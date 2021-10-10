Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at Boston
|-103
|at Chicago WS
|-110
|Houston
|-107
NFL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Atlanta
|3½
|2½
|(45)
|NY Jets
|at Minnesota
|8½
|10
|(49½)
|Detroit
|New Orleans
|1
|2½
|(43½)
|at Wash.
|New England
|9½
|8
|(39½)
|at Houston
|at Tampa Bay
|10½
|10
|(48)
|Miami
|Green Bay
|3½
|3
|(50½)
|at Cincinnati
|at Pittsburgh
|1
|1½
|(39½)
|Denver
|at Carolina
|4
|3
|(46)
|Philadelphia
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(48½)
|at J’ville
|at LA Chargers
|1½
|2½
|(47)
|Cleveland
|at Las Vegas
|5½
|5½
|(45)
|Chicago
|at Arizona
|3½
|5
|(48½)
|San Fran.
|at Dallas
|7½
|7
|(52½)
|NY Giants
|at Kansas City
|3
|2½
|(56½)
|Buffalo
Monday
|at Baltimore
|7
|7
|(46)
|Indianapolis
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story