TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB David Montgomery on injured reserve. Activated LB Danny Trevathan from injured reserve. Promoted RB Ryan Nall to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated S Ricardo Allen to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve. Signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. Promoted S Jovanted Moffat to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted FB Nick Ralston and TE Jeremy Sprinkle to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted TE Shane Zylstra to the active roster from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. Activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB Brett Hundley to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted DB Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated LB Blake Cashman from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody White to the active roster. Promoted S Karl Joseph to the active roster from the practice squad. Released G Rashaad Coward.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Place TE George Kittle on injured reserve. Signed WR Travis Benjamin to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Cam Gill from injured reserve. Promoted TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Marcus Johnson from injured reserve. Signed OLB John Simon to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DL Caraun Reid and DB Jamal Carter to the active roster from the practice squad.