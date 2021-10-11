MLB

POSTSEASON

WILD CARD

Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

American League

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

Today: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Wed.: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, late

x-Today: Houston at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

National League

San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1

Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Today: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 9:30 p.m.

Tue.: San Francisco at L.A., 9 p.m.

x-Thu.: L.A. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1

Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Today: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1 p.m.

Tue.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

x-Thu.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

BOSTON 6,

TAMPA BAY 4

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 Schwrbr 1b 5 2 3 1 Franco ss 6 2 2 1 Dlbec pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 Hrnándz cf 6 1 3 2 Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 6 0 1 1 Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0 Díaz ph-1b 4 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 6 0 1 0 Arozarna rf-lf 5 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 6 0 0 0 Vzqez ph-c 3 1 1 2 Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0 Lplow ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 49 4 10 4 Totals 49 6 15 6 Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0—4 Boston 102 010 000 000 2—6

E—Schwarber (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B—Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR—Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernández (2), Vázquez (1). SB—Arozarena (2). S—Vázquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1 Fleming 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Kittredge 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2 Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wisler 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Chargois 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1 Patiño L,0-1 1 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

Boston

Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8 Taylor H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Brasier H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Davis H,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 Robls BS,0-1 2/3 3 2 2 0 1 Whitlock 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 3 Pivetta W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7

Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino. T—5:14. A—37,224 (37,755).

LATE SATURDAY

L.A. DODGERS 9,

SAN FRANCISCO 2