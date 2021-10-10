The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
    Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
    N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94
    New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
    Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
    Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
    Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
    Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
    Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
    Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
    L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74
    Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100
    Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
    Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
    N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
    Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
    Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105
    New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
    Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
    Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
    Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
    Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
    L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
    San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
    Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

    Oct. 7

    L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

    Today

    N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta at London, 9:30 a.m.

    Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

    Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

    New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

    San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

    Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

    Monday

    Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

    Oct. 17

    Miami vs. J’ville at London, 9:30 a.m.

    Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

    Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

    Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

    Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

    Oct. 18

    Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

