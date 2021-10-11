Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
POSTSEASON
WILD CARD
Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
American League
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.
Today: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Wed.: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Houston 2, Chicago 0
Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, late
x-Today: Houston at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.
National League
San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1
Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2
Today: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 9:30 p.m.
Tue.: San Francisco at L.A., 9 p.m.
x-Thu.: L.A. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1
Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Today: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1 p.m.
Tue.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
x-Thu.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
BOSTON 6,
TAMPA BAY 4
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Franco ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Dlbec pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hrnándz cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Margot pr-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ph-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Arozarna rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Vzqez ph-c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Lplow ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|49
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|49
|6
|15
|6
Tampa Bay
E—Schwarber (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B—Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR—Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernández (2), Vázquez (1). SB—Arozarena (2). S—Vázquez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|Rasmussen
|2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Fleming
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Feyereisen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chargois
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patiño L,0-1
|1 1/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
Boston
|Eovaldi
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Taylor H,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis H,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robls BS,0-1
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Whitlock
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pivetta W,1-0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino. T—5:14. A—37,224 (37,755).
LATE SATURDAY
L.A. DODGERS 9,
SAN FRANCISCO 2
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ystski ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Wade ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Crawfrd ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Urías p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LStla ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
Los Angeles
LOB—Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 5. 2B—Taylor (1), T.Turner (1), Bellinger (1), Pollock (1), Slater (1), Posey (1). HR—Smith (1). SB—Betts (1). SF—Solano (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Urías W,1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Kelly
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bickford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
San Francisco
|Gausmn L,0-1
|5 1/3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Leone
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Littell
|2/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|García
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales. T—3:27. A—42,275 (41,915).
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story