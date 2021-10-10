HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

AREA SECTIONALS

Advancement: The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first 5 qualifying teams from each sectional shall advance to designated regionals.

BOYS

NORTHROP

Team scores: 1. Concordia 58, 2. Homestead 74, 3. Carroll 77, 4. Columbia City 99, 5. Leo 113, 6. Bishop Dwenger 152, 7. Northrop 188, 8. Garrett 206, 9. North Side 208, 10. Snider 257, 11. Lakewood Park 344, 12. Blackhawk Christian 348, 13. Whitko NS.

Top individuals: 1. Hall (CC) 16:24.3, 2. Lohman (Ca) 16:35.8, 3. Baitz (H) 16:51.1, 4. Shappell (Leo) 16:55.9, 5. Connelly (Co) 16:58.0, 6. Schlegel (Co) 17:03.2, 7. Sloffer (Ca) 17:15.5, 8. Adair (Co) 17:21.5, 9. Molden (H) 17:30.5.

Individuals advancing without a team: 10. Nix (BD) 17:31.4, 17. Wilson (Nrp) 17:45.9, 21. Stewart (NS) 17:54.6, 23. Sutter (BD) 18:04.4, 25. McMain (G) 18:09.1, 28. Smith (BD) 18:12.2, 30. Coffman (G) 18:28.9, 32. McCarel (Nrp) 18:34.6, 35. Kleber (BD) 18:38.6, 36. Weller (G) 18:38.7.

BELLMONT

Team scores: 1. Bellmont 39, 2. Bishop Luers 89, 3. Norwell 91, 4. Bluffton 104, 5. Woodlan 114, 6. Heritage 160, 7. South Side 180, 8. Adams Central 199, 9. New Haven 203, 10. Wayne 218, 11. South Adams NS, 12. Smith Academy NS, 13. Canterbury NS.

Top individuals: 1. Guise (Be) 16:48.6, 3. Litchfield (Be) 17:28.1, 4. McComb (BL) 17:40.5, 5. Godwin (Bl) 17:45.5, 6. Busch (BL) 17:49.4, 9. Peterson (No) 17:54.7, Webb (Be) 18:00.9.

Individuals advancing without a team: 2. Amos (NH) 17:18.3, 7. Voliva (Wa) 17:49.5, 8. Aylward (SS) 17:52.5, 17. Hoffman (H) 18:16.7, 18. Rodriguez (H) 18:16.7 , 21. Walda (Ca) 18:19.4, 29. Hoting (H) 18:52.3, 31. Schwartz (AC) 18:54.1, 33. Clark (AC) 18:54.1, 37. Steele (AC) 19:11.2.

WEST NOBLE

Team scores: 1. Angola 43, 2. Westview 90, 3. DeKalb 90, 4. West Noble 112, 5. Churubusco 113, 6. Lakeland 131, 7. East Noble 144, 8. Prairie Heights 181, 9. Fremont 253, 10. Hamilton 294, 11. Eastside 307.

Top individuals: 1. Steury (A) 15:37, 2. Flora (WN) 16:46, 3. Yarnell (A) 17:23, 4. VanGessel (D) 17:27, 6, Miller (Wv) 17:43, 7. Neireiter (C) 17:44, 10. Burney (A) 17:54.

Individuals advancing without a team: 5. Sillaway (EN) 17:31, 8. Warren (EN) 17:45, 9. Glasgo (PH) 17:49, 26. McLatcher (F) 18:52, 36. Brinker (EN) 19:15.

MANCHESTER

Team scores: 1. Warsaw 34, 2. Culver Academies 57, 3. Plymouth 73, 4. Rochester 90, 5. Manchester 109, 6. Caston 175, 7. Tippecanoe Valley 197, 8. Triton 221, 9. Culver Community NS, 10. North Miami NS, 11. Argos NS.

Top individuals: 1. Tullis (CA) 16:44.9, 2. Hall (W) 16:52.7, 3. Phipps (W) 17:01.4, 4. Nier (W) 17:14.2, 5. Hall (P) 17:23.0, 9. Swartz (W) 17:50.8.

