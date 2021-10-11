The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    WILD CARD

    Oct. 5: Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

    Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

    DIVISION SERIES

    (Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

    American League

    Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

    Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

    Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

    Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 inn.

    Today: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

    x-Wed.: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

    Houston 2, Chicago 0

    Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

    Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

    Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, late

    x-Today: Houston at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

    x-Wed.: Chicago at Houston, 9 p.m.

    National League

    San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 1

    Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

    Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

    Today: San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 9:30 p.m.

    Tue.: San Francisco at L.A., 9 p.m.

    x-Thu.: L.A. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

    Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1

    Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

    Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

    Today: Milwaukee (Peralta 10-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1 p.m.

    Tue.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

    x-Thu.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

    BOSTON 6,

    TAMPA BAY 4

    Tampa Bay Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Lowe 2b 6 0 0 0 Schwrbr 1b 5 2 3 1
    Franco ss 6 2 2 1 Dlbec pr-1b 1 0 0 0
    Meadows lf 4 1 2 2 Hrnándz cf 6 1 3 2
    Margot pr-rf 2 1 1 0 Devers 3b 6 0 1 1
    Cruz dh 6 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0
    Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 6 0 1 0
    Díaz ph-1b 4 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 6 0 1 0
    Arozarna rf-lf 5 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0
    Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0
    Zunino c 6 0 0 0 Vzqez ph-c 3 1 1 2
    Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 0
    Lplow ph-1b 2 0 0 0
    Totals 49 4 10 4 Totals 49 6 15 6

    Tampa Bay 200 000 020 000 0—4 Boston 102 010 000 000 2—6

    E—Schwarber (1). DP—Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0. LOB—Tampa Bay 10, Boston 10. 2B—Wendle (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (1), Kiermaier (1), Arroyo (1). HR—Meadows (1), Franco (1), Schwarber (1), Hernández (2), Vázquez (1). SB—Arozarena (2). S—Vázquez (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Tampa Bay

    Rasmussen 2 6 3 3 0 1
    Fleming 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Kittredge 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 1 2
    Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Wisler 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Chargois 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
    Robertson 2 2 0 0 0 1
    Patiño L,0-1 1 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

    Boston

    Eovaldi 5 3 2 2 1 8
    Taylor H,1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Brasier H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Davis H,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Robls BS,0-1 2/3 3 2 2 0 1
    Whitlock 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 3
    Pivetta W,1-0 4 3 0 0 1 7

    Rasmussen pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Brasier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Brian Knight; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Dan Bellino. T—5:14. A—37,224 (37,755).

    LATE SATURDAY

    L.A. DODGERS 9,

    SAN FRANCISCO 2

    Los Angeles San Francisco
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Betts rf 4 0 1 1 Ruf lf 3 0 0 0
    Seager ss 5 0 1 1 Ystski ph-cf 1 0 0 0
    T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Bryant cf-lf 4 0 0 0
    J.Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 Slater rf 2 0 1 0
    Smith c 4 2 1 1 Wade ph-rf 1 1 0 0
    Taylor cf 4 3 2 0 Posey c 4 0 3 0
    Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 2 Flores 1b 3 1 0 0
    Pollock lf 3 2 2 2 Crawfrd ss 4 0 2 1
    Urías p 2 0 1 1 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0
    Lux ph 1 0 0 0 Solano 2b 1 0 0 1
    Kelly p 0 0 0 0 LStla ph-2b 1 0 0 0
    Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 2 0 0 0
    Beaty ph 1 0 1 1 Leone p 0 0 0 0
    Graterol p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
    Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Dickrsn ph 1 0 0 0
    Littell p 0 0 0 0
    García p 0 0 0 0
    Castro p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 38 9 11 9 Totals 31 2 6 2

    Los Angeles 020 004 030—9 San Francisco 010 001 000—2

    LOB—Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 5. 2B—Taylor (1), T.Turner (1), Bellinger (1), Pollock (1), Slater (1), Posey (1). HR—Smith (1). SB—Betts (1). SF—Solano (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Los Angeles

    Urías W,1-0 5 3 1 1 1 5
    Kelly 1 2 1 1 1 0
    Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Bickford 1 1 0 0 0 0

    San Francisco

    Gausmn L,0-1 5 1/3 4 4 4 3 7
    Leone 2/3 2 2 2 1 0
    McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Littell 2/3 4 3 3 0 1
    García 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales. T—3:27. A—42,275 (41,915).

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story