whiteland 31, Plainfield 6

Winamac 49, Caston 8

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

Goshen

Mon.: Penn 3, Northridge 1;

Goshen 4, Concord 2, OT

Wed.: Penn 4, Goshen 1;

Elkhart 3, Warsaw 0

Today: Penn vs. Elkhart, 2 p.m.

Carroll

Mon.: Snider 2, Carroll 1;

Northrop 8, DeKalb 2

Wed: Northrop 4, Snider 2;

North Side 4, East Noble 1

Today: Northrop vs. North Side, 2 p.m.

New Haven

Mon.: Homestead 9, Wayne 0;

Huntington North 3, South Side 0

Wed.: Huntington North 2, Homestead 1; Columbia City 4, New Haven 0

Today: Hunt. North vs. Col. City, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Wawasee

Mon.: NorthWood 8, Garrett 0;

West Noble 7, Wawasee 1

Wed.: West Noble 3, NorthWood 1; Lakeland 4, Angola 2

Today: West Noble vs. Lakeland, 2 p.m.

Canterbury

Mon.: Argos 6, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Tue.: Concordia 9, Rochester 0;

Culver Academies 3, Manchester 1

Wed.: Canterbury 1, Argos 0, SO; Concordia 1, Culver Academies 0

Today: Canterbury vs. Concordia, 2 p.m.

Norwell

Mon.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Bishop Luers 1

Tue.: Bellmont 6, Woodlan 0;

Leo 2, Heritage 1, SO

Wed.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Norwell 0;

Leo 1, Bellmont 0

Today: Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 2 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Mon.: Bethany Ch. 6, Prairie Heights 0

Wed.: Westview 3, Central Noble 0;

Bethany Christian 2, Elkhart Christian 1

Today: Westview vs. Bethany Ch., 2 p.m.

Wabash

Wed.: Wabash 5, Lakeland Christian 0;

Blackhawk Ch. 1, Lakewood Park 0

Today: Wabash vs. Blackhawk Ch., 2 p.m.

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

East Noble

Tue.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Northrop 1; Snider 7, North Side 0

Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Snider 1;

Carroll 5, East Noble 0

Today: Bishop Dwenger vs Carroll, 7 p.m.

Warsaw

Tue.: Homestead 10, South Side 1

Thu.: Warsaw 9, Wayne 0;

Homestead 8, Huntington North 0

Today: Homestead vs. Warsaw, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

West Noble

Tue.: West Noble 5, Angola 4, SO; DeKalb 7, Wawasee 1

Thu.: DeKalb 2, West Noble 0;

NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

Today: DeKalb vs. NorthWood, 7 p.m.

Concordia

Tue.: Leo 6, Garrett 0

Thu.: Concordia 8, Tippecanoe Valley 0; Leo 3, Columbia City 0

Today: Leo vs. Concordia, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Marion 3, New Haven 1

Thu.: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

Marion 1, Heritage 0

Today: Bellmont vs. Marion, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Tue.: Westview 2, Cental Noble 0;

Elkhart Ch. 2, Bethany Ch. 1

Thu.: Westview 9, Elkhart Ch. 2;

Lakewood Park 4, Lakeland Ch. 1

Today: Lakewood Park vs. Westview, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian

Tue.: Woodlan 3, South Adams 0

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 1, Bishop Luers 0; Canterbury 5, Woodlan 1

Today: Blackhawk Ch vs Canterbury, 7 p.m.

Tennis

AREA SEMI-STATE

Homestead

Today: Carroll vs. North Central, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

AREA SECTIONALS

Oct. 12-16

CLASS 4A

Concord

Thu.: Penn vs. Goshen, 5:30 p.m.; Warsaw vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: Concord vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Northridge vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Carroll

Thu.: DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Carroll vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; North Side vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Columbia City

Thu.: South Side vs. Hunt. North, 6 p.m.; New Haven vs. Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Col. City vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Homestead vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Lakeland

Thu.: West Noble vs. Tipp. Valley, 6 p.m.; NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Jimtown vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Wawasee vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Angola

Tue.: Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Bishop Luers vs. Angola, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Bishop Dwenger vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner,

12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bellmont

Tue.: Bellmont vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Wapahani vs. Delta, 6 p.m.;

Jay County vs. Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sat: Muncie Burris vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m;

G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Central Noble

Thu.: Central Noble vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Fairfield vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Prairie Heights vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Bluffton

Tue.: Wabash vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

Thu.: Manchester vs. Whitko, 6 p.m.; Bluffton vs. Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Adams Central vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Blackhawk Christian

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.; Bethany Ch. vs. Elkhart Ch., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Hamilton vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; Lakewood Park vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.

Daleville

Thu.: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del, 6 p.m.; Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Daleville vs. G1 winner, 11 a.m.; So. Wells vs. G2 winner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 7 p.m.