MARION

Team scores: 1. Oak Hill 38, 2. Huntington North 49, 3. Wabash 87, 4. Eastbrook 140, 5. Marion 170, 6. Blackford 172, 7. Madison-Grant 186, 8. Southwood 189, 9. Southern Wells 196, 10. Northfield 213, 11. Mississinewa 297.

Top individuals: Niswander (HN) 16:36.2, 2. Cates (OH) 16:57.3, 3. Jackson (OH) 17:00.3, 4. Vogel (W) 17:05.6, 5. O’Blenis (OH) 17:25.6, 8. York (HN) 17:50.5, 9. Miller (HN) 17:50.8.

Individuals advancing without a team: 13. Bricker (SW) 18:05.5, 33. Garrett (SW) 19:27.3

GIRLS

NORTHROP

Team scores: 1. Carroll 44, 2. Homestead 49, 3. Concordia 92, 4. Leo 105, 5. Columbia City 153, 6. Northrop 166, 7. Bishop Dwenger 180, 8. Snider 236, 9. Garrett 243, 10. North Side 267, 11. Blackhawk Christian 280, 12. Whitko 366, 13. Lakewood Park NS.

Top individuals: 1. Knoblauch (H) 19:07.9, 2. Panning (Con) 19:53.5, 4. T. Hansen (Ca) 20:14.0, 5. B. Hansen (Ca) 20:19.6, 6. Norris (Leo) 20:29.5, 7. Saddington (H) 20:31.7, 8. Goebel (H) 20:35.9, 9. Hall (Ca) 20:41.6, 10. Peckinpaugh (H) 20:44.4.

Individuals advancing without a team: 3. Clibon (Nrp) 20:05.6, 11. Armstrong (G) 20:50.5, 16. Craig (NS) 21:13.4, 21. Woods (BD) 21:43.8, 25. Hogue (BC) 22:09.9, 26. Dove (Nrp) 22:10.9, 27. Lesser (LP) 22:19.7, 28. Grashoff (BD) 22:22.7, 37. Hamlin (S) 23:06.3, 38. Malcolm (G) 23:12.1.

BELLMONT

Team scores: 1. South Side 57, 2. Norwell 72, 3. South Adams 76, 4. Adams Central 91, 5. Woodlan 120, 6. Bellmont 125, 7. Bluffton 192, 8. Heritage 199, 9. Bishop Luers 2303, 10. New Haven 291, 11. Canterbury NS, 12. Wayne NS.

Top individuals: 1. Walda (SS) 19:36.0, 3. Sturwold (SA) 20:44.9, 4. Van De Weg (AC) 21:08.2, 5. Kahn (No) 21:14.9, 6. Reinhard (NO) 21:28.5, 7. Landis (AC) 21:43.1, 8. Litwiller (SA) 21:51.9, 9. Embry (SS) 22:05.9,

Individuals advancing without a team: 2. Sprankles (Blu) 20:263.4, 10. Scott (Be) 22:11.6, 11. Bleke (Be) 22:12.6, 15. Krabach (C) 22:17.0, 18. Fuller (H) 22:40.1, 19. Tan (C) 22:45.5, 27. Williams (C) 23:12.2, 32. Garcia (Be) 23:44.9, 34. Hermann (H) 23:45.6, 35. Paris (BL) 23:47.5.

WEST NOBLE

Team scores: 1. East Noble 25, 2. Angola 84, 3. DeKalb 99, 4. Fremont 105, 5. West Noble 125, 6. Churubusco 141, 7. Prairie Heights 158, 8. Westview 162.

Top individuals: 1. Lindsey (EN) 18:52, 2. Hinkley (A) 19:45, 3. Davis (EN) 19:55, 4. Rodgers (EN) 20:22, 5. Gannon (F) 20:31, 6. Bennett (D) 20:38, 7. Keihn (EN) 20:43, 8. DeTray (D) 20:54, 9. Davenport (A) 20:54, 10. Becker (EN) 21:33.

Individuals advancing without a team: 13. Elias (C) 21:39, 21. C. Debolt (C) 22:21, 24. J. DeBolt (C) 22:30, 41. Longardner (C) 23:51.

MANCHESTER

Team scores: 1. Warsaw 31, 2. Rochester 60, 3. Culver Academies 64, 4. Manchester 93, 5. Plymouth 125, 6. Caston 159, 7. Tippecanoe Valley NS, 8. Triton NS, 9. Argos NS, 10. North Miami NS, 11. Culver Community NS.

Top individuals: 1. Rastrelli (W) 19:28.5, 2. Calloway (R) 20:07.1, 3. Seward (R) 20:37.2, 4. Kinney (CA) 20:40.7, 5. Knight (W) 20:42.3, 7. Barnett (W) 20:54.8, 9. Mimnaugh (W) 20:58.9.

MARION

Team scores: 1. Huntington North 24, 2. Eastbrook 69, 3. Oak Hill 71, 4. Blackford 96, 5. Northfield 133, 6. Southern Wells 137, 7. Marion 176, 8. Madison-Grant 218.

Top individuals: 1. Wiley (HN) 19:28.7, 3. Bragg (HN) 20:55.3, 4. Colclesser (HN) 21:00.5, 5. Howell (E) 21:22.3, 7. McDonald (HN) 22:02.2, 9. Fields (HN) 22:03.7.

Individuals advancing without a team: 2. McFarren (SW) 20:25.1, 21. Sabinske (SW) 23:38.8.

Football

LATE FRIDAY

SNIDER 32, BISHOP DWENGER 22

Dwenger 0 7 0 15 — 22 Snider 10 3 14 6 — 32

S—Talamantes 31 FG

S—Juarez 25 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

BD—K. Tippmann 2 run (Bulanda kick)

S—Talamantes 46 FG

S—Juarez 43 pass from Haupert (Peterson kick)

S—Brown 2 run (Peterson kick)

S—Brown 2 run (kick failed)

BD—Ciocca 33 pass from Dickerson (Bulanda kick)

BD—Dickerson 9 run (K. Tippmann run)

NORTHROP 31, NORTH SIDE 14

Northrop 6 18 7 0 — 31 North Side 0 0 0 14 — 14

Nrp—Hinton 1 run (conversion failed)

Nrp—Kilby 12 run (kick failed)

Nrp—Collins 79 fumble return (conversion failed)

Nrp—Collins 43 pass from Norfleet III

Nrp—Bates Jr. 15 run (Gump kick)

NS—Simmons 9 pass from Williams (conversion good)

NS—Davenport 3 run (conversion failed)

HOMESTEAD 35, WAYNE 14

Wayne 8 0 6 0 — 14 Homestead 7 7 14 7 — 35

W—N/A 11 run (conversion good)

H—Johnson 9 run (Jarrett kick)

H—Johnson 6 run (Jarrett kick)

H—Slaven 1 run (Jarrett kick)

W—N/A 10 pass from N/A (conversion failed)

H—Johnson 4 run (Jarrett kick)

H—Swing 26 pass from Slaven (Jarrett kick)

MISHAWAKA 42, WAWASEE 7

Mishawaka 21 14 7 0 — 42 Wawasee 0 0 0 7 — 7

M—Fisher 5 run (George kick)

M—Valdez interception return (George kick)

M—Jewett 78 pass from Fisher (George kick)

M—Fisher 2 run (George kick)

M—Smith 37 run (George kick)

M—Walters 6 run (George kick)

W—Zimmerman 9 run (Clevenger kick)

Soccer

BOYS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

Goshen

Mon.: Penn 3, Northridge 1;

Goshen 4, Concord 2, OT

Wed.: Penn 4, Goshen 1;

Elkhart 3, Warsaw 0

Sat.: Elkhart 2, Penn 1, SO

Carroll

Mon.: Snider 2, Carroll 1;

Northrop 8, DeKalb 2

Wed: Northrop 4, Snider 2;

North Side 4, East Noble 1

Sat.: North Side 6, Northrop 1

New Haven

Mon.: Homestead 9, Wayne 0;

Huntington North 3, South Side 0

Wed.: Huntington North 2, Homestead 1; Columbia City 4, New Haven 0

Sat.: Columbia City 2, Huntington North 1

CLASS 2A

Wawasee

Mon.: NorthWood 8, Garrett 0;

West Noble 7, Wawasee 1

Wed.: West Noble 3, NorthWood 1; Lakeland 4, Angola 2

Sat.: West Noble 4, Lakeland 1

Canterbury

Mon.: Argos 6, Tippecanoe Valley 0

Tue.: Concordia 9, Rochester 0;

Culver Academies 3, Manchester 1

Wed.: Canterbury 1, Argos 0, SO; Concordia 1, Culver Academies 0

Sat.: Canterbury 1, Concordia 0

Norwell

Mon.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Bishop Luers 1

Tue.: Bellmont 6, Woodlan 0;

Leo 2, Heritage 1, SO

Wed.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Norwell 0;

Leo 1, Bellmont 0

Sat.: Bishop Dwenger 4, Leo 0

CLASS A

Westview

Mon.: Bethany Ch. 6, Prairie Heights 0

Wed.: Westview 3, Central Noble 0;

Bethany Christian 2, Elkhart Christian 1

Sat.: Westview 1, Bethany Christian 0

Wabash

Wed.: Wabash 5, Lakeland Christian 0;

Blackhawk Ch. 1, Lakewood Park 0

Sat.: Wabash 1, Blackhawk Christian 0

BISHOP DWENGER 4, LEO 0

Bishop Dwenger 2 2 — 4 Leo 0 0 — 0

G—Cruz, Ciocca 2, Roy.

CANTERBURY 1, CONCORDIA 0

Canterbury 1 0 — 1 Concordia 0 0 — 0

Individual statistics not available.

GIRLS

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

East Noble

Tue.: Bishop Dwenger 2, Northrop 1; Snider 7, North Side 0

Thu.: Bishop Dwenger 3, Snider 1;

Carroll 5, East Noble 0

Sat.: Carroll 1, Bishop Dwenger 0

Warsaw

Tue.: Homestead 10, South Side 1

Thu.: Warsaw 9, Wayne 0;

Homestead 8, Huntington North 0

Sat.: Homestead 2, Warsaw 1, SO

CLASS 2A

West Noble

Tue.: West Noble 5, Angola 4, SO;

DeKalb 7, Wawasee 1

Thu.: DeKalb 2, West Noble 0;

NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0

Sat.: DeKalb 3, NorthWood 2

Concordia

Tue.: Leo 6, Garrett 0

Thu.: Concordia 8, Tippecanoe Valley 0; Leo 3, Columbia City 0

Sat.: Leo 1, Concordia 0

Bellmont

Tue.: Marion 3, New Haven 1

Thu.: Bellmont 4, Norwell 0;

Marion 1, Heritage 0

Sat.: Bellmont vs. Marion, ppd.

Mon.: Bellmont vs. Marion, 6 p.m.

CLASS A

Westview

Tue.: Westview 2, Cental Noble 0;

Elkhart Ch. 2, Bethany Ch. 1

Thu.: Westview 9, Elkhart Ch. 2;

Lakewood Park 4, Lakeland Ch. 1

Sat.: Westview 6, Lakewood Park 0

Blackhawk Christian

Tue.: Woodlan 3, South Adams 0

Thu.: Blackhawk Ch. 1, Bishop Luers 0; Canterbury 5, Woodlan 1

Sat.: Blackhawk Ch. 1, Canterbury 0, SO

Tennis

AREA SEMI-STATE

Homestead

Sat.: North Central 5, Carroll 0

NORTH CENTRAL 5, CARROLL 0

Antonopoulos d. Martin 6-2, 1-0, ret.; Shoults d. Koeneman 6-3, 6-1; Larrimer d. Mason 6-0, 6-4; Guttikonda/Willingham d. Gibson/Kosnik 6-2, 6-1; Haggstrom/Lesnick d. Jamison/Saylor 6-0, 6-0