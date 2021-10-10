The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    American League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Tampa Bay -115 at Boston -103
    at Chicago WS -110 Houston -107

    NFL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Atlanta (45) NY Jets
    at Minnesota 10 (49½) Detroit
    New Orleans 1 (43½) at Wash.
    New England 8 (39½) at Houston
    at Tampa Bay 10½ 10 (48) Miami
    Green Bay 3 (50½) at Cincinnati
    at Pittsburgh 1 (39½) Denver
    at Carolina 4 3 (46) Philadelphia
    Tennessee (48½) at J’ville
    at LA Chargers (47) Cleveland
    at Las Vegas (45) Chicago
    at Arizona 5 (48½) San Fran.
    at Dallas 7 (52½) NY Giants
    at Kansas City 3 (56½) Buffalo

    Monday

    at Baltimore 7 7 (46) Indianapolis

