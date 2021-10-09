TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Approved a roster substitution for Boston due to an injury sustained by RHP Garret Richards.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Matt Barnes to the division series roster. Placed RHP Garrett Richards on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Released LHP Andrew Heaney as a free agent after he refused an outright assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned RHPs Chirs Martin, Richard Rodriguez, Spencer Strider and Touki Toussaint to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of LF Terrance Gore from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated C Stephen Vogt for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler and LHP David Price. Reassigned RF Zach Mckinstry and LF Luke Raley to the minor leagues.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned LHPs Brett Anderson, Brent Suter, Daniel Norris, RHPs Colin Rea and Devin Williams to the minor leagues. Reinstated RHP Jake Cousins from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Luke Maile from Nashville (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Johnny Cueto, Jay Jackson and 1B Brandon Belt to the minor leagues.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G D.J. Carton and F Xavier Sneed.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Shaq Buchanan.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Justin Murray on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Ryan Nall from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve. Activated S Ricardo Allen from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived DE Joe Jackson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Austen Pleasants to the practice squad. Placed OL Badara Traore on the practice squad injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the pracetice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Amani Bledsoe, LB Joe Jones and OL Corey Levin from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jaylon Brown, WR Racey Mcmath, OL Aaron Brewer and TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Ds, Brian Lashoff, Ryan Murphy and F Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER

MLS

MLS — Suspended Sporting Kansas City F Felipe Hernandez without pay for the remainder of the 2021 season due to violations of the league’s gambling integrity standards of conduct